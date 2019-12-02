NASDAQ : Suspension af handel med beviser, Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest

Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest
Net Asset Value
Suspension af handel med beviser, Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest
Handel med beviser i foreningens afdeling er suspenderet på grund af tekniske problemer.
|
Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest
|
|
|
Afdeling
|
ISIN
|
OMX Short name
|
Wealth lnvest AKL CABA Optimal Plus I
|
DK0061067220
|
WEKCABOPTPLI
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:16:12 UTC