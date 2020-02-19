NASDAQ : Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published

Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published

Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report for 2019 has been published at www.swedbank.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentation/subsidiary -reports/swedbank.mortgage.html Swedbank Mortgage AB (in Swedish: Swedbank Hypotek) is a wholly owned subsidiary to Swedbank AB (publ). Mortgages are distributed through Swedbank's and the Swedish savings banks branches as well as digital channels. Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). This information was sent to be published on 19 February, 2020 at 18:25 CET.

