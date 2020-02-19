Log in
NASDAQ : Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published

02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EST
Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published 
Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report for 2019 has been published at
www.swedbank.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentation/subsidiary
-reports/swedbank.mortgage.html

Swedbank Mortgage AB (in Swedish: Swedbank Hypotek) is a wholly owned subsidiary
to Swedbank AB (publ). Mortgages are distributed through Swedbank's and the
Swedish savings banks branches as well as digital channels.



Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to
the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). This information was sent to be
published on 19 February, 2020 at 18:25 CET.

Attachments:
Swedbank Mortgage Annual report 2019 final version.pdf
02199869.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:29:03 UTC
