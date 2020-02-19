NASDAQ : Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published

Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report 2019 published
Swedbank Mortgage's Annual Report for 2019 has been published at
www.swedbank.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentation/subsidiary
-reports/swedbank.mortgage.html
Swedbank Mortgage AB (in Swedish: Swedbank Hypotek) is a wholly owned subsidiary
to Swedbank AB (publ). Mortgages are distributed through Swedbank's and the
Swedish savings banks branches as well as digital channels.
Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to
the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). This information was sent to be
published on 19 February, 2020 at 18:25 CET.
Attachments:
