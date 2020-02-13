NASDAQ : TM - 2019 Results

TM hf.
Annual Financial Report
TM - 2019 Results
Attached is a Press Release for the results of the fourth quarter and full year 2019, Consolidated Financial Statements and Investor Presentation.
Attachments
Attachments:
TM - Press Release Q4 2019.pdf
TM hf. Consolidated Financial Statements 2019.pdf
TM - Investor Presentation Q4 2019.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:06 UTC