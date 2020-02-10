Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Tethys Oil 2019 reserves development – 2P reserve replacement ratio 116 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:43pm EST
Tethys Oil 2019 reserves development - 2P reserve replacement ratio 116 percent 
Tethys Oil's net working interest Reserves in Blocks 3&4, Oman as per 31
December 2019 amount to 17,336 thousand barrels of oil ('mbo') of proven
Reserves (1P), 26,112 mbo of proven and probable Reserves (2P) and 36,919 mbo of
proven, probable and possible Reserves (3P). The Company's 2019 and 2018 year
-end Reserves reports were audited by ERC Equipoise Limited ('ERCE') as
independent qualified Reserves evaluator.

Development of Reserves, Blocks 3&4 (Audited)
mbo                             1P      2P      3P
Total 31 December 2018        16,735  25,357  35,884
Production 2019               -4,684  -4,684  -4,684
Additions and revisions       5,285   5,439   5,719
Total 31 December 2019        17,336  26,112  36,919
Reserve replacement ratio, %   113%    116%    122%

Additions and revisions include maturation of Contingent Resources to Reserves
from the ongoing appraisal program of Ulfa, Samha and Erfan fields as well as
upside revisions of the Reserves on the Farha South and Shahd fields and a small
amount of Reserves attributable to the Masarrah-1 exploration well drilled in
2019.

Based on ERCE's model and current oil price assumptions, Tethys Oil's net
entitlement Reserves (Reserves after government take) amount to 8,444 mbo of 1P,
11,437 mbo of 2P and 12,719 mbo of 3P.

In addition to Reserves, Tethys Oil also announces net working interest
Contingent Resources. The bulk of the estimated Contingent Resources are
contained in the Ulfa, Samha and Erfan fields. Development of the Contingent
Resources in the discoveries is continued contingent upon the on-going appraisal
programme, a committed work programme as well as budget to access these
resources.

Contingent Resources, Blocks 3&4 (Audited)
mbo                      1C      2C      3C
Total 31 December 2019  5,094  13,458  26,468

The audit of the Reserves in Oman have been conducted using 2018 Petroleum
Resources Management System (PRMS2018), sponsored by the Society of Petroleum
Engineers (SPE), World Petroleum Council (WPC), American Association of
Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers
(SPEE).

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

This information is information that Tethys Oil AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19:40
CET on 10 February 2020.

Tethys Oil AB (publ)

Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil company with focus on onshore areas with known oil
discoveries. The company's core area is the Sultanate of Oman, where it holds
interests in Blocks 3&4, Block 49 and Block 56. Tethys Oil has net working
interest 2P reserves of 26.1 mmbo and net working interest 2C Contingent
Resources of 13.5 mmbo and had an average oil production of 12,832 barrels per
day from Blocks 3&4 during 2019. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm (TETY). Website: www.tethysoil.com

Attachments:
02102770.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pAPPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:23pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Final dividend calendar 2019
PU
02:18pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 2/10/2020 - Eight certificates issued by Erste Bank Group AG will start trading as of February 11th
PU
02:18pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
02:18pUTILITY TRAILER MANUFACTURING CO. : Announces a Record-Breaking Year in Trailer Production
BU
02:17pNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pJONES SODA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pPETROGAS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pGENERAL FINANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pLITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS : Receives TSX Venture Conditional Approval for Lost Sheep Mine Acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production - source
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group