NASDAQ : Thomas Lindström to resign from HANZA

Thomas Lindström to resign from HANZA
HANZA Holding AB (publ), a manufacturing strategist listed on Nasdaq Stockholm,
today announces that Thomas Lindström, Head of Business Solutions & Marketing,
intends to at his own request, leave his position at the latest in the third
quarter of 2020.
'Thomas has contributed to HANZA's progress and development for a long time'
says HANZA CEO Erik Stenfors. 'We want to thank Thomas for his great efforts and
wish him the best of luck with future challenges'.
'It has been an exciting time, and I have learned a lot', says Thomas Lindström.
'HANZA has a unique position in the market with an offer that combines advisory
services and sustainable manufacturing solutions, which is in high demand from
companies.
HANZA will postpone the recruitment of a successor as the position is currently
being redefined to further focus on advisory services.
For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46 70 950 80 70, email: erik.stenfors@hanza.com
Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions and
Marketing
Tel: +46 70 298 39 39, email: thomas.lindstrom@hanza.com
