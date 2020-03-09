NASDAQ : Thomas Lindström to resign from HANZA

Thomas Lindström to resign from HANZA

HANZA Holding AB (publ), a manufacturing strategist listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, today announces that Thomas Lindström, Head of Business Solutions & Marketing, intends to at his own request, leave his position at the latest in the third quarter of 2020. 'Thomas has contributed to HANZA's progress and development for a long time' says HANZA CEO Erik Stenfors. 'We want to thank Thomas for his great efforts and wish him the best of luck with future challenges'. 'It has been an exciting time, and I have learned a lot', says Thomas Lindström. 'HANZA has a unique position in the market with an offer that combines advisory services and sustainable manufacturing solutions, which is in high demand from companies. HANZA will postpone the recruitment of a successor as the position is currently being redefined to further focus on advisory services. For further information please contact: Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46 70 950 80 70, email: erik.stenfors@hanza.com Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions and Marketing Tel: +46 70 298 39 39, email: thomas.lindstrom@hanza.com ________________________________________________________________________________ _ ________________________ About HANZA: HANZA modernizes and streamlines the manufacturing industry. We create shorter lead times with more environmentally friendly processes and increase profitability for clients by bringing together different manufacturing technologies locally. Founded in 2008, HANZA today has an annual revenue of SEK 2.3 billion SEK and operates in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and China. Among HANZA's clients are leading companies like ABB, Epiroc, Getinge, Saab and Siemens. For more information visit www.hanza.com The shares in HANZA are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments:

03096619.pdf



