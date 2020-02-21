NASDAQ : Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published

Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 21 February 2020 5:15 pm Tokmanni Group Corporation's 2019 Financial Statements, Report by the Board of Directors, Auditors' Report and Corporate Governance Statement including the Salary and Remuneration Report have been published on the company website ir.tokmanni.fi/en. The documents are also attached to this release. Further Information, please contact Maarit Mikkonen, Head of IR and Communications, tel. +358 40 562 2282 Tokmanni in brief Tokmanni is the largest general discount retailer in Finland measured by number of stores and revenue. In 2019, Tokmanni's revenue was EUR 944.3 million and it has approximately 3,700 employees. Tokmanni is the only nationwide general discount retailer in Finland, with almost 200 stores across Finland. Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Key Media

