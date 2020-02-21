Log in
NASDAQ : Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published

02/21/2020 | 10:19am EST
Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published 
Tokmanni Group Corporation        Stock exchange release        21 February 2020
5:15 pm

Tokmanni Group Corporation's 2019 Financial Statements, Report by the Board of
Directors, Auditors' Report and Corporate Governance Statement including the
Salary and Remuneration Report have been published on the company website
ir.tokmanni.fi/en. The documents are also attached to this release.

Further Information, please contact

Maarit Mikkonen, Head of IR and Communications, tel. +358 40 562 2282

Tokmanni in brief

Tokmanni is the largest general discount retailer in Finland measured by number
of stores and revenue. In 2019, Tokmanni's revenue was EUR 944.3 million and it
has approximately 3,700 employees. Tokmanni is the only nationwide general
discount retailer in Finland, with almost 200 stores across Finland.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media

Attachments:
02212660.pdf
Corporate Governance Statement 2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 15:18:05 UTC
