NASDAQ : Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published

Tokmanni Group Corporation Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published
Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 21 February 2020
5:15 pm
Tokmanni Group Corporation's 2019 Financial Statements, Report by the Board of
Directors, Auditors' Report and Corporate Governance Statement including the
Salary and Remuneration Report have been published on the company website
ir.tokmanni.fi/en. The documents are also attached to this release.
Further Information, please contact
Maarit Mikkonen, Head of IR and Communications, tel. +358 40 562 2282
Tokmanni in brief
Tokmanni is the largest general discount retailer in Finland measured by number
of stores and revenue. In 2019, Tokmanni's revenue was EUR 944.3 million and it
has approximately 3,700 employees. Tokmanni is the only nationwide general
discount retailer in Finland, with almost 200 stores across Finland.
Nasdaq Helsinki
