NASDAQ : Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

03/10/2020 | 11:09am EDT
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Managers' Transactions Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

Company announcement

March 10, 2020
Announcement No. 3/2020

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Anders Runevad
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation/title Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) First notification /change to notification First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code 529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code 		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 124.46 per. share 1,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price 		1,000 shares
DKK 124,457 in total
Date of transaction 9 March 2020
Market place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment

Attachments:
3 Annoncement_10032020_Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 15:08:11 UTC
