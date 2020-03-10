NASDAQ : Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

Nilfisk Holding A/S
Managers' Transactions
Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares
Company announcement
March 10, 2020
Announcement No. 3/2020
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anders Runevad
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Occupation/title
|
Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S
|
b)
|
First notification /change to notification
|
First notification
|
3.
|
Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nilfisk Holding A/S
|
b)
|
LEI code
|
529900FSU45YYVLKB451
|
4.
|
Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code
|
Shares
DK0060907293
|
b)
|
Transaction type
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
DKK 124.46 per. share
|
1,000
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|
1,000 shares
DKK 124,457 in total
|
Date of transaction
|
9 March 2020
|
Market place of transaction
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
Attachment
Attachments:
3 Annoncement_10032020_Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares.pdf
