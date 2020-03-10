NASDAQ : Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Anders Runevad

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation/title Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) First notification /change to notification First notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Securities code Shares

DK0060907293

b) Transaction type Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)