NASDAQ : Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Revised financial calendar

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2020

13.03.2020

Please be informed of the following dates in 2020 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Financial Calendar 2019 Interim report 4th quarter 2019 Thursday 27 February Annual report 2019 Thursday 26 March Annual General Meeting Thursday 30 April Interim report 1st quarter 2020 Thursday 28 May Interim report 2nd quarter 2020 Thursday 20 August (New date) Interim report 3rd quarter 2020 Thursday 26 November

Birgitte Lønne Bloch

Group Executive Assistant





For further details, please contact:

Birgitte Lønne Bloch, phone: +45 2490 8312