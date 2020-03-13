Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Revised financial calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Financial Calendar Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Revised financial calendar

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2020
13.03.2020

Please be informed of the following dates in 2020 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Financial Calendar 2019
Interim report 4th quarter 2019 Thursday 27 February
Annual report 2019 Thursday 26 March
Annual General Meeting Thursday 30 April
Interim report 1st quarter 2020 Thursday 28 May
Interim report 2nd quarter 2020 Thursday 20 August (New date)
Interim report 3rd quarter 2020 Thursday 26 November

Birgitte Lønne Bloch
Group Executive Assistant


For further details, please contact:
Birgitte Lønne Bloch, phone: +45 2490 8312

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aElectric Mop Market | Convenience Offered by Electric Mops to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:45aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Market Operations toward the End of March 
PU
04:43aPROSPER CONSTRUCTION : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:43aGREENLAND HONG KONG : Appointment of the independent non-executive director
PU
04:43aRTX A/S : CA No 25-2020 - 130320 - Weekly status and decisions regarding share buy-back programme
PU
04:43aSWMA MAR 13, 2020 9 : 06 AM CET + 1.8 % 545.80 SEK The share
PU
04:43aNASDAQ : Ophør af suspension og midlertidig forhøjelse af tillæg og fradrag
PU
04:43aNASDAQ : Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest, indre værdier forsinkede som følge af tekniske problemer.
PU
04:43aIR FAVORITTER A/S : Anmodning om ophør af suspension
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Raises Dividend, Backs Guidance After ..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K
5PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group