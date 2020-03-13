NASDAQ : Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Revised financial calendar

Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Financial Calendar
Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Revised financial calendar
TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2020
13.03.2020
Please be informed of the following dates in 2020 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:
|
Financial Calendar 2019
|
Interim report 4th quarter 2019
|
Thursday 27 February
|
Annual report 2019
|
Thursday 26 March
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Thursday 30 April
|
Interim report 1st quarter 2020
|
Thursday 28 May
|
Interim report 2nd quarter 2020
|
Thursday 20 August (New date)
|
Interim report 3rd quarter 2020
|
Thursday 26 November
Birgitte Lønne Bloch
Group Executive Assistant
For further details, please contact:
Birgitte Lønne Bloch, phone: +45 2490 8312
Disclaimer
