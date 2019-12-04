NASDAQ : Update to press release of 29th November

Update to press release of 29th November

UPDATE TO PRESS RELEASE OF 29TH NOVEMBER Georg Jensen A/S Friday 29th November presented its interim Financial Report Jan-Sep 2019 and in this connection sent out a press release with the following text: This information is Georg Jensen A/S obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6.30 am CEST on 29th November 2019. The text was incorrect. The correct text should have been: The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6.30 am CET on 29th November 2019. Copenhagen, 4th December 2019 06.30 CET For more information please contact Frank Sole Pedersen, Treasury Manager, Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com mailto:Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com , +45 2490 8273 Michael Schönwiese, Global Strategic PR Manager, ms@georgjensen.com mailto:ms@georgjensen.com , +45 2524 8338 The following documents can be retrieved from beQuoted Georg Jensen Pressrelease 2019-12-04.pdf-http://www.bequoted.com/beQPress/download.asp?Id=27743

Attachments:

Georg Jensen Pressrelease 2019-12-04.pdf



