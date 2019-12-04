NASDAQ : Update to press release of 29th November

Update to press release of 29th November
UPDATE TO PRESS RELEASE OF 29TH NOVEMBER
Georg Jensen A/S Friday 29th November presented its interim Financial Report
Jan-Sep 2019 and in this connection sent out a press release with the following
text:
This information is Georg Jensen A/S obliged to make public pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information
was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
below, at 6.30 am CEST on 29th November 2019.
The text was incorrect. The correct text should have been:
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out below, at 6.30 am CET on 29th November 2019.
Copenhagen, 4th December 2019 06.30 CET
For more information please contact
Frank Sole Pedersen, Treasury Manager,
Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com mailto:Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com , +45 2490
8273
Michael Schönwiese,
Global Strategic PR Manager, ms@georgjensen.com mailto:ms@georgjensen.com , +45
2524 8338
