NASDAQ : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.11.21-11.28.)

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

Staff statement following the twelfth post-programme surveillance mission to Ireland, 22/11/2019 EU

https://ec.europa.eu/info/news/staff-statement-following-twelfth-post-programme-surveillance- Press Release

IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Ukraine, 25/11/2019 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/25/pr19434-ukraine-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to- Press Release

IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Russia, 20/11/2019 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/20/pr19425-russia-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-russia Press Release

Guilt, Gender, and Work-Life Balance in Japan: A Choice Experiment, 27/11/2019 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Guilt-Gender-and-Work-Life-Balance-in- Working Paper

The quantification of how aspects of a job are valued by employees sheds light on the potential for labor

market reform in Japan. Using a nationwide sample of 1,046 working-age adults, we conduct a choice

experiment that examines individuals' willingness to trade wages against job characteristics such as the

extent of overtime, job security, the possibility of work transfer and relocation. Our results suggest that:

i) workers have high WTP (willingness to pay) to avoid extreme overtime and work transfer, ii) women

have higher WTP than men, and iii) higher WTP for women are driven in part by feelings of guilt.

Keywords: work-life balance; discrete choice experiment; labor market reform; guilt; Japan.

Governance and State-Owned Enterprises: How Costly is Corruption?, 22/11/2019 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/22/Governance-and-State-Owned- Working Paper

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are present in key sectors of the economies around the world. While they

can provide an important public service, there is widespread concern that their activities are negatively

affected by corruption. However, there is limited cross-country analysis on the costs of corruption for

SOEs. We present new evidence on how corruption affects the performance of SOEs using firm level data

across a large number of countries. One striking result is that SOEs perform as well as private firms in core

sectors when corruption is low. Taking advantage of a novel database reforms, we also show that SOE

governance reforms can generate significant performance gains.

Keywords: state-owned enterprises; firm performance; corruption; governance reforms.

OECD Economic Outlook- November 2019, 21/11/2019 OECD

World GDP growth is expected to be 2.9% this year - its lowest annual rate since the financial crisis - and +

Press Releases

remain at 2.9%-3.0% in 2020 and 2021. Global GDP expanded 3.5% in 2018. Bold action is needed to

address both the high levels of uncertainty facing businesses as well as the fundamental changes taking

place in the global economy. Policy-making must lead the transition to cleaner energy and to an

increasingly digital world. Governments must work together urgently to boost investment and establish

fair international rules on taxation and trade.

Database inventory