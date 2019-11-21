Log in
NASDAQ : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.11.21-11.28.)

11/28/2019 | 10:08am EST

VÁLOGATÁS

az ECB, az EU, az EBA, az EIOPA, az ESMA,

az IMF, a BIS, az FSB és az OECD

dokumentumaiból

2 0 1 9 . N O V E M B E R 2 1 - 2 7 .

MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................

3

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................

4

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................

6

4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA ....................................................................................

7

5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS.......................................................................................................

8

6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK................................................................................................................

9

7. MAKROGAZDASÁG ................................................................................................................................................

9

8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................

10

9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................................................

12

10. STATISZTIKA.......................................................................................................................................................

13

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

The yield curve and monetary policy

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191125~b0ecc8e6f0.en.html

Speech

Speech by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Public Lecture for the Centre for

Finance and the Department of Economics at University College London, 25 November 2019

Interview with Sky TG24

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2019/html/ecb.in191123~860f3290d2.en.html

Interview

Transcript of the interview with Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Bocconi

University, broadcast on 23 November 2019

Federal Reserve review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communications - some preliminary

BIS

views

Central Bankers'

https://www.bis.org/review/r191127a.pdf

Speech

Speech by Ms Lael Brainard, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, at the

Presentation of the 2019 William F. Butler Award, New York Association for Business Economics, New York

City, 26 November 2019

Building on the gains from the long expansion

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191126b.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Jerome H Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, at the

Speech

Annual Meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, Providence, Rhode Island,

25 November 2019

Knowns and unknowns of monetary policy instruments implications for monetary policy strategies

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191122i.htm

Central Bankers'

Keynote speech by Mr Klaas Knot, President of the Netherlands Bank, at the European Banking Institute

Speech

Policy Conference "Banking in Europe; a political, a monetary and a supervisory perspective", Frankfurt

am Main, 14 November 2019

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 22 November 2019, 26/11/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fst191126.en.html

Press Release

Commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fs191126.en.html

Letter from the ECB President to Mr Ernest Urtasun, MEP, on monetary policy, 22/11/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter191122_Urtasun~2dc928d018.en.pdf?af3931

Letter

90d1c56b6d23f70435c91962b3

Account of the monetary policy meeting, 21/11/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2019/html/ecb.mg191121~b1d36734d7.en.html

Press Release

ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) - questionnaire, 25/11/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma201911_questionnaire.en.pdf?

Publication

9e6f5e8f99d907249e2078b8162c5c09

The ECB after the crisis: existing synergies among monetary policy, macroprudential policies and

ECB

banking supervision, 21/11/2019

Occasional Paper

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpops/ecb.op237~2e791cea97.en.pdf?8efb296fafcf24d3c23eec5

a71fb738e

The prolonged crisis exposed the vulnerability of a monetary union without a banking union. The Single

Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which started operating in November 2014, is an essential step towards

restoring banks to health and rebuilding trust in the banking system. The ECB is today responsible for

setting a single monetary policy applicable throughout the euro area and for supervising all euro area

banks in order to ensure their safety and soundness, some directly and some indirectly. Its role in the area

of financial stability has also expanded through the conferral of macroprudential tasks and tools that

include tightening national measures when necessary. It thus carries out these complementary functions,

while its primary objective of pursuing price stability remains unchanged.

Keywords: European Central Bank; monetary policy; banking union; banking supervision; financial

stability; systemic risks; macroprudential policies; decision-making process.

Insights from OECD Phillips curve equations on recent inflation outcomes, 21/11/2019

OECD

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d1e97b18-

Working Paper

en.pdf?expires=1574768823&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=7E292D59B90F46BBE2079397BF5A504F

A statistically significant relationship between the unemployment gap and inflation can be found for a

clear majority of OECD countries, but the magnitude of the effect is typically weak. A corollary is that the

effect of labour market slack on inflation can often be dominated by other shocks, including imported

inflation. The current Secretariat Phillips curve specification assumes inflation expectations are anchored

at the central bank's target, although some experimentation suggests that alternative proxies for

expectations sometimes work better and there is some evidence that persistent under-shooting of

inflation has led to some de-anchoring of expectations from the target, especially in the euro area. For

most OECD countries, a measure of the global output gap is both statistically significant and strongly

preferred to a domestic gap measure in explaining the wedge between headline and core inflation,

although domestic gaps are strongly preferred in explaining core inflation. Various forms of non-linearity

in the Phillips curve provide possible explanations for recent weak inflation outcomes, but statistical

testing provides only limited support for such explanations.

Keywords: inflation expectations; anchored expectations; global output gap; Phillips curve.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

The Deutsche Bundesbank's 2019 Financial Stability Review

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191122f.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Prof Claudia Buch, Deputy President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the presentation of the

Speech

2019 Financial Stability Review of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Frankfurt am Main, 21 November 2019

Assessing Macro-Financial Risks of Household Debt in China, 27/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Assessing-Macro-Financial-Risks-of-

Working Paper

Household-Debt-in-China-48710

High household indebtedness could constrain future consumption growth and increase financial stability

risks. This paper uses household survey data to analyze both macroeconomic and finanical stability risks

from the rapidly rising household debt in China. We find that rising household indebtedness could boost

consumption in the short term, while reducing it in the medium-to-long term. By stress testing households'

debt repayment capacity, we find that low-income households are most vulnerable to adverse income

shocks which could lead to signficant defaults. Containing these risks would call for a strengthening of

systemic risk assessment and macroprudential policies of the household sector. Other policies include

improving the credit registry system and establishing a well-functioning personal insolvency framework.

Keywords: household indebtedness; macro-financial risks; household survey.

Breaking the Bank? A Probabilistic Assessment of Euro Area Bank Profitability, 22/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/22/Breaking-the-Bank-A-Probabilistic-

Working Paper

Assessment-of-Euro-Area-Bank-Profitability-48714

This paper explores the determinants of profitability across large euro area banks using a novel approach

based on conditional profitability distributions. Real GDP growth and the NPL ratio are shown to be the

most reliable determinants of bank profitability. However, the estimated conditional distributions reveal

that, while higher growth would raise profits on average, a large swath of banks would most likely continue

to struggle even amid a strong economic recovery. Therefore, for some banks, a determined reduction in

NPLs combined with cost efficiency improvements and customized changes to their business models

appears to be the most promising strategy for durably raising profitability.

Keywords: bank profitability; quantile regressions; conditional distributions.

Malta: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Macroprudential Policy Framework and

IMF

Tools, 21/11/2019

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2019/11/21/Malta-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Macroprudential-Policy-Framework-48831

Malta's institutional framework for macroprudential policy, formalized in 2014, is broadly in line with the

IMF guidance for effective macroprudential policymaking. Amendments to the Central Bank of Malta

(CBM) Act designated the CBM as the national macroprudential authority with clear objectives and the

power to formulate and implement macroprudential policy and instruments. The CBM has a dedicated

department to pursue its statutory macroprudential functions and various communication tools to ensure

accountability and transparency.

Unintended side effects: stress tests, entrepreneurship, and innovation, 22/11/2019

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work823.htm

Working Paper

Post-crisis stress tests have helped to enhance financial stability and to reduce banks' risk-taking. In order

to quantify their overall impact, regulators have turned to evaluating the effects of stress tests on financing

and the real economy. Using the U.S. as a laboratory, this paper shows that stress tests have had

potentially unintended side effects on entrepreneurship and innovation at young firms. Banks subject to

stress tests have strongly cut small business loans secured by home equity, an important source of

financing for entrepreneurs. Lower credit supply has led to a relative decline in entrepreneurship during

the recovery in counties with higher exposure to stress tested banks. The results do not imply that stress

tests reduce welfare, but highlight a possible trade-off between financial stability and economic

dynamism.

Keywords: stress tests; small business lending; entrepreneurship; innovation; productivity slowdown.

OECD Equity Market Review - Asia 2019, 27/11/2019

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/corporate/ca/OECD-Equity-Market-Review-Asia-2019.pdf

Publication

Asia is rapidly growing into the world's largest stock market. In 2018, 51% of all equity capital raised

+

Press Release

through initial public offerings (IPOs) went to Asian companies. Today more than half of the world's listed

companies are from Asia. This development is reshaping global stock market in several ways: Households

outside of Asia have increased their investments in Asian companies through pension funds, mutual funds

and other intermediaries; it is increasingly common that listed companies are majority owned by the public

sector or by other private companies; and smaller growth companies from Asia are using capital markets

to raise money more extensively than smaller companies from the rest of the world. This report provides

a comprehensive and comparable analysis of world developments and the growing role of Asian capital

markets since the mid-1990s. It focuses on primary equity markets, growth company listings, investment

banking activities and ownership structure of publicly listed companies. It also contains a special chapter

on how companies use foreign public equity markets to raise capital and to cross-list their shares.

Related press release:

http://www.oecd.org/corporate/ca/stock-markets-are-changing-investors-companies-and-regulators-

must-be-prepared.htm

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS

The future of stress testing - some further thoughts

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191127~2f9bdabff9

Speech

.en.html

Speech by Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, 8th Annual Research Workshop "The

future of stress tests in the banking sector - approaches, governance and methodologies", organised by

EBA, Paris, 27 November 2019

From Basel III to European banking regulation

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191125~7cf6d7fa69

Speech

.en.html

Dinner speech by Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the

Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the IIF 6th Annual European Banking Union Colloquium, Frankfurt am

Main, 25 November 2019

Future-proofing the European banking market - removing the obstacles to exit

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191121~8d8da27c6

Speech

3.en.html

Speech by Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory

Board of the ECB, at the S&P Global's European Financial Institutions Conference, Paris, 21 November

2019

Regulation, proportionality and the sustainability of banking

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191121_1~a65cdec

Speech

01d.en.html

Speech by Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Retail Banking Conference

"Creating sustainable financial structures by putting citizens first" of European Savings Bank Group, in

Brussels, 21 November 2019

EFAMA Investment Management Forum

ESMA

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/steven-maijoor-delivers-keynote-efama-

Speech

investment-management-forum

Keynote address by Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority at the EFAMA

Investment Management Forum on 22 November 2019, in Brussels

Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, to Mr Papadimoulis, MEP, on bank fees,

ECB/SSM

26/11/2019

Letter

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.mepletter191126_papadimoulis~3e42ae2

bab.en.pdf?da7aa7288a9af05ef91e7c6e0bc31d20

Non-performing loans: Council adopts position on a new mechanism for out-of-court enforcement,

EU

27/11/2019

Press Release

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/11/27/non-performing-loans-council-

adopts-position-on-a-new-mechanism-for-out-of-court-enforcement/

EBA launches consultation on disclosure and reporting of MREL and TLAC, 22/11/2019

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-consultation-disclosure-and-reporting-mrel-and-tlac

Press Release

EBA consults on specific supervisory reporting requirements for market risk, 21/11/2019

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-specific-supervisory-reporting-requirements-market-risk

Press Release

EBA publishes its roadmap on the risk reduction measures package, 21/11/2019

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-its-roadmap-risk-reduction-measures-package

Press Release

Answers to (EU) No 2009-138 Solvency II Directive (Insurance and Reinsurance), 25/11/2019

EIOPA

https://eiopa.europa.eu/Pages/News/Answers-to-(EU)-No-2009-138-Solvency-II-Directive-251119.aspx

Press Release

ESMA publishes responses to consultation on aligning MiFIR to the changes introduced by EMIR Refit,

ESMA

27/11/2019

Press Release

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-publishes-responses-consultation-aligning-

mifir-changes-introduced-emir

Regulatory framework for haircuts on non-centrally cleared securities financing transactions,

FSB

26/11/2019

Publication

https://www.fsb.org/2019/11/regulatory-framework-for-haircuts-on-non-centrally-cleared-securities-

financing-transactions/

This report was originally published on 12 November 2015. Updates were made on 19 July and 26

November 2019. This document sets out the regulatory framework for haircuts on certain non-centrally

cleared securities financing transactions (SFTs). The framework aims to address financial stability risks

associated with SFTs. The report includes numerical haircut floors to apply to non-bank-to-non-bank SFTs

that were finalised after taking into account responses to a public consultation in October 2014.

2019 list of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),22/11/2019

FSB

https://www.fsb.org/2019/11/2019-list-of-global-systemically-important-banks-g-sibs/

Publication

+

The 2019 list of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), uses end-2018 data and an assessment

Press Release

methodology designed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). One bank (Toronto

Dominion) has been added to the list of G-SIBs that were identified in 2018, and therefore the overall

number of G-SIBs increases from 29 to 30.

Related press release:

https://www.fsb.org/2019/11/fsb-publishes-2019-g-sib-list/

4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA

Financial markets and the digital revolution

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191126~0a1bb2038

Speech

c.en.html

Remarks by Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Financial

Regulatory Outlook Conference on 26 November 2019, in Rome

Welfare implications of digital financial innovation

BIS

https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp191120.htm

Management

Based on remarks by Mr Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Deputy General Manager of the BIS, with Jon Frost

Speech

and Leonardo Gambacorta at the Santander International Banking Conference on "Banking on trust:

Building confidence in the future", Madrid, 5 November 2019

What policy framework to help building innovation and growth into Europe's capital market?

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191122c.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Denis Beau, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of France, at the AFME (The Association for

Speech

Financial Markets in Europe) Annual Capital Markets Technology and Innovation Conference, Paris,

21 November 2019

Hello, World - Artificial intelligence and its use in the public sector, 21/11/2019

OECD

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/726fd39d-

Working Paper

en.pdf?expires=1574769638&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=56F0476B6DCC33270AE727F7B3C01FAA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area of research and technology application that can have a significant

impact on public policies and services in many ways. In just a few years, it is expected that the potential

will exist to free up nearly one-third of public servants' time, allowing them to shift from mundane tasks

to high-value work. Governments can also use AI to design better policies and make better decisions,

improve communication and engagement with citizens and residents, and improve the speed and quality

of public services. While the potential benefits of AI are significant, attaining them is not an easy task.

Government use of AI trails that of the private sector; the field is complex and has a steep learning curve;

and the purpose of, and context within, government are unique and present a number of challenges.

5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS

Implications of the transition to a low-carbon economy for the euro area financial system

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191121_1~af63c4de7d.en.html

Speech

Speech by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, at the European Savings and Retail Banking Group

Conference, "Creating sustainable financial structures by putting citizens first", Brussels, 21 November

2019

Finance and decarbonisation: why equity markets do it better, 27/11/2019

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-

Publication

research/resbull/2019/html/ecb.rb191127~79fa1d3b70.en.html

This article provides evidence that economies receiving more funding from stock markets than credit

markets generate less carbon. Increasing the equity financing share to one-half globally would reduce

aggregate per capita carbon emissions by about one-quarter of the Paris Agreement commitment. Our

findings call for supporting equity-based initiatives rather than policies aimed at decarbonising the

European economy through the banking sector.

Aligning Development Co-operation and Climate Action - The Only Way Forward, 27/11/2019

OECD

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/5099ad91-

Publication

en.pdf?expires=1574873875&id=id&accname=ocid56004653&checksum=170AE8308A376A3999337B3A

+

B5A06541

Press Release

Climate change is altering the ecological and social systems that underpin human well-being and economic

activity, and developing countries are particularly vulnerable to its impact on the growth and sustainable

development prospects of every sector and community. Being part of the solution requires all providers

of development co-operation to align their activities with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. However

many still lack the mandates, resources, incentives and strategies to do so. This report outlines how

providers can make changes at home, in developing countries and in the international development co-

operation system, to help create low-emissions,climate-resilient economies, and how they can avoid

supporting activities that lock the world into an unsustainable future.

Related press release:

http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/donors-must-do-more-to-align-development-finance-with-climate-

goals.htm

Carbon pricing and competitiveness - Are they at odds? 21/11/2019

OECD

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/f79a75ab-

Working Paper

en.pdf?expires=1574769275&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=FD5C99D11BA6E86AEB613763301336ED

This paper reviews ex-post empirical assessments on the impact of carbon pricing on competitiveness in

OECD and G20 countries in the electricity and industrial sectors. Most of these assessments find no

statistically significant effects of carbon pricing or energy prices on different dimensions of

competitiveness, including net imports, foreign direct investments, turnover, value added, employment,

profits, productivity, and innovation. When statistically significant results have been found, the magnitude

of such effects tends to be small - either positive or negative. Thus, concerns about negative short-term

effects of carbon pricing on firms' or sectors' international competitiveness have not come to pass, at least

to date. These findings are in part because carbon price levels have been low and because of exemptions

to carbon taxes for industry, or generous levels of free allowances to firms covered by emissions trading

schemes.

Keywords: carbon pricing; environmental regulation; competitiveness; carbon markets.

6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK

Towards the retail payments of tomorrow: a European strategy

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191126~5230672c11.en.html

Speech

Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the Joint Conference of the ECB

and the National Bank of Belgium on "Crossing the chasm to the retail payments of tomorrow", Brussels,

26 November 2019

Cash and digital currencies from a central bank's perspective

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191122l.htm

Central Bankers'

Keynote by Dr Johannes Beermann, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the

Speech

Payment Asia Summit, Shenzen, China, 22 November 2019

Coining rockstars - music and money

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r191126g.htm

Central Bankers'

Remarks by Ms Sharon Donnery, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, at the launch of the €15

Speech

Silver Proof Commemorative Coin marking 70 years since the birth of Irish musician Phil Lynott, Dublin,

26 November 2019

7. MAKROGAZDASÁG

The future of the euro area economy

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191122~0c1f115db0.en.html

Speech

Speech by Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress, Frankfurt

am Main, 22 November 2019

China's Productivity Convergence and Growth Potential-A Stocktaking and Sectoral Approach,

IMF

27/11/2019

Working Paper

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Chinas-Productivity-Convergence-and-

Growth-Potential-A-Stocktaking-and-Sectoral-Approach-48702

China's growth potential has become a hotly debated topic as the economy has reached an income level

susceptible to the "middle-income trap" and financial vulnerabilities are mounting after years of rapid

credit expansion. However, the existing literature has largely focused on macro level aggregates, which

are ill suited to understanding China's significant structural transformation and its impact on economic

growth. To fill the gap, this paper takes a deep dive into China's convergence progress in 38 industrial

sectors and 11 services sectors, examines past sectoral transitions, and predicts future shifts.

The authors find that China's productivity convergence remains at an early stage, with the industrial sector

more advanced than services. Large variations exist among subsectors, with high-tech industrial sectors,

in particular the ICT sector, lagging low-tech sectors.

Keywords: potential growth; China; convergence.

Quality Upgrading and Export Performance in the Asian Growth Miracle, 27/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Quality-Upgrading-and-Export-

Working Paper

Performance-in-the-Asian-Growth-Miracle-48796

We explore the contribution of product-quality upgrading to the export performance of six fast-growing

Asian economies: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand. We focus on measuring

the impact of quality upgrading on the changes in these countries' sectoral export shares during 1970-

2010. We build a multisector Ricardian trade model which allows for changes in product quality, and

calibrate it to generate predictions about export volumes. Unlike previous literature, our approach allows

estimation without employing domestic production data. Our results point to quality upgrading being a

key driver of export shares.

Keywords: growth miracles; product quality; international trade; exports.

8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA

Welcome address

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191127~3ad384365f.en.html

Speech

Welcome address by Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, on signing the euro banknotes on 27

November 2019, in Frankfurt am Main

The expectations on central banks are simply too great

BIS

https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp191121.htm

Management

Original quotes from interview with Mr Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department

Interview

of the BIS, in Germany's Börsen-Zeitung,conducted by Mr Mark Schrörs and published on 21 November

2019

Japan 2019 Article IV Mission Press Conference

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/25/sp112519-md-opening-remarks-japan-2019-article-

Speech

iv-press-conference

Opening Remarks by Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director in Tokyio, Japan on 25 November 2019

Related press release:

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/24/mcs-japan-staff-concluding-statement-of-the-2019-

article-iv-mission

Staff statement following the twelfth post-programme surveillance mission to Ireland, 22/11/2019

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/info/news/staff-statement-following-twelfth-post-programme-surveillance-

Press Release

mission-ireland-2019-nov-21_en

IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Ukraine, 25/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/25/pr19434-ukraine-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-

Press Release

ukraine

IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Russia, 20/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/20/pr19425-russia-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-russia

Press Release

Guilt, Gender, and Work-Life Balance in Japan: A Choice Experiment, 27/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Guilt-Gender-and-Work-Life-Balance-in-

Working Paper

Japan-A-Choice-Experiment-48701

The quantification of how aspects of a job are valued by employees sheds light on the potential for labor

market reform in Japan. Using a nationwide sample of 1,046 working-age adults, we conduct a choice

experiment that examines individuals' willingness to trade wages against job characteristics such as the

extent of overtime, job security, the possibility of work transfer and relocation. Our results suggest that:

i) workers have high WTP (willingness to pay) to avoid extreme overtime and work transfer, ii) women

have higher WTP than men, and iii) higher WTP for women are driven in part by feelings of guilt.

Keywords: work-life balance; discrete choice experiment; labor market reform; guilt; Japan.

Governance and State-Owned Enterprises: How Costly is Corruption?, 22/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/22/Governance-and-State-Owned-

Working Paper

Enterprises-How-Costly-is-Corruption-48800

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are present in key sectors of the economies around the world. While they

can provide an important public service, there is widespread concern that their activities are negatively

affected by corruption. However, there is limited cross-country analysis on the costs of corruption for

SOEs. We present new evidence on how corruption affects the performance of SOEs using firm level data

across a large number of countries. One striking result is that SOEs perform as well as private firms in core

sectors when corruption is low. Taking advantage of a novel database reforms, we also show that SOE

governance reforms can generate significant performance gains.

Keywords: state-owned enterprises; firm performance; corruption; governance reforms.

OECD Economic Outlook- November 2019, 21/11/2019

OECD

http://oecd.org/economic-outlook/

Publication

World GDP growth is expected to be 2.9% this year - its lowest annual rate since the financial crisis - and

+

Press Releases

remain at 2.9%-3.0% in 2020 and 2021. Global GDP expanded 3.5% in 2018. Bold action is needed to

address both the high levels of uncertainty facing businesses as well as the fundamental changes taking

place in the global economy. Policy-making must lead the transition to cleaner energy and to an

increasingly digital world. Governments must work together urgently to boost investment and establish

fair international rules on taxation and trade.

Database inventory

http://www.oecd.org/economy/outlook/Database_Inventory.pdf

Related press releases:

http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/economic-outlook-weak-trade-and-investment-threaten-long-term-

growth.htm

https://oecdecoscope.blog/2019/11/21/policy-changes-to-turn-the-tide/

https://oecdecoscope.blog/2019/11/22/the-g20s-enhanced-structural-reform-agenda-real-progress-

but-not-good-enough/

9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS

The fiscal measures leading to the completion of EMU

EU

https://www.esm.europa.eu/speeches-and-presentations/fiscal-measures-leading-completion-emu-

Speech

speech-andreja-lenarcic

Speech by Andreja Lenarcic, Senior Economist at European Stability Mechanism, Conference organised by

Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Greece, Komotini, 21 November 2019

EU budget for 2020: Council endorses deal with Parliament, 25/11/2019

EU

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/11/25/eu-budget-for-2020-council-

Press Release

endorses-deal-with-parliament/

International community has achieved unprecedented success fighting offshore tax evasion, 26/11/2019

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/international-community-has-achieved-unprecedented-success-

Press Release

fighting-offshore-tax-evasion.htm

Productivity and Tax Evasion, 27/11/2019

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Productivity-and-Tax-Evasion-48737

Working Paper

The extent of tax compliance has important implications for revenue yield, efficiency and the fairness of

any tax system. Tax evasion undermines revenue collection, distorts competition, and undermines a

country's development prospects. In this paper, we investigate whether higher productivity causally leads

to lower tax evasion. We first present stylized facts consistent with this view and develop a model that

illustrates one potential transmission channel. Second, we test the model predictions at the firm level

using the self-reported share of declared income as proxy for tax evasion for a large sample of emerging

and developing economies. Our results suggests that productivity improvements by firms can lead to lower

tax evasion.

Keywords: economic development; firm productivity, tax evasion.

Pensions at a Glance 2019 - OECD and G20 Indicators, 27/11/2019

OECD

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/b6d3dcfc-

Publication

en.pdf?expires=1574873618&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=A711F6FC581561779BF17426F5F20492

+

Press Release

The 2019 edition of Pensions at a Glance highlights the pension reforms undertaken by OECD countries

over the last two years. Moreover, two special chapters focus on non-standard work and pensions in OECD

countries, take stock of different approaches to organising pensions for non-standard workers in the

OECD, discuss why non-standard work raises pension issues and suggest how pension settings could be

improved. This edition also updates information on the key features of pension provision in OECD

countries and provides projections of retirement income for today's workers. It offers indicators covering

the design of pension systems, pension entitlements, the demographic and economic context in which

pension systems operate, incomes and poverty of older people, the finances of retirement-income

systems and private pensions.

Related press release:

http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/countries-should-strengthen-pension-systems-to-adapt-to-changing-

world-of-work.htm

10. STATISZTIKA

Share of EU GDP spent on social protection slightly down, 22/11/2019

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/10246894/3-22112019-AP-EN.PDF/e1c0adb8-2e85-

Press Release

7a23-3965-c816861b713a

OECD WBG Sector Indicators in Excel, 21/11/2019

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/economy/reform/indicators-of-product-market-regulation/OECD-WBG-Sector-

Press Release

Indicator-2018.xlsx

FDI Qualities Indicators: Measuring the sustainable development impacts of investment, 27/11/2019

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/investment/FDI-Qualities-Indicators-Measuring-Sustainable-Development-

Publication

Impacts.pdf

+

This report presents a new set of indicators that measure the sustainable development impacts of foreign

Press Release

direct investment (FDI) in host countries. The new metrics focus on five clusters derived from the 17

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): productivity and innovation; employment and job quality; skills;

gender equality; and, the carbon footprint. This study is an important element of the OECD Action Plan on

the SDGs. It complements the OECD's longstanding interest and expertise in shaping the policy

environment to improve the social impact of private investment, including through the OECD Policy

Framework for Investment and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

* * *

13/13

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
