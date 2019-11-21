|
NASDAQ : Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2019.11.21-11.28.)
VÁLOGATÁS
az ECB, az EU, az EBA, az EIOPA, az ESMA,
az IMF, a BIS, az FSB és az OECD
dokumentumaiból
2 0 1 9 . N O V E M B E R 2 1 - 2 7 .
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................
|
3
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................
|
4
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................
|
6
|
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA ....................................................................................
|
7
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS.......................................................................................................
|
8
|
6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK................................................................................................................
|
9
|
7. MAKROGAZDASÁG ................................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................
|
10
|
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................................................
|
12
|
10. STATISZTIKA.......................................................................................................................................................
|
13
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
The yield curve and monetary policy
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191125~b0ecc8e6f0.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Public Lecture for the Centre for
|
|
Finance and the Department of Economics at University College London, 25 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Interview with Sky TG24
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2019/html/ecb.in191123~860f3290d2.en.html
|
Interview
|
Transcript of the interview with Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Bocconi
|
|
University, broadcast on 23 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Federal Reserve review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communications - some preliminary
|
BIS
|
views
|
Central Bankers'
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191127a.pdf
|
Speech
|
Speech by Ms Lael Brainard, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, at the
|
|
Presentation of the 2019 William F. Butler Award, New York Association for Business Economics, New York
|
|
City, 26 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Building on the gains from the long expansion
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191126b.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Jerome H Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, at the
|
Speech
|
Annual Meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, Providence, Rhode Island,
|
|
25 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Knowns and unknowns of monetary policy instruments implications for monetary policy strategies
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191122i.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Keynote speech by Mr Klaas Knot, President of the Netherlands Bank, at the European Banking Institute
|
Speech
|
Policy Conference "Banking in Europe; a political, a monetary and a supervisory perspective", Frankfurt
|
|
am Main, 14 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 22 November 2019, 26/11/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fst191126.en.html
|
Press Release
|
Commentary:
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2019/html/ecb.fs191126.en.html
|
|
|
|
Letter from the ECB President to Mr Ernest Urtasun, MEP, on monetary policy, 22/11/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/ecb.mepletter191122_Urtasun~2dc928d018.en.pdf?af3931
|
Letter
|
90d1c56b6d23f70435c91962b3
|
|
|
|
Account of the monetary policy meeting, 21/11/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2019/html/ecb.mg191121~b1d36734d7.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) - questionnaire, 25/11/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma201911_questionnaire.en.pdf?
|
Publication
|
9e6f5e8f99d907249e2078b8162c5c09
|
|
|
|
The ECB after the crisis: existing synergies among monetary policy, macroprudential policies and
|
ECB
|
banking supervision, 21/11/2019
|
Occasional Paper
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpops/ecb.op237~2e791cea97.en.pdf?8efb296fafcf24d3c23eec5
|
|
a71fb738e
|
|
The prolonged crisis exposed the vulnerability of a monetary union without a banking union. The Single
|
|
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which started operating in November 2014, is an essential step towards
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
restoring banks to health and rebuilding trust in the banking system. The ECB is today responsible for
|
|
setting a single monetary policy applicable throughout the euro area and for supervising all euro area
|
|
banks in order to ensure their safety and soundness, some directly and some indirectly. Its role in the area
|
|
of financial stability has also expanded through the conferral of macroprudential tasks and tools that
|
|
include tightening national measures when necessary. It thus carries out these complementary functions,
|
|
while its primary objective of pursuing price stability remains unchanged.
|
|
Keywords: European Central Bank; monetary policy; banking union; banking supervision; financial
|
|
stability; systemic risks; macroprudential policies; decision-making process.
|
|
|
|
Insights from OECD Phillips curve equations on recent inflation outcomes, 21/11/2019
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/d1e97b18-
|
Working Paper
|
en.pdf?expires=1574768823&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=7E292D59B90F46BBE2079397BF5A504F
|
|
A statistically significant relationship between the unemployment gap and inflation can be found for a
|
|
clear majority of OECD countries, but the magnitude of the effect is typically weak. A corollary is that the
|
|
effect of labour market slack on inflation can often be dominated by other shocks, including imported
|
|
inflation. The current Secretariat Phillips curve specification assumes inflation expectations are anchored
|
|
at the central bank's target, although some experimentation suggests that alternative proxies for
|
|
expectations sometimes work better and there is some evidence that persistent under-shooting of
|
|
inflation has led to some de-anchoring of expectations from the target, especially in the euro area. For
|
|
most OECD countries, a measure of the global output gap is both statistically significant and strongly
|
|
preferred to a domestic gap measure in explaining the wedge between headline and core inflation,
|
|
although domestic gaps are strongly preferred in explaining core inflation. Various forms of non-linearity
|
|
in the Phillips curve provide possible explanations for recent weak inflation outcomes, but statistical
|
|
testing provides only limited support for such explanations.
|
|
Keywords: inflation expectations; anchored expectations; global output gap; Phillips curve.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
The Deutsche Bundesbank's 2019 Financial Stability Review
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191122f.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Prof Claudia Buch, Deputy President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the presentation of the
|
Speech
|
2019 Financial Stability Review of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Frankfurt am Main, 21 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Assessing Macro-Financial Risks of Household Debt in China, 27/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Assessing-Macro-Financial-Risks-of-
|
Working Paper
|
Household-Debt-in-China-48710
|
|
High household indebtedness could constrain future consumption growth and increase financial stability
|
|
risks. This paper uses household survey data to analyze both macroeconomic and finanical stability risks
|
|
from the rapidly rising household debt in China. We find that rising household indebtedness could boost
|
|
consumption in the short term, while reducing it in the medium-to-long term. By stress testing households'
|
|
debt repayment capacity, we find that low-income households are most vulnerable to adverse income
|
|
shocks which could lead to signficant defaults. Containing these risks would call for a strengthening of
|
|
systemic risk assessment and macroprudential policies of the household sector. Other policies include
|
|
improving the credit registry system and establishing a well-functioning personal insolvency framework.
|
|
Keywords: household indebtedness; macro-financial risks; household survey.
|
|
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
|
Breaking the Bank? A Probabilistic Assessment of Euro Area Bank Profitability, 22/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/22/Breaking-the-Bank-A-Probabilistic-
|
Working Paper
|
Assessment-of-Euro-Area-Bank-Profitability-48714
|
|
This paper explores the determinants of profitability across large euro area banks using a novel approach
|
|
based on conditional profitability distributions. Real GDP growth and the NPL ratio are shown to be the
|
|
most reliable determinants of bank profitability. However, the estimated conditional distributions reveal
|
|
that, while higher growth would raise profits on average, a large swath of banks would most likely continue
|
|
to struggle even amid a strong economic recovery. Therefore, for some banks, a determined reduction in
|
|
NPLs combined with cost efficiency improvements and customized changes to their business models
|
|
appears to be the most promising strategy for durably raising profitability.
|
|
Keywords: bank profitability; quantile regressions; conditional distributions.
|
|
|
|
Malta: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Macroprudential Policy Framework and
|
IMF
|
Tools, 21/11/2019
|
Country Report
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2019/11/21/Malta-Financial-Sector-Assessment-
|
|
Program-Technical-Note-Macroprudential-Policy-Framework-48831
|
|
Malta's institutional framework for macroprudential policy, formalized in 2014, is broadly in line with the
|
|
IMF guidance for effective macroprudential policymaking. Amendments to the Central Bank of Malta
|
|
(CBM) Act designated the CBM as the national macroprudential authority with clear objectives and the
|
|
power to formulate and implement macroprudential policy and instruments. The CBM has a dedicated
|
|
department to pursue its statutory macroprudential functions and various communication tools to ensure
|
|
accountability and transparency.
|
|
|
|
Unintended side effects: stress tests, entrepreneurship, and innovation, 22/11/2019
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work823.htm
|
Working Paper
|
Post-crisis stress tests have helped to enhance financial stability and to reduce banks' risk-taking. In order
|
|
to quantify their overall impact, regulators have turned to evaluating the effects of stress tests on financing
|
|
and the real economy. Using the U.S. as a laboratory, this paper shows that stress tests have had
|
|
potentially unintended side effects on entrepreneurship and innovation at young firms. Banks subject to
|
|
stress tests have strongly cut small business loans secured by home equity, an important source of
|
|
financing for entrepreneurs. Lower credit supply has led to a relative decline in entrepreneurship during
|
|
the recovery in counties with higher exposure to stress tested banks. The results do not imply that stress
|
|
tests reduce welfare, but highlight a possible trade-off between financial stability and economic
|
|
dynamism.
|
|
Keywords: stress tests; small business lending; entrepreneurship; innovation; productivity slowdown.
|
|
|
|
OECD Equity Market Review - Asia 2019, 27/11/2019
|
OECD
|
http://www.oecd.org/corporate/ca/OECD-Equity-Market-Review-Asia-2019.pdf
|
Publication
|
Asia is rapidly growing into the world's largest stock market. In 2018, 51% of all equity capital raised
|
+
|
Press Release
|
through initial public offerings (IPOs) went to Asian companies. Today more than half of the world's listed
|
|
companies are from Asia. This development is reshaping global stock market in several ways: Households
|
|
outside of Asia have increased their investments in Asian companies through pension funds, mutual funds
|
|
and other intermediaries; it is increasingly common that listed companies are majority owned by the public
|
|
sector or by other private companies; and smaller growth companies from Asia are using capital markets
|
|
to raise money more extensively than smaller companies from the rest of the world. This report provides
|
|
a comprehensive and comparable analysis of world developments and the growing role of Asian capital
|
|
markets since the mid-1990s. It focuses on primary equity markets, growth company listings, investment
|
|
banking activities and ownership structure of publicly listed companies. It also contains a special chapter
|
|
on how companies use foreign public equity markets to raise capital and to cross-list their shares.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/corporate/ca/stock-markets-are-changing-investors-companies-and-regulators-
|
|
must-be-prepared.htm
|
|
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
|
The future of stress testing - some further thoughts
|
ECB/SSM
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191127~2f9bdabff9
|
Speech
|
.en.html
|
|
Speech by Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, 8th Annual Research Workshop "The
|
|
future of stress tests in the banking sector - approaches, governance and methodologies", organised by
|
|
EBA, Paris, 27 November 2019
|
|
|
|
From Basel III to European banking regulation
|
ECB/SSM
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191125~7cf6d7fa69
|
Speech
|
.en.html
|
|
Dinner speech by Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the
|
|
Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the IIF 6th Annual European Banking Union Colloquium, Frankfurt am
|
|
Main, 25 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Future-proofing the European banking market - removing the obstacles to exit
|
ECB/SSM
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191121~8d8da27c6
|
Speech
|
3.en.html
|
|
Speech by Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory
|
|
Board of the ECB, at the S&P Global's European Financial Institutions Conference, Paris, 21 November
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Regulation, proportionality and the sustainability of banking
|
ECB/SSM
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191121_1~a65cdec
|
Speech
|
01d.en.html
|
|
Speech by Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Retail Banking Conference
|
|
"Creating sustainable financial structures by putting citizens first" of European Savings Bank Group, in
|
|
Brussels, 21 November 2019
|
|
|
|
EFAMA Investment Management Forum
|
ESMA
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/steven-maijoor-delivers-keynote-efama-
|
Speech
|
investment-management-forum
|
|
Keynote address by Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority at the EFAMA
|
|
Investment Management Forum on 22 November 2019, in Brussels
|
|
|
|
Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, to Mr Papadimoulis, MEP, on bank fees,
|
ECB/SSM
|
26/11/2019
|
Letter
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.mepletter191126_papadimoulis~3e42ae2
|
|
bab.en.pdf?da7aa7288a9af05ef91e7c6e0bc31d20
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans: Council adopts position on a new mechanism for out-of-court enforcement,
|
EU
|
27/11/2019
|
Press Release
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/11/27/non-performing-loans-council-
|
|
adopts-position-on-a-new-mechanism-for-out-of-court-enforcement/
|
|
|
|
EBA launches consultation on disclosure and reporting of MREL and TLAC, 22/11/2019
|
EBA
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-consultation-disclosure-and-reporting-mrel-and-tlac
|
Press Release
|
|
|
EBA consults on specific supervisory reporting requirements for market risk, 21/11/2019
|
EBA
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-consults-specific-supervisory-reporting-requirements-market-risk
|
Press Release
|
|
|
EBA publishes its roadmap on the risk reduction measures package, 21/11/2019
|
EBA
|
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-its-roadmap-risk-reduction-measures-package
|
Press Release
|
|
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA
|
Financial markets and the digital revolution
|
ECB/SSM
|
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2019/html/ssm.sp191126~0a1bb2038
|
Speech
|
c.en.html
|
|
Remarks by Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Financial
|
|
Regulatory Outlook Conference on 26 November 2019, in Rome
|
|
|
|
Welfare implications of digital financial innovation
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/speeches/sp191120.htm
|
Management
|
Based on remarks by Mr Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Deputy General Manager of the BIS, with Jon Frost
|
Speech
|
and Leonardo Gambacorta at the Santander International Banking Conference on "Banking on trust:
|
|
Building confidence in the future", Madrid, 5 November 2019
|
|
|
|
What policy framework to help building innovation and growth into Europe's capital market?
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191122c.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Speech by Mr Denis Beau, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of France, at the AFME (The Association for
|
Speech
|
Financial Markets in Europe) Annual Capital Markets Technology and Innovation Conference, Paris,
|
|
21 November 2019
|
|
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS
|
Hello, World - Artificial intelligence and its use in the public sector, 21/11/2019
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/726fd39d-
|
Working Paper
|
en.pdf?expires=1574769638&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=56F0476B6DCC33270AE727F7B3C01FAA
|
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area of research and technology application that can have a significant
|
|
impact on public policies and services in many ways. In just a few years, it is expected that the potential
|
|
will exist to free up nearly one-third of public servants' time, allowing them to shift from mundane tasks
|
|
to high-value work. Governments can also use AI to design better policies and make better decisions,
|
|
improve communication and engagement with citizens and residents, and improve the speed and quality
|
|
of public services. While the potential benefits of AI are significant, attaining them is not an easy task.
|
|
Government use of AI trails that of the private sector; the field is complex and has a steep learning curve;
|
|
and the purpose of, and context within, government are unique and present a number of challenges.
|
|
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS
|
Implications of the transition to a low-carbon economy for the euro area financial system
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191121_1~af63c4de7d.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, at the European Savings and Retail Banking Group
|
|
Conference, "Creating sustainable financial structures by putting citizens first", Brussels, 21 November
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Finance and decarbonisation: why equity markets do it better, 27/11/2019
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-
|
Publication
|
research/resbull/2019/html/ecb.rb191127~79fa1d3b70.en.html
|
|
This article provides evidence that economies receiving more funding from stock markets than credit
|
|
markets generate less carbon. Increasing the equity financing share to one-half globally would reduce
|
|
aggregate per capita carbon emissions by about one-quarter of the Paris Agreement commitment. Our
|
|
findings call for supporting equity-based initiatives rather than policies aimed at decarbonising the
|
|
European economy through the banking sector.
|
|
|
|
Aligning Development Co-operation and Climate Action - The Only Way Forward, 27/11/2019
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/5099ad91-
|
Publication
|
en.pdf?expires=1574873875&id=id&accname=ocid56004653&checksum=170AE8308A376A3999337B3A
|
+
|
B5A06541
|
Press Release
|
Climate change is altering the ecological and social systems that underpin human well-being and economic
|
|
activity, and developing countries are particularly vulnerable to its impact on the growth and sustainable
|
|
development prospects of every sector and community. Being part of the solution requires all providers
|
|
of development co-operation to align their activities with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. However
|
|
many still lack the mandates, resources, incentives and strategies to do so. This report outlines how
|
|
providers can make changes at home, in developing countries and in the international development co-
|
|
operation system, to help create low-emissions,climate-resilient economies, and how they can avoid
|
|
supporting activities that lock the world into an unsustainable future.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/donors-must-do-more-to-align-development-finance-with-climate-
|
|
goals.htm
|
|
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS
|
Carbon pricing and competitiveness - Are they at odds? 21/11/2019
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/f79a75ab-
|
Working Paper
|
en.pdf?expires=1574769275&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=FD5C99D11BA6E86AEB613763301336ED
|
|
This paper reviews ex-post empirical assessments on the impact of carbon pricing on competitiveness in
|
|
OECD and G20 countries in the electricity and industrial sectors. Most of these assessments find no
|
|
statistically significant effects of carbon pricing or energy prices on different dimensions of
|
|
competitiveness, including net imports, foreign direct investments, turnover, value added, employment,
|
|
profits, productivity, and innovation. When statistically significant results have been found, the magnitude
|
|
of such effects tends to be small - either positive or negative. Thus, concerns about negative short-term
|
|
effects of carbon pricing on firms' or sectors' international competitiveness have not come to pass, at least
|
|
to date. These findings are in part because carbon price levels have been low and because of exemptions
|
|
to carbon taxes for industry, or generous levels of free allowances to firms covered by emissions trading
|
|
schemes.
|
|
Keywords: carbon pricing; environmental regulation; competitiveness; carbon markets.
|
|
|
6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK
|
Towards the retail payments of tomorrow: a European strategy
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2019/html/ecb.sp191126~5230672c11.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the Joint Conference of the ECB
|
|
and the National Bank of Belgium on "Crossing the chasm to the retail payments of tomorrow", Brussels,
|
|
26 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Cash and digital currencies from a central bank's perspective
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191122l.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Keynote by Dr Johannes Beermann, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, at the
|
Speech
|
Payment Asia Summit, Shenzen, China, 22 November 2019
|
|
|
|
Coining rockstars - music and money
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r191126g.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Remarks by Ms Sharon Donnery, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, at the launch of the €15
|
Speech
|
Silver Proof Commemorative Coin marking 70 years since the birth of Irish musician Phil Lynott, Dublin,
|
|
26 November 2019
|
|
|
7. MAKROGAZDASÁG
7. MAKROGAZDASÁG
|
China's Productivity Convergence and Growth Potential-A Stocktaking and Sectoral Approach,
|
IMF
|
27/11/2019
|
Working Paper
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Chinas-Productivity-Convergence-and-
|
|
Growth-Potential-A-Stocktaking-and-Sectoral-Approach-48702
|
|
China's growth potential has become a hotly debated topic as the economy has reached an income level
|
|
susceptible to the "middle-income trap" and financial vulnerabilities are mounting after years of rapid
|
|
credit expansion. However, the existing literature has largely focused on macro level aggregates, which
|
|
are ill suited to understanding China's significant structural transformation and its impact on economic
|
|
growth. To fill the gap, this paper takes a deep dive into China's convergence progress in 38 industrial
|
|
sectors and 11 services sectors, examines past sectoral transitions, and predicts future shifts.
|
|
The authors find that China's productivity convergence remains at an early stage, with the industrial sector
|
|
more advanced than services. Large variations exist among subsectors, with high-tech industrial sectors,
|
|
in particular the ICT sector, lagging low-tech sectors.
|
|
Keywords: potential growth; China; convergence.
|
|
|
|
Quality Upgrading and Export Performance in the Asian Growth Miracle, 27/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Quality-Upgrading-and-Export-
|
Working Paper
|
Performance-in-the-Asian-Growth-Miracle-48796
|
|
We explore the contribution of product-quality upgrading to the export performance of six fast-growing
|
|
Asian economies: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand. We focus on measuring
|
|
the impact of quality upgrading on the changes in these countries' sectoral export shares during 1970-
|
|
2010. We build a multisector Ricardian trade model which allows for changes in product quality, and
|
|
calibrate it to generate predictions about export volumes. Unlike previous literature, our approach allows
|
|
estimation without employing domestic production data. Our results point to quality upgrading being a
|
|
key driver of export shares.
|
|
Keywords: growth miracles; product quality; international trade; exports.
|
|
|
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
|
Staff statement following the twelfth post-programme surveillance mission to Ireland, 22/11/2019
|
EU
|
https://ec.europa.eu/info/news/staff-statement-following-twelfth-post-programme-surveillance-
|
Press Release
|
mission-ireland-2019-nov-21_en
|
|
|
|
IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Ukraine, 25/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/25/pr19434-ukraine-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-
|
Press Release
|
ukraine
|
|
|
|
IMF Staff Concludes Visit to Russia, 20/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2019/11/20/pr19425-russia-imf-staff-concludes-visit-to-russia
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Guilt, Gender, and Work-Life Balance in Japan: A Choice Experiment, 27/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Guilt-Gender-and-Work-Life-Balance-in-
|
Working Paper
|
Japan-A-Choice-Experiment-48701
|
|
The quantification of how aspects of a job are valued by employees sheds light on the potential for labor
|
|
market reform in Japan. Using a nationwide sample of 1,046 working-age adults, we conduct a choice
|
|
experiment that examines individuals' willingness to trade wages against job characteristics such as the
|
|
extent of overtime, job security, the possibility of work transfer and relocation. Our results suggest that:
|
|
i) workers have high WTP (willingness to pay) to avoid extreme overtime and work transfer, ii) women
|
|
have higher WTP than men, and iii) higher WTP for women are driven in part by feelings of guilt.
|
|
Keywords: work-life balance; discrete choice experiment; labor market reform; guilt; Japan.
|
|
|
|
Governance and State-Owned Enterprises: How Costly is Corruption?, 22/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/22/Governance-and-State-Owned-
|
Working Paper
|
Enterprises-How-Costly-is-Corruption-48800
|
|
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are present in key sectors of the economies around the world. While they
|
|
can provide an important public service, there is widespread concern that their activities are negatively
|
|
affected by corruption. However, there is limited cross-country analysis on the costs of corruption for
|
|
SOEs. We present new evidence on how corruption affects the performance of SOEs using firm level data
|
|
across a large number of countries. One striking result is that SOEs perform as well as private firms in core
|
|
sectors when corruption is low. Taking advantage of a novel database reforms, we also show that SOE
|
|
governance reforms can generate significant performance gains.
|
|
Keywords: state-owned enterprises; firm performance; corruption; governance reforms.
|
|
|
|
OECD Economic Outlook- November 2019, 21/11/2019
|
OECD
|
http://oecd.org/economic-outlook/
|
Publication
|
World GDP growth is expected to be 2.9% this year - its lowest annual rate since the financial crisis - and
|
+
|
Press Releases
|
remain at 2.9%-3.0% in 2020 and 2021. Global GDP expanded 3.5% in 2018. Bold action is needed to
|
|
address both the high levels of uncertainty facing businesses as well as the fundamental changes taking
|
|
place in the global economy. Policy-making must lead the transition to cleaner energy and to an
|
|
increasingly digital world. Governments must work together urgently to boost investment and establish
|
|
fair international rules on taxation and trade.
|
|
Database inventory
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/economy/outlook/Database_Inventory.pdf
|
|
Related press releases:
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/economic-outlook-weak-trade-and-investment-threaten-long-term-
|
|
growth.htm
|
|
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2019/11/21/policy-changes-to-turn-the-tide/
|
|
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2019/11/22/the-g20s-enhanced-structural-reform-agenda-real-progress-
|
|
but-not-good-enough/
|
|
|
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS
|
The fiscal measures leading to the completion of EMU
|
EU
|
https://www.esm.europa.eu/speeches-and-presentations/fiscal-measures-leading-completion-emu-
|
Speech
|
speech-andreja-lenarcic
|
|
Speech by Andreja Lenarcic, Senior Economist at European Stability Mechanism, Conference organised by
|
|
Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Greece, Komotini, 21 November 2019
|
|
|
|
EU budget for 2020: Council endorses deal with Parliament, 25/11/2019
|
EU
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/11/25/eu-budget-for-2020-council-
|
Press Release
|
endorses-deal-with-parliament/
|
|
|
|
International community has achieved unprecedented success fighting offshore tax evasion, 26/11/2019
|
OECD
|
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/international-community-has-achieved-unprecedented-success-
|
Press Release
|
fighting-offshore-tax-evasion.htm
|
|
|
|
Productivity and Tax Evasion, 27/11/2019
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/11/27/Productivity-and-Tax-Evasion-48737
|
Working Paper
|
The extent of tax compliance has important implications for revenue yield, efficiency and the fairness of
|
|
any tax system. Tax evasion undermines revenue collection, distorts competition, and undermines a
|
|
country's development prospects. In this paper, we investigate whether higher productivity causally leads
|
|
to lower tax evasion. We first present stylized facts consistent with this view and develop a model that
|
|
illustrates one potential transmission channel. Second, we test the model predictions at the firm level
|
|
using the self-reported share of declared income as proxy for tax evasion for a large sample of emerging
|
|
and developing economies. Our results suggests that productivity improvements by firms can lead to lower
|
|
tax evasion.
|
|
Keywords: economic development; firm productivity, tax evasion.
|
|
|
|
Pensions at a Glance 2019 - OECD and G20 Indicators, 27/11/2019
|
OECD
|
https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/docserver/b6d3dcfc-
|
Publication
|
en.pdf?expires=1574873618&id=id&accname=guest&checksum=A711F6FC581561779BF17426F5F20492
|
+
|
|
Press Release
|
The 2019 edition of Pensions at a Glance highlights the pension reforms undertaken by OECD countries
|
|
over the last two years. Moreover, two special chapters focus on non-standard work and pensions in OECD
|
|
countries, take stock of different approaches to organising pensions for non-standard workers in the
|
|
OECD, discuss why non-standard work raises pension issues and suggest how pension settings could be
|
|
improved. This edition also updates information on the key features of pension provision in OECD
|
|
countries and provides projections of retirement income for today's workers. It offers indicators covering
|
|
the design of pension systems, pension entitlements, the demographic and economic context in which
|
|
pension systems operate, incomes and poverty of older people, the finances of retirement-income
|
|
systems and private pensions.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/countries-should-strengthen-pension-systems-to-adapt-to-changing-
|
|
world-of-work.htm
|
|
|
10. STATISZTIKA
|
|