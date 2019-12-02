Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Valoe Negotiates on Arrangements for the Payment of the Remaing Purchase Price of the Lithuanian Solar Cell Factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST
Valoe Oyj
Inside information Valoe Negotiates on Arrangements for the Payment of the Remaing Purchase Price of the Lithuanian Solar Cell Factory

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 2 December 2019 at 9.50 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation (the 'Company') acquired the solar cell production business of JCS SoliTek R&D ('Solitek') from Lithuanian Global BOD Group SIA ('BOD'). The acquisition was completed, and the title and the ownership of the Lithuanian solar cell factory was transferred to Valoe on 28 October 2019. As disclosed on 21 October 2019, Valoe was supposed to pay BOD EUR 0.5 million of the purchasing price with a convertible bond that was issued on 5 November 2019 and the rest of the purchase price, i.e. EUR 1.1 million, by 30 November 2019.

Valoe has not paid the remaining purchase price. The parties negotiate on arrangements for the payment of the remaining purchase price and the convertible bond. The company will disclose a release once the negotiations have been completed.

In Mikkeli 2 December 2019

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aADL BIONATUR : Wins New Fermentation Client With Contract Revenues of EUR 20 Million
EQ
03:09aHUATAI SECURITIES : S&P Global Ratings raises Huatai Securities & Huatai International Outlook to Positive
AQ
03:08aOcado launches £500 million bond issue to fund robotic warehouse deals
RE
03:08aHERIGE : has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire six concrete plants
PU
03:08aGET NICE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended 30 November 2019.
PU
03:08aMAJOR : Climate change can have a spillover effect on financial stability
PU
03:08aSUEZ : General Company News
PU
03:08aSUEZ : Vie de l'entreprise
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Initial Directors Interest Notice
PU
03:08aKRESTA : Financial Reports Updates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..
3WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
4Oil jumps amid hopes for further OPEC cuts, China factory growth
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : CEO Letter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group