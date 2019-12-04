NASDAQ : Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019

INSURANCE SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT PENSION FUNDS SUPERVISION DIVISION VOLUNTARY PENSION FUNDS SECTOR IN SERBIA Third Quarter Report 2019

Contents: 1 Market participants ....................................................................................... 3 2 VPF net assets ............................................................................................... 4 3 Structure of VPF assets................................................................................. 5 4 Return on investment .................................................................................... 6 5 Fees charged by management companies ................................................... 10 6 Trading in securities.................................................................................... 11 7 Transaction costs......................................................................................... 11 8 Number and structure of VPF users............................................................ 12 9 Contributions, withdrawals and transfers ................................................... 14

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia 1 Market participants At end-Q3 2019, the market of voluntary pension funds (VPFs) included four companies managing seven VPFs, one custody bank, five intermediary banks and one insurance brokerage undertaking1. Diagram: Market participants National Bank of Serbia Dunav OTP Banka Srbija Raiffeisen Custody Future Central Securities Depository DDOR Garant Brokers Štednja DDOR Stock Exchange Garant Ekvilibrio Generali Generali Index Basic Securities Commission At end-Q3 2019, total employment in VPF management companies was 124, up by one person from a quarter earlier. The NBS licenses sales agents, who passed professional examinations and fulfilled other requirements, to disseminate information about VPF operation. By end-Q3 2019, a total of 858 sales agent licences were granted. As brokers, management companies, banks and insurance undertakings may engage sales agents. At end-Q3 2019 management companies hired 97 persons, intermediary banks 465 persons and insurance undertaking 25 persons. 1 Raiffeisen Bank a.d. Beograd, OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd, NLB banka a.d. Beograd, Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd and Sberbank a.d. Beograd, a joint-stock insurance undertaking DDOR Novi Sad, Novi Sad. 3

At end-Q3 2019, net assets equalled RSD 43.5 bn. Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia 2 VPF net assets At end-Q3 2019, VPF net assets equalled RSD 43.5 bn. In Q3, net assets expanded by 3.36%. The changes in the value of net assets reflect net contributions,2 withdrawals and investment returns. In Q3 2019, total contributions amounted to RSD 887.75 mn, withdrawals to RSD 388.40 mn and investment returns to RSD 930.60 mn. End-of-periodnet assets of the VPF sector (in RSD bn) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 3.1 4.6 7.2 9.9 12.5 16.1 19.7 23.6 28.9 32.8 36.2 40.2 41.6 42.1 43.5 Source: National Bank of Serbia. End-of-period sector concentration (Herfindahl-Hirschman Index) 10,000 10.000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2.832 2.818 2.830 2.871 2.839 2.779 2.779 2,000 3.311 2.839 2.903 2.867 2.818 2.804 2.766 2.711 - Q1 Q2 Q3 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2019 Source: National Bank of Serbia. Measured by HHI, market concentration in the sector3 at end-Q3 amounted to 2,766 points, which indicates high concentration in the VPF market. Net contributions are total contributions minus the front-load fee. In terms of the share in total net assets. 4

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Number of funds by groups divided by market share (in units) Share 2019 in net 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 assets Q1 Q2 Q3 (%) Large (20 and above) 3 2 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Medium (5 - 19.99) - 2 3 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Small (0 - 4 6 5 4 5 5 2 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4.99) Source: National Bank of Serbia. According to the size of VPF net assets relative to total net assets of the sector, two funds were classified as "large" and two as "medium". Together, they held 94% of the market share, with the largest fund accounting for around 40%. 3 Structure of VPF assets At end-Q3 2019, the structure of investment of VPF assets remained broadly unchanged. Government bonds accounted for the major part of VPF assets - 78.6%. Balances Majority of assets were invested in government debt instruments - 78.6%. in custody accounts and bank time deposits made up 7.7%, shares 9.3% and other securities (the EBRD's bond) 0.3% of total VPF assets. Investment in units of open- end investment funds and receivables made up the category "other" which accounted for 0.7%. Corporate securities made up 3.4% of total assets. Structure of VPF assets Term Deposits Other bonds Corporate 0.3% bonds 3.7% Shares Other 3.4% Custody 9.3% 0.7% Accounts 4.0% Gov ernment debt securities 78.6% Source: National Bank of Serbia. At end-Q3 2019, 5.4% of government debt instruments were with the maturity of up to one year, 9.9% between one and two years, 61.6% between two and five years, 19.0% between five and ten years, and 4.1% over ten years. 5

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia The average maturity of assets4 invested in government debt instruments was 3.8 years. Maturity structure (government fixed income securities) (in RSD bn) 23.0 22.0 21.0 20.0 19.0 18.0 17.0 16.0 15.0 14.0 13.0 12.0 11.0 10.0 9.0 8.0 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 < 1 year 1 - 2 years 2 - 5 years 5 - 10 years over 10 years Source: National Bank of Serbia. At end-Q3 2019, 87.2% of total assets were in dinars and 12.8% in a foreign currency (EUR). 4 Return on investment At end-Q3 2019, the FONDex5 reached 2,987.99 points.6 The rise in FONDex is the weighted average return on all funds, and it came at 5.7% for the past year. Since the start of VPF operation,7 FONDex return has equalled 8.9%. Given the structure of VPF investment, the return is influenced by: the change in the yield curve on government debt instruments8, change in the prices of shares, level of the key policy rate and banks' interest rates, and changes of the dinar exchange rate against the euro and the dollar. In Q3 2019, in the primary market of dinar-denominated government debt instruments, there were three reissues of seven-year securities (RSD 41.03 bn), the last of which was executed at the rate of 3.4%. The maturity of instruments weighted by their share in total investment in government debt instruments. FONDex is the index which indicates movements in investment units of all VPFs in the market. The initial FONDex value on the first business day of the first VPF, 15 November 2006, was 1,000. Annual rate. A decline in interest rate leads to an increase in the prices of debt instruments and vice versa. The prices of longer-maturity instruments are more sensitive to interest rate changes. 6

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Market value of issued dinar-denominated government debt instruments, by maturity (in RSD bn) Maturity Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 3m - - - - - 6m - - - - - 12m - - - - - 18m - - - - - 24m - - - - - 36m - - 18.3 25.6 - 60m 18.5 - 10.6 - - 84m - - 18.3 48.6 41.0 120m 10.9 - - - - Total 29.4 0.0 47.2 74.2 41.0 Source: Ministry of Finance. Accepted rate of issued dinar-denominated government debt instruments, by maturity Maturity Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 3m - - - - - 6m - - - - - 12m - - - - - 18m - - - - - 24m - - - - - 36m - - 3.7% 3.4% - 60m 3.7% - 4.0% - - 84m - - 4.6% 4.4% 3.4% 120m 4.8% - - - - Source: Ministry of Finance. There were no issues or reissues of euro-denominated government debt instruments in Q3 2019. 7

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Market value of issued euro-denominated government debt instruments, by maturity (in EUR mn) Maturity Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 12m 49.8 - - - - - 24m 13.9 - - 71.0 74.6 - 36m 27.0 - - 64.2 53.6 - 60m 39.3 - - 41.2 92.4 - 84m 65.1 - - - - - 120m - - - 69.7 - - 180m - - - 49.4 - - Total 195.1 - - 295.5 220.6 - Source: Ministry of Finance. Accepted rate of issued euro-denominated government debt instruments, by maturity Maturity Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 12m 0.5% - - - - - 24m 0.7% - - 1.0% 0.8% - 36m 1.2% - - 1.3% 1.2% - 60m 1.8% - - 1.8% 1.5% - 84m 2.5% - - - - - 120m - - - 3.3% - - 180m - - - 3.6% - - Source: Ministry of Finance. In Q3 2019, the prices of Belgrade Stock Exchange (BSE) shares, measured by BELEX159 rose by 2.7% (reaching 751.08 at end-September). The index rose by 3.3% over the past year. The key policy rate equalled 2.5% at end-September 2019. The level of interest rates earned by funds on dinar assets in custody accounts mirrored movements in the key policy rate. In Q3 2019, the dinar appreciated vis-à-vis the euro, edging up by around 0.33% relative to end-Q2. In the same period, the dinar lost around 3.5% against the US dollar. Price growth rates came at -0.2%, 0.0% and -0.5% in July, August and September, respectively. Consumer prices gained 1.1% in September 2019 year-on-year.10 Оf the total investment in shares, the bulk pertained to the shares covered by BELEX15, which means that BELEX15 is a relevant benchmark for the shares in the funds' portfolio. Source: Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia. 8

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Movements in net assets, FONDex and key indicators of VPF (in RSD mn, units, %) 50,000 3,400 45,000 40,000 2,900 35,000 Net assets 30,000 2,400 FONDex 25,000 20,000 1,900 15,000 10,000 1,400 5,000 0 I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III 900 2010. 2011. 2012. 2013. 2014. 2015. 2016. 2017. 2018. 2019. 1,300 BELEX15 200 14% Key policy rate 9% 3% RSD/EUR exch. rate 130 110 90 70 16% CPI 12% 8% 4% 0% Source: National Bank of Serbia, Belgrade Stock Exchange, Statistical Of f ice. 9

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia 5 Fees charged by management companies The Law on Voluntary Pension Funds and Pension Schemes sets out that management companies charge fees for their services and account transfer to fund members. Management company fees entail contribution and management fees. The account transfer fee may not exceed the actual transfer costs. Though fees are among the parameters that members should consider when choosing a fund, they should not be viewed in isolation. The level of fees is contingent on the fund's investment policy and its investment activity. As a rule, more active funds, intended for younger persons who will pay contributions over a longer horizon, invest more in more complex instruments, assuming a higher degree of risk. Such funds are expected to post higher returns, hence their fees are higher. On the other hand, a fund investing passively in safer financial instruments should charge lower fees. A fund's investment policy, i.e. planned investment of the fund members' assets, the expected return, the level of risk assumed by funds (and members), and fees charged by companies, should all be taken into account when opting for a fund. The contribution fee is paid only once, as a front-load fee. Though visible in the first instance, it is not the largest cost incurred by a member. The total amount of contribution fees paid in Q3 2019 amounted to RSD 17.8 mn and the level of the fee in the same period was 2% on average. The management fee is calculated daily against the value of VPF net assets and is included directly in the investment unit value, meaning that the calculated and published investment unit value is exclusive of the management fee. At end-Q3 2019, the the total value of management fees equalled RSD 134.5 mn, which is around 88% of the total fees charged, up by 4.0% relative to Q2 2019. Over the past year, the management fee equalled RSD 511.3 mn, while profit of RSD 2.3 bn was earned in the same period. Fees charged by management companies (in RSD mn) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Contribution 42.9 56.9 54.9 59.4 57.9 60.1 58.7 55.4 53.0 56.8 61.0 18.4 16.2 17.5 17.3 fee Management 33.8 73.5 117.3 170.7 220.0 284.1 357.8 432.8 514.9 614.4 678.7 123.8 123.9 129.3 134.5 fee Source: National Bank of Serbia. 10

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia 6 Trading in securities VPF trading volumes equalled RSD 14.4 bn in Q3 2019. The average share of VPFs in BSE trading was 6.1% at the end of the quarter. VPF securities trading (in RSD bn) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 14. Securities trading 14.9 19.3 13.2 12.9 21.2 14.5 11.5 24.2 3.2 12.8 11.0 4 Purchases 8.1 10.6 7.1 9.0 12.1 7.9 6.4 14.7 1.9 7.4 6.4 7.3 Belgrade Stock Exchange 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.9 1.1 3.7 1.0 1.0 0.6 0.8 Unregulated market 0.3 1.3 0.1 0.7 0.9 1.8 1.1 5.8 0.9 3.8 3.5 5.8 Auctions of government 2.4 0.7 securities 6.5 8.6 6.7 7.9 10.7 5.2 4.2 5.1 0.0 2.6 Sales 0.8 3.8 4.2 2.0 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.4 1.0 4.0 4.1 7.0 Belgrade Stock Exchange 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.5 1.9 2.7 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.3 Unregulated 3.5 6.6 market 0.2 3.4 3.9 1.4 5.0 3.2 1.1 4.7 0.5 4.0 Maturity 6.1 4.9 2.0 2.0 3.7 2.9 2.1 2.2 0.3 1.4 0.4 0.1 Purchase to sale and maturity ratio 1.2 1.2 1.1 2.3 1.3 1.2 7.5 1.5 1.4 0.0 1.4 1.0 Share in total 5.8 BSE trading 2.6 3.4 4.1 6.1 6.7 33.0 8.3 9.1 (in%) 8.0% 3.8% % % % % % % % % % 6.1 Source: National Bank of Serbia, Belgrade Stock Exchange. 7 Transaction costs Transaction costs incurred in the purchase, sale and transfer of securities (Central Securities Depository fees, stock exchange fees, tax charges) and the costs of current maintenance of real estate property that fund assets are invested in are charged against fund assets. Other costs are charged against the assets of management companies. At end-Q3 2019, Central Securities Depository fees and stock exchange fees have an equal share in transaction costs, charged against VPF assets, whereas brokerage fees made up the bulk of costs paid by management companies from their assets compared to custody bank fees. Amount of transaction costs (in RSD mn) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Total 7.4 9.5 7.0 4.7 6.0 6.2 5.6 7.3 10.5 3.6 7.8 3.2 3.0 Brokerage fees 3.8 4.5 2.9 2.0 2.5 2.0 1.3 2.3 4.4 2.0 5.3 0.7 1.0 Custody bank fees 2.0 2.4 2.2 1.5 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.8 Stock exchange fees 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.6 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.6 Central Securities 1.2 1.5 1.1 0.9 0.9 1.6 1.6 2.0 1.8 0.3 1.1 1.3 0.6 Depository fees Other fees - - - - 0.1 0.0 - 0.0 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 11

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia 8 Number and structure of VPF users At end-Q3 2019, 199.294 users11 were in the accumulation phase.12 Total membership contracts13 in VPFs stood at 272,819. VPF users accounted for 9.4%14 of the total number of employees. Number of contracts and users (in thousands) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 No of 215.7 220.4 234.4 240.4 244.5 252.1 258.1 250.5 253.9 261.7 267.0 269.4 272.8 contracts No of users 165.2 166.8 174.9 179.8 183.5 188.0 190.5 183.6 185.4 192.3 195.7 197.5 199.3 Percentage of active 36.0% 43.9% 35.1% 30.5% 30.3% 31.3% 25.3% 28.5% 33.6% 33.4% 33.8% 33.4% 33.6% users (in %) Source: National Bank of Serbia. Structure of users by payment dynamics (in units and %) contributions Period 1 month 3 months making 6 months 12 months Users membership (1) From the start of No holdings (2) Total (1+2) Source: National Bank of Serbia. No of users Share (%) 67 34% 74 37% 77 39% 83 42% 177 89% 2211% 199 The amount of accumulated funds depends on the amount of contributions, return earned by funds, level of fees, and the length of the accumulation phase. As the level of contributions and the period of accumulation increase, and funds earn returns, average balances in members' individual accounts go up. The average amount of funds accumulated in the accounts of members who have made at least one contribution payment was RSD 245.4 thousand. At end-Q3 2019, the number of users who are members of two or more VPFs was 41,602 or around 21% of the total number of users. VPF membership has two phases - the accumulation phase (when contributions are made) and the withdrawal phase (when the accumulated funds are withdrawn). The number of users is the number of people who are members of VPF(s). This number is lower than the number of membership contracts, as there is a significant number of users with more than one membership contracts in one or several VPFs. The number of membership contracts is the sum total of individual membership contracts and the number of members of all pension schemes. The source for the number of employees: NBS. 12

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Average accumulated funds at end-period (in RSD thousand) 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 34.6 52.2 70.5 84.5 105.3 127.3 148.3 179.4 200.6 219.3 235.8 239.9 239.7 245.4 Source: National Bank of Serbia. In terms of gender composition and the respective amounts of funds, Q3 2019 saw no significant changes relative to prior periods. Men remained dominant, accounting for around 57% of all users. Number of users by number of funds in which they are members (in units) No of funds No of users 1 158 2 34 3 7 4 208 5 20 6 3 7 2 Total 199 Source: National Bank of Serbia. Number of users by membership contract (in units) No of contracts No of users 1 144 2 42 3 10 4 3 5 571 6 160 7 42 8 9 9 2 Total 199 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 13

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Distribution of users and accumulated funds by age (in units, RSD) 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 0-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60+ No. of users 191 466 9,411 41,908 70,754 52,067 23,958 Amount of funds (mln) 7 10 414 6,523 18,434 13,833 3,839 Average holdings 36,304 22,106 44,004 155,641 260,530 265,683 160,244 Source: National Bank of Serbia. At end-Q3 2019, the average age of VPF users was around 47 years, with users aged 40-60 making up the dominant share of around 62%. The percentage of users above the age of 53 was similar as in prior years, accounting for 28% of the total. 9 Contributions, withdrawals and transfers In Q3 2019, of total contributions, individual payments accounted for 36.3%, employer contributions for 30.3% and pension schemes for 33.4%. Total contributions to VPFs have recorded an increase for the past four year. Total net contributions came at RSD 869.97 mn in Q3 2019. Total contributions (in RSD bn) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 1.50 2.25 2.22 2.43 2.53 2.70 2.70 2.80 2.58 2.89 3.19 3.47 1.08 0.94 0.89 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 14

Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Volume and structure of total contributions (in RSD mn, %) 1,200 4,000 1,000 3,500 3,000 800 37.4% 2,500 38.1% 31.6% 600 2,000 48.0% 46.9% 44.6% 47.9% 37.5% 48.2% 44.7% 29.6% 1,500 44.0% 400 30.8% 1,000 33.6% 32.2% 33.4% 34.4% 32.9% 200 49.1% 33.3% 36.5% 36.1% 31.1% 500 32.9% 24.5% 22.0% 18.4% 17.6% 26.5% 0 0 19.3% 18.5% 20.2% Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 201 8 201 8 201 9 201 9 201 9 Individual payments Employer contributors Pension schemes Source: National Bank of Serbia. Though the Law allows for individual contributions, most contributions are made through employers who, in this way, display a high level of responsibility towards their staff. Ample potential for further growth in the membership base are companies with high staffing levels. This way, employees and employers can save up since contributions from employer's funds up to RSD 5,87215 per employee per month are exempt from the household income tax and contributions for mandatory social insurance. Payments in the same amount made by the employer through wage garnishment are also tax-exempt. This represents an additional incentive to employees and employers to direct a part of the wage to saving in VPFs. Withdrawals are generally lump-sum. Since the withdrawals are made by the members who fulfil the requirements, and are not long-standing fund members, their accumulated sum is relatively small, and this kind of withdrawals is expected, even though it contradicts the nature of VPFs which assumes the use of accumulated funds over a longer period. The next period is likely to see an increase in scheduled and other types of withdrawals, with lengthening of the accumulation periods and increase in the accumulated sums. Total withdrawals (in RSD mn) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017.0 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 141.4 384.6 448.5 458.1 517.6 751.7 945.2 1213.4 1226.2 1195.6 1342.4 1412.0 461.2 479.0 388.4 Source: National Bank of Serbia. 15 Under Government decree, this amount is adjusted for previous-year inflation once a year. 15

In Q3 2019, total withdrawals amounted to RSD 388.4 mn. In Q3 2019, the transfers came at RSD 69.3 mn. Voluntary Pension Funds Sector in Serbia National Bank of Serbia Withdrawals rise from year to year, as a result of system development. Namely, as contributions and net assets increase and the VPF system matures, the amount of withdrawals will also rise in absolute terms. Transfers represent inter-fund transfers. A member may transfer a part or all of his assets from one fund to another, covering only the actual transfer costs. Total inter-fundtransfers (in RSD mn) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 19.5 235.1 141.5 216.1 165.9 72.3 137.2 126.3 219.7 267.5 263.0 229.7 46.4 55.4 69.3 Source: Natonal Bank of Serbia. 16