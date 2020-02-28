NASDAQ : Welcome to NCC's Annual General Meeting 2020

Welcome to NCC's Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NCC AB will be held at Norra Latin, Drottninggatan 71 B, Stockholm, on Wednesday April 1st, at 4:30 p.m. (CET). Registration at the Meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. (CET) when coffee will be served. Participation To be entitled to participate in the business of the AGM (the 'Meeting'), shareholders shall: · be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, March 26, 2020, · notify their intention to attend the AGM by Thursday, March 26, 2020. Shareholders whose shares are held in the name of a trustee with a bank or a stockbroker must re-register the shares in their own name at Euroclear Sweden AB to be entitled to participate in the Meeting. Such registration, which may be temporary, must be completed by Thursday, March 26, 2020, and should be requested from the trustee in ample time prior to March 26, 2020. Notification can be made by regular mail to NCC AB c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE‑101 23 Stockholm, via NCC's website: ncc.se (only natural persons) or by telephone to +46 8 402 92 54. Notification should include name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any assistants (no more than two). If participation is to be based on a power of attorney, such a document must also be submitted in connection with notification of intention to attend the Meeting. A power of attorney form is available on NCC's website ncc.se. Entry cards, which are to be presented at the entrance to the meeting premises, will be sent by regular mail as of March 27, 2020. Proposed agenda 1. Opening of the Meeting. 2. Election of Chairman of the Meeting. 3. Preparation and approval of the voting list. 4. Approval of the agenda. 5. Election of two officers, in addition to the Chairman, to verify the minutes. 6. Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened. 7. The Address by the CEO. 8. The Address by the Chairman of the Board. 9. Questions related to the CEO's Address and the Chairman's Address. 10. Presentation of the Annual Report and the Auditors' Report, and the Consolidated Financial Report and Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Report, as well as the Auditor's Report on the Audit Work for 2019. 11. Motions concerning the adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet, and of the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet. 12. Motions concerning the disposition to be made of the Company's profit or loss as shown in the balance sheet adopted by the AGM. 13. Motions concerning the discharge of the Members of the Board and the CEO from personal liability for their administration during the 2019 fiscal year. 14. Motions concerning the number of Members of the Board to be elected by the AGM. 15. Determination of the fees to be paid to the Board Members and the Auditor. 16. Election of Members of the Board and Chairman of the Board. 17. Election of Auditor. 18. Revised instructions for the Nomination Committee of NCC AB. 19. Election of members of the Nomination Committee and of the Chair of the Nomination Committee. 20. Motion regarding guidelines for executive remuneration. 21. Motion regarding a long-term performance-based incentive program plus the purchase and transfer of own shares. 22. Motion regarding amendment of the Articles of Association. 23. Proposal by an individual shareholder concerning an addendum to Article 5 of the Articles of Association, with a second paragraph containing the following wording: 'All of the shares carry equal rights.' It is also proposed, accordingly, that Articles 6-9 of Articles of Association be deleted, with the resulting consequences for the following numbering of paragraphs. 24. Proposal by an individual shareholder about assigning the Board of Directors to work for enabling the abolition of voting right differentiation in the Swedish Companies Act, in the first instance by approaching the government. 25. Proposal by an individual shareholder about assigning the Board of Directors to commission the formulation of a proposal concerning representation on both the company boards of directors and the nomination committee, to be presented to the 2021 AGM (or any Extraordinary General Meeting occurring earlier) for resolution. This assignment is also to include working for ensuring that a corresponding amendment be brought about in national, Swedish rules and regulations, in the first instance by approaching the government. 26. Closing of the Meeting. The complete motions will be available on NCC's website ncc.se (http://www.ncc.se). Processing personal data For information on how your personal data is processed, refer to NCC AB's Privacy Policy for AGM's, https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice -bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf For further information, please contact: Maria Grimberg, Head of Communication, +46 70 896 12 88 NCC's media line +46 (0)8 585 519 00, E-mail: press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank (https://www.ncc.group/media/images-and-films/) NCC is one of the leading companies in the Nordics within construction, infrastructure and property development, with sales of SEK over 58 billion an 15,500 employees in 2019. The NCC share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

