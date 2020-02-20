Log in
NASDAQ : Year-End Report January – December 2019

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Year-End Report January - December 2019 
We had 2,678 production starts of residential units in 2019, which is well in
line with our target

January - December 2019

  · Net sales amounted to SEK 751 m (1,054).
  · The operating profit was SEK 380 m (164), of which SEK 348 m (67) refers to
changes in the value of investment properties.
  · The net profit before tax for the period was SEK 208 m (22) and the profit
after tax was SEK 171 m (7).
  · Earnings per share after deductions for minority shares was SEK 3.75 per
share (0.26).
  · The Board's proposal for a dividend for 2019 will be announced at the latest
in the notice to the AGM.

October - December 2019

  · Net sales amounted to SEK 258 m (42).
  · The operating profit was SEK 35 m (-33), of which SEK -4 m (67) refers to
changes in the value of investment properties.
  · The net profit before tax for the period was SEK -8 m (-71) and the profit
after tax was SEK 11 m (86).
  · Earnings per share after deductions for minority shares was SEK 0.13 per
share (-2.12).

 Significant events October - December 2019

  · Conditional agreement signed on acquisition of land in Tullholmsviken,
Karlstad of about 25,500 m2 GFA.
  · Joint venture company (JV) is formed with Slättö and conditional sales
agreement is signed by the JV for four projects initially. The JV will initially
comprise five projects covering up to 800 residential units.
  · A property in Nya Hovås, Göteborg, acquired for the development of about 180
residential units.
  · JV partners are bought out from an existing project in Partille for the
development of approximately 200 residential units.
  · Production start of four projects with a total of around 1,350 residential
units within the framework agreement with Heimstaden, which was signed in June
2018, of which the project Ferdinand in Spånga comprising 221 units is sold

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  · Start of zoning plan work for the project Vårby Udde, Huddinge Municipality,
comprising development of around 1,800 residential units.

To make understanding the degree of maturity in Magnolia Bostad's project
portfolio easier, we will, with effect from the Year-End Report for 2019,
provide information about where in the zoning plan process different projects
are. This replaces previous information about estimated production starts per
project.

Total estimated production starts will be shown in a rolling 12-month chart for
the next three years. In addition, estimated completion will only be shown as a
total too, in a rolling 12-month chart for the next three years.



For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Lidjan, CEO
fredrik.lidjan@magnoliabostad.se

Fredrik Westin, CFO
fredrik.westin@magnoliabostad.se
Tel. +46 72 720 00 06

The information Magnolia Bostad publishes in this report is required in
accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the
Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through
the agency of the contact persons, on 20 February 2020 at. 08.00 a.m. CET.

Magnolia Bostad AB, CIN 556797-7078 develops new residential properties,
including rental apartments and tenant-owned apartments, community service
properties and hotels, in attractive locations in Sweden's growth areas and
major cities. Our work is based on a holistic approach where the operations are
conducted in a way that promotes long-term, sustainable urban development.
Magnolia Bostad's shares (MAG) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information
is available at www.magnoliabostad.se

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
