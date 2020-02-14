Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Year-end Report January–December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 01:49am EST
Year-end Report January-December 2019 
Fourth Quarter

  · Revenue increased by 26.8% to €229.7m (€181.2m). Organic revenue grew by
15.0%.
  · Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 26.6% to €10.8m (€8.6m), representing
an operating margin of 4.7% (4.7%).
  · Net profit amounted to €6.6m (€3.5m), which represents a net profit margin
of 2.9% (1.9%).
  · EBITDA increased by 37.5% to €33.4m (€24.3m), corresponding to an EBITDA
margin of 14.5% (13.4%).
  · EBITDAaL increased by 40.5% to €22.3m (€15.9m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL
margin of 9.7% (8.8%).
  · Net cash flow from operating activities was €25.0m (€16.6m).
  · Medicover Hospitals India (former MaxCure) consolidated as of 1 December.
  · Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.048 (€0.022).

Full Year

  · Revenue increased by 25.7% to €844.4m (€671.6m). Organic revenue grew by
14.8%.
  · Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 38.0% to €46.5m (€33.7m), representing
an operating margin of 5.5% (5.0%).
  · Net profit amounted to €24.7m (€24.2m), which represents a net profit margin
of 2.9% (3.6%) affected by lower other income/costs.
  · EBITDA increased by 33.0% to €120.7m (€90.7m), corresponding to an EBITDA
margin of 14.3% (13.5%), impacted by €2.4m (€1.8m) merger and acquisition
related costs expensed.
  · EBITDAaL increased by 37.7% to €80.6m (€58.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL
margin of 9.5% (8.7%).
  · Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €87.3m (€74.4m).
  · Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.168 (€0.167).
  · The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2019 of €0.05 per share.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)   Q4 2019  Q4 2018  Growth  FY 2019  FY 2018  Growth
Revenue             229.7    181.2     27%    844.4    671.6     26%
Operating profit     10.8      8.6     27%     46.5     33.7     38%
(EBIT)
Operating profit     4.7%     4.7%             5.5%     5.0%
margin, %
Net profit            6.6      3.5     91%     24.7     24.2      2%
Net profit           2.9%     1.9%             2.9%     3.6%
margin, %
Basic/diluted       0.048    0.022    118%    0.168    0.167      1%
earnings per
share, €

EBITDA               33.4     24.3     37%    120.7     90.7     33%
EBITDA margin, %    14.5%    13.4%            14.3%    13.5%
EBITDAaL             22.3     15.9     40%     80.6     58.5     38%
EBITDAaL margin,     9.7%     8.8%             9.5%     8.7%
%
EBITA                13.9     10.0     39%     53.7     37.0     45%
EBITA margin, %      6.0%     5.5%             6.4%     5.5%

For definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures, refer to
note 10. As from Q3 2019 margins (including margins of comparative figures) and
growth rates have been calculated based on EUR whole figures instead of figures
rounded in millions.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was
submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below
at 7.45 (CET) on 14 February 2020. This interim report and other information
about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46-70-303-3272
hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com



Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company
and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory
clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest
markets are Poland and Germany. In 2018, Medicover had revenue around €672
million and 20,970 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

Attachments:
02135980.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aNASDAQ : EAB Group Plc' financial statements bulletin 2019 – The Group's IFRS turnover and comparable net turnover decreased by 7%, and its loss for the period was EUR 1.5 million
PU
02:09aBW LPG : Q4 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 28 February 2020
PU
02:09aSOLGOLD : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
02:09aPENNON : South West Water Accepts Final Determination
PU
02:09aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals PLC
PU
02:08aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Appoints New Executive Director for Industrial Quality and Skills
DJ
02:06aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM apologizes after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea
RE
02:06aEXXON MOBIL : Assembly Demands Relocation of DPR, Exxonmobil to Akwa Ibom
AQ
02:06aDP WORLD : American Chamber of Commerce Visits DP World Kigali - Rwanda's Dry Port
AQ
02:06aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Osinbajo Hosts Google, Procter & Gamble Management
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2019
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Full-Year 2019 Results Briefing and Correction of Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group