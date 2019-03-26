NASEO National Association of State Energy Offic : EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2019 Projects Robust Growth and Abundant Energy for U.S.

On January 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its Annual Energy Outlook for 2019. The report, which forecasts domestic energy markets through 2050, projects significant development of domestic oil, natural gas, and renewable resource generation. EIA projects that in 2020, for the first time in almost 70 years, the United States will export more energy than it imports and will remain a net energy exporter through 2050. Other important highlights include:

Renewables and natural gas will lead additions of new electricity generating capacity through 2050 and increased energy efficiency will keep U.S. consumption relatively flat.

Across end-use sectors, carbon dioxide intensity declines with changes in the fuel mix despite overall increases in energy consumption.

The increased domestic production oil, natural gas, and renewables will help insulate the U.S. from international conditions that affect energy prices.

To download the full report and PowerPoint slides, click here.