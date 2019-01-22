NASGO : Launches ‘FilmCoin' Tokenization via Blockchain for Films and Producers at Sundance Film Festival 2019

NASGO,
a global leader in the advancement of the Blockchain, today announced
the launch of FilmCoin, an initiative to allow film makers to release
productions in tokenized form with NASGO’s VAPR Augmented Reality (AR)
platform. The VAPR application is expected to formally launch for broad
availability within Q1. The first movie slated for formal release on
VAPR through the new FilmCoin program within the NASGO Entertainment
Division is Dirt Merchants “Rebelistic” (www.rebelisticmovie.com),
a production from L.A. producer Henning Morales, which will be making
its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Friday, January 25, 2019,
9:30-11:30 a.m. at The Fly Lounge at 427 Main Street, Park City. (For
more information, attendees should visit www.TheFlyLounge.com.)
For NASGO, the launch of FilmCoin is an additional step in the
accelerating rollout of the company’s popular dAPP platform that makes
tokenization available to artists, producers, influencers, small to
medium businesses and enterprises, and government entities throughout
the world.
In the entertainment industry, blockchain is overturning traditional
models by making it easy and efficient for fans to fund the development
of new material. For artists and creators, it creates the following
advantages:
-
Opens up movies to new international markets, safely.
-
Creates a simple and convenient way for film makers to monetize their
films globally.
-
Pays film makers instantly along with cast and crew via smart
contracts.
-
Gives fans who support projects a stronger voice in material being
developed.
-
Gives artists greater engagement and closer interaction with fans.
-
Brings material to market through a new and diverse set of channels.
-
Allows artists to retain a greater amount of revenue from earnings,
allowing them to allocate greater support to their chosen humanitarian
causes.
-
Creates stronger market presence and loyalty by allowing artists to
direct a portion of earnings to fans in the form of “fan experiences”
like early access to material, VIP seating, actor meetups and loyalty
discounts.
-
Eliminates piracy, a major disease in the film industry.
“In the blockchain model we are driving with NASGO, everyone wins,” said
NASGO co-founder Eric Tippetts. “In rapid succession we are overturning
the traditional models of business with tokenization. We’re putting
market traction and control in the hands of creators and businesses,
making it easier for them to go to market and more viable to gain the
financial returns that allow them to stay in business and to support a
greater level of market expansion for all.”
In addition to the launch of FilmCoin at the 2019 Sundance Festival,
NASGO’s NSG coin premiered on the BitForex exchange on January 19 and
the company has announced in-country partnerships with Vietnam, China,
Cambodia and Palau.
About NASGO
NASGO (www.nasgo.com)
is the provider of a fast-growing dApp (distributed app) blockchain
platform. NASGO was launched in early 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Eric
Tippetts and Stephen Jiang and markets tokenization services via the
NASGO platform to artists, influencers, small businesses and
small-to-medium enterprises through a network of 4,000+ representatives.
As a company, NASGO is dedicated to advancing cryptocurrency and
Blockchain as an established industry and infrastructure. The company is
striving to make digital currency accessible and available to all, and
to advance the use of the blockchain to meet humanitarian, business and
industry goals worldwide. NASGO’s NSG coin is available on BitForex.com.
