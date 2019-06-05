NASGO: The 2nd Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Summit Has Progressed from Organization to Action in 2019 Event

While last year’s inaugural Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Summit was
marked by solid intentions, the 2nd annual summit event has
moved to results. More than 400 dignitaries, founders and practitioners
gathered this week on June 4th for the 2nd Annual
BFI Global Summit at the United Nations Plaza in New York.
The 2019 event highlighted practical solutions to address the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Blockchain Commission for
Sustainable Development established in the margins of the 72nd
Session of the UN General Assembly in 2017.
While last year’s event highlighted needs and organization, the emphasis
on specific and imminent action was the predominant message from
speakers at the 2019 event.
A keynote presentation by UN Under Secretary Fabrezio Hothschild
stressed the importance of understanding the business model innovations
being brought about by technology and noted that we must not only adapt
but also be conscious at all times of who’s being left behind.
NASGO Cofounder Eric Tippetts reinforced this message in an event panel
on “Platforms Disrupting the Blockchain and Activating Impact at Scale,”
noting that he counters the notion of “disruption” with the advice that
leaders of the blockchain strive for “re-alignment” instead. In the case
of NASGO’s fast-growing blockchain platform, the NASGO team is working
to address the world’s underdogs (the artists, influencers and small
businesses) who have struggled to gain a voice, a loan, or a merchant
account. With NASGO’s VAPR app, participants gain new ways to make some
money from the talents and services they have.
The solutions aid the UN’s humanitarian goals by
-
Creating employment and monetary opportunity for everyone, everywhere.
-
Eliminating the distributors and middlemen to put revenue in the hands
of creators everywhere.
-
Providing the means for creators to not only create revenue for
themselves, their businesses or their regions but to also contribute
to humanitarian causes inherently and transparently with the help of
its technology counterpart BlockCom (Blockcom.studio), a
blockchain development studio creating dApps and apps for the NASGO
blockchain.
Said fellow panelist Sergey Sholom, founder of open social impact
platform that unites people into a global nation and gives them a way to
form a Good Nation - GNation: “Now it is the time to unite all the
people of the world and empower them with all they need to make the life
better on our planet. No matter what is our skin color, language, or
country we are living in, we all want to do good, to be proud of it and
to be transparent about the result. By giving this ability to create
impact specifically to gamers means to give the power of todays and
future decisions to our kids that will grow with the right conciseness
and mindset towards creating and not destroying the life on our planet.
It is the time to give it a hand."
“We have seen significant advances in the BFI2019 program,” said Sergio
Fernandez de Cordova, Vice-Chairman of the Blockchain Commission for
Sustainable Development and host of the panel on which Tippetts and
Sholom spoke. “We acknowledge the passion and vision of these emerging
leaders of the Blockchain who are creating increasingly stronger
outcomes and traction as they support our mutual quest for a better
world.”
About NASGO
NASGO ( www.nasgo.com )
is the provider of a fast-growing blockchain ecosystem. NASGO was
launched in early 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Eric Tippetts and Stephen
Jiang, and markets tokenization services via the NASGO platform to
artists, influencers, small businesses and small-to-medium enterprises,
as well as retail chains, government entities and even sovereign
nations. NASGO is dedicated to advancing Blockchain utilization via
apps; AMICO and VAPR. The platform is striving to make digital currency
accessible and available to all, and to advance the use of the
blockchain to meet humanitarian, business and industry goals worldwide.
NASGO’s NSG token is available on BitForex.com.
About Blockchain for Impact
Blockchain for Impact (BFI), is a collaborative convening, advocacy and
action platform designed to serve the growing community of conscious
leadership reflecting the full breadth of the global blockchain
ecosystem as it seeks to engage with leaders from the UN system.
BFI is a collaborative advocacy and action platform representing the
full breadth of the global blockchain ecosystem focused on bringing the
Blockchain community together to help solve many of the most pressing
issues of our day, building on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
as a framework for the future of impact.
NASGO and the NASGO logo are copyrighted as the exclusive
intellectual property of NASGO.
