NASGO: The 2nd Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Summit Has Progressed from Organization to Action in 2019 Event

While last year’s inaugural Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Summit was marked by solid intentions, the 2nd annual summit event has moved to results. More than 400 dignitaries, founders and practitioners gathered this week on June 4th for the 2nd Annual BFI Global Summit at the United Nations Plaza in New York.

The 2019 event highlighted practical solutions to address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development established in the margins of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in 2017.

While last year’s event highlighted needs and organization, the emphasis on specific and imminent action was the predominant message from speakers at the 2019 event.

A keynote presentation by UN Under Secretary Fabrezio Hothschild stressed the importance of understanding the business model innovations being brought about by technology and noted that we must not only adapt but also be conscious at all times of who’s being left behind.

NASGO Cofounder Eric Tippetts reinforced this message in an event panel on “Platforms Disrupting the Blockchain and Activating Impact at Scale,” noting that he counters the notion of “disruption” with the advice that leaders of the blockchain strive for “re-alignment” instead. In the case of NASGO’s fast-growing blockchain platform, the NASGO team is working to address the world’s underdogs (the artists, influencers and small businesses) who have struggled to gain a voice, a loan, or a merchant account. With NASGO’s VAPR app, participants gain new ways to make some money from the talents and services they have.

The solutions aid the UN’s humanitarian goals by

Creating employment and monetary opportunity for everyone, everywhere.

Eliminating the distributors and middlemen to put revenue in the hands of creators everywhere.

Providing the means for creators to not only create revenue for themselves, their businesses or their regions but to also contribute to humanitarian causes inherently and transparently with the help of its technology counterpart BlockCom (Blockcom.studio), a blockchain development studio creating dApps and apps for the NASGO blockchain.

Said fellow panelist Sergey Sholom, founder of open social impact platform that unites people into a global nation and gives them a way to form a Good Nation - GNation: “Now it is the time to unite all the people of the world and empower them with all they need to make the life better on our planet. No matter what is our skin color, language, or country we are living in, we all want to do good, to be proud of it and to be transparent about the result. By giving this ability to create impact specifically to gamers means to give the power of todays and future decisions to our kids that will grow with the right conciseness and mindset towards creating and not destroying the life on our planet. It is the time to give it a hand."

“We have seen significant advances in the BFI2019 program,” said Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Vice-Chairman of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development and host of the panel on which Tippetts and Sholom spoke. “We acknowledge the passion and vision of these emerging leaders of the Blockchain who are creating increasingly stronger outcomes and traction as they support our mutual quest for a better world.”

About NASGO

NASGO ( www.nasgo.com ) is the provider of a fast-growing blockchain ecosystem. NASGO was launched in early 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Eric Tippetts and Stephen Jiang, and markets tokenization services via the NASGO platform to artists, influencers, small businesses and small-to-medium enterprises, as well as retail chains, government entities and even sovereign nations. NASGO is dedicated to advancing Blockchain utilization via apps; AMICO and VAPR. The platform is striving to make digital currency accessible and available to all, and to advance the use of the blockchain to meet humanitarian, business and industry goals worldwide. NASGO’s NSG token is available on BitForex.com.

About Blockchain for Impact

Blockchain for Impact (BFI), is a collaborative convening, advocacy and action platform designed to serve the growing community of conscious leadership reflecting the full breadth of the global blockchain ecosystem as it seeks to engage with leaders from the UN system.

BFI is a collaborative advocacy and action platform representing the full breadth of the global blockchain ecosystem focused on bringing the Blockchain community together to help solve many of the most pressing issues of our day, building on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as a framework for the future of impact.

