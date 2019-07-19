Log in
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Cattle Inventory (July 2019)

07/19/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

Cattle Inventory

July 1, 2019

Executive Briefing

July 19, 2019

Survey Overview

July Cattle

Data Collection Period

June 29 - July 11

Sample Size

15,995

Collection Methods

Mail, telephone, internet, face-to-face interview

Primary Data Items

Total inventory: by class,

Calf crop, and Cattle on Feed

July 19, 2019

U.S. Cattle Inventory July 1

Items

2018

2019

%PY

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

All cattle and calves

103,000

103,000

100

All cows and heifers that have calved

41,800

41,700

100

Beef cows

32,400

32,400

100

Milk cows

9,400

9,300

99

All heifers 500 pounds and over

16,300

16,400

101

For beef cow replacement

4,600

4,400

96

For milk cow replacement

4,200

4,100

98

Other heifers

7,500

7,900

105

Steers 500 pounds and over

14,500

14,700

101

Bulls 500 pounds and over

2,100

2,100

100

Calves under 500 pounds

28,300

28,100

99

Calf crop - annual

36,402.7

36,300

100

All cattle on feed

13,300

13,600

102

July 19, 2019

U.S. Calf Crop

Preliminary

Period

2018

2019

Percent

Percent

(1,000 head)

of total

(1,000 head)

of total

January 1 - June 30

26,600.0

73.1

26,500.0

73.0

July 1 - December 31

9,802.7

26.9

9,800.0

27.0

Total

36,402.7

36,300.0

July 19, 2019

U.S. All Cattle and Calves

July 1, 1999 - 2019

Million head

110

105

104.8

103.0

102.9

100

95

95.7

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

Year

July 19, 2019

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 21:09:09 UTC
