NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Cattle Inventory (July 2019)
07/19/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
United States Department of Agriculture
National Agricultural Statistics Service
Cattle Inventory
July 1, 2019
Executive Briefing
July Cattle
Data Collection Period
June 29 - July 11
Sample Size
15,995
Collection Methods
Mail, telephone, internet, face-to-face interview
Primary Data Items
Total inventory: by class,
Calf crop, and Cattle on Feed
July 19, 2019
U.S. Cattle Inventory July 1
Items
2018
2019
%PY
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
All cattle and calves
103,000
103,000
100
All cows and heifers that have calved
41,800
41,700
100
Beef cows
32,400
32,400
100
Milk cows
9,400
9,300
99
All heifers 500 pounds and over
16,300
16,400
101
For beef cow replacement
4,600
4,400
96
For milk cow replacement
4,200
4,100
98
Other heifers
7,500
7,900
105
Steers 500 pounds and over
14,500
14,700
101
Bulls 500 pounds and over
2,100
2,100
100
Calves under 500 pounds
28,300
28,100
99
Calf crop - annual
36,402.7
36,300
100
All cattle on feed
13,300
13,600
102
Preliminary
Period
2018
2019
Percent
Percent
(1,000 head)
of total
(1,000 head)
of total
January 1 - June 30
26,600.0
73.1
26,500.0
73.0
July 1 - December 31
9,802.7
26.9
9,800.0
27.0
Total
36,402.7
36,300.0
U.S. All Cattle and Calves
July 1, 1999 - 2019
Million head
110
105
104.8
103.0
102.9
100
95
95.7
1999
2001
2003
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
July 19, 2019
