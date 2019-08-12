NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Crop Production (August 2019)

United States Department of Agriculture
National Agricultural Statistics Service
August Crop Production
Executive Summary
Lance Honig, Chief
Crops Branch
Corn
Peaches
Dry Beans
Soybeans
Apples
Tobacco
Cotton
Pears
Sugarbeets
Wheat
Grapes
Sugarcane
Oats
Cranberries
Hops
Alfalfa & Other Hay
Rice
Peanuts
USDA-NASS
8-12-19
June Re-Interview
Ag Yield
Objective Yield
Survey Type
Farmer Reported
Farmer Reported
Field
Measurement
Crops Included
Corn, Cotton, Sorghum,
Field Crops
Winter Wheat
and Soybeans
Sample Size
7,683
20,837
1,040
Collection Period
July 8 - July 24
July 30 - Aug 6
July 25 - Aug 1
USDA-NASS
8-12-19
August 2019 Crop Production
Crop
Unit
August
Previous
Previous
Corn
Planted
Mil Ac
90.0
-1.8
+1.0
Harvested
Mil Ac
82.0
-1.9
+0.3
Yield
Bu/Ac
169.5
NA
-3.9
Production
Bil Bu
13.9
NA
-3.6
USDA-NASS
8-12-19
