Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Crop Production (August 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 06:16pm BST

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

August Crop Production

Executive Summary

Lance Honig, Chief

Crops Branch

August 12, 2019

12:00 P.M.

Contents

Field Crops

Fruit and Nuts

Specialty Crops

Corn

Peaches

Dry Beans

Soybeans

Apples

Tobacco

Cotton

Pears

Sugarbeets

Wheat

Grapes

Sugarcane

Oats

Cranberries

Hops

Barley

Sorghum

Alfalfa & Other Hay

Rice

Peanuts

USDA-NASS

8-12-19

Survey Overview

June Re-Interview

Ag Yield

Objective Yield

Survey Type

Farmer Reported

Farmer Reported

Field

Measurement

Crops Included

Corn, Cotton, Sorghum,

Field Crops

Winter Wheat

and Soybeans

Sample Size

7,683

20,837

1,040

Collection Period

July 8 - July 24

July 30 - Aug 6

July 25 - Aug 1

USDA-NASS

8-12-19

August 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

August

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Corn

Planted

Mil Ac

90.0

-1.8

+1.0

Harvested

Mil Ac

82.0

-1.9

+0.3

Yield

Bu/Ac

169.5

NA

-3.9

Production

Bil Bu

13.9

NA

-3.6

USDA-NASS

8-12-19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 17:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pSCHUMER : Growth of flourishing cny industrial hemp industry being hindered by lack of access to traditional financial services on recently-legalized crop; senator urges feds to issue new guidance to assure financial institutions of hemp legality asap, to better harvest potential of versatile crop for cny farmers
PU
01:37pONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Waste Oil Refinery fined $100,000 for Environmenal Protection Act Violation
PU
01:31pU.S. SECURITY ADVISER BOLTON : 'We want to be helpful on Brexit'
RE
01:31pU.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
RE
01:31pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
01:25pPolitical Star's Promises Raise New Questions for Italian Economy
DJ
01:22pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:21pBEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Foster Fuels Hosts ''Spread the Warmth'' Coat Drive
PU
01:18pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:16pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group