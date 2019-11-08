|
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Crop Production (November 2019)
11/08/2019 | 07:00pm GMT
United States Department of Agriculture
National Agricultural Statistics Service
November Crop Production
Executive Summary
Lance Honig, Chief
Crops Branch
November 8, 2019
12:00 P.M.
Field Crops
Specialty Crops
|
Corn
Sugarbeets
|
Soybeans
Sugarcane
|
Cotton
Potatoes
|
Rice
Peanuts
Sorghum
Cottonseed
Wheat
Oats
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Ag Yield
Objective Yield
Survey Type
Farmer Reported
Field Measurement
Crops Included
Field Crops
Corn, Cotton, Soybeans
Sample Size
8,346
2,905
Collection Period
Oct 30 - Nov 5
Oct 25 - Nov 1
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
Crop
Unit
November
Previous
Previous
2019
Forecast
Season
|
Corn
Harvested
Mil Ac
81.8
NC
+0.1
|
Yield
Bu/Ac
167.0
-0.8
-5.3
|
Production
Bil Bu
13.7
-0.9
-5.3
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Corn for Grain Production
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
1999
2001
2003
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Corn Objective Yield Region
Ears per Acre vs. Implied Ear Weight
Note: Implied Ear Weight is only calculated for display purposes. Ears per Acre are from survey.
Pounds/Ear
0.365
Oct
Nov
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Corn Objective Yield - November
Percent of Samples Processed in the Lab
2019 United States Corn Production
Industry Expectations vs NASS
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Soybeans
Harvested
Mil Ac
75.6
NC
-13.7
|
|
|
|
|
-7.3
|
|
|
|
|
-19.8
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
All Cotton
Harvested
Mil Ac
12.5
NC
+22.6
|
|
|
|
|
-7.5
|
|
|
|
|
+13.3
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Rice
Harvested
Mil Ac
2.48
NC
-15.0
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
-16.2
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Peanuts
Harvested
Mil Ac
1.38
NC
+0.7
|
|
|
|
|
+2.0
Production
Bil Lbs
5.64
+2.9
|
+2.7
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Sorghum
Harvested
Mil Ac
4.72
NC
-6.8
|
|
|
|
|
+5.3
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Production
Sugarcane
Mil Tons
34.0
-2.2
|
-1.5
Sugarbeets
Mil Tons
29.5
-12.2
|
-11.0
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
November 2019 Crop Production
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Forecast
Production
Cottonseed
Mil Tons
6.45
-4.0
|
+14.6
Potatoes
Mil Cwt
422
NA
|
-6.1
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Small Grain Annual Summary 2019
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Estimate
Wheat, Spring
Harvested
Mil Ac
11.7
-6.2
|
-9.6
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
-9.8
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Small Grain Annual Summary 2019
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Estimate
Wheat, Durum
Harvested
Mil Ac
1.18
-8.9
|
-40.5
|
|
|
|
|
+15.7
|
|
|
|
|
-31.1
|
|
|
|
|
-1.8
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Small Grain Annual Summary 2019
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Estimate
Wheat, All
Harvested
Mil Ac
37.2
-2.3
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
+8.6
|
|
|
|
|
+1.9
|
|
|
|
|
-1.9
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Small Grain Annual Summary 2019
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Estimate
Barley
Harvested
Mil Ac
2.18
-1.4
|
+10.1
|
|
|
|
|
+0.3
|
|
|
|
|
+10.4
|
|
|
|
|
+8.6
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Small Grain Annual Summary 2019
% Change
% Change
From
From
|
|
|
2019
Estimate
Oats
Harvested
Mil Ac
0.826
-1.9
|
-4.5
|
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
-5.3
|
|
|
|
|
-19.6
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
Release Date
Report Title
|
|
|
Census: Irrigation and Water Management
|
|
|
Farm Labor
|
November 22
|
|
|
|
Cotton Ginnings
|
November 27
|
Agricultural Prices
|
December 2
|
CAIR: Cotton System, Fats & Oils, and Grain Crushings
|
|
|
Crop Production
Cotton Ginnings
USDA-NASS
11-8-19
United States Department of Agriculture
National Agricultural Statistics Service
All Reports Available At
www.nass.usda.gov
For Questions
202-720-2127
800-727-9540
nass@nass.usda.gov
Disclaimer
NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:59:08 UTC
