NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Crop Production (November 2019)

11/08/2019 | 07:00pm GMT

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

November Crop Production

Executive Summary

Lance Honig, Chief

Crops Branch

November 8, 2019

12:00 P.M.

Contents

Field Crops

Specialty Crops

Corn

Sugarbeets

Soybeans

Sugarcane

Cotton

Potatoes

Rice

Peanuts

Sorghum

Cottonseed

Wheat

Oats

Barley

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Survey Overview

Ag Yield

Objective Yield

Survey Type

Farmer Reported

Field Measurement

Crops Included

Field Crops

Corn, Cotton, Soybeans

Sample Size

8,346

2,905

Collection Period

Oct 30 - Nov 5

Oct 25 - Nov 1

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Corn

Harvested

Mil Ac

81.8

NC

+0.1

Yield

Bu/Ac

167.0

-0.8

-5.3

Production

Bil Bu

13.7

-0.9

-5.3

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Corn for Grain Production

Billion Bushels

United States

16.0

15.1

14.6

14.4

14.2

14.0

13.8

13.6

13.7

13.0

13.1

12.4

12.3

12.0

12.0

11.8

11.1

10.8

10.5

10.0

9.43

9.92

9.50

10.1

8.97

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Corn Objective Yield Region

Ears per Acre vs. Implied Ear Weight

Note: Implied Ear Weight is only calculated for display purposes. Ears per Acre are from survey.

Pounds/Ear

0.365

Oct

Nov

0.360

Final

Sept

Oct

Final

Nov

Sept

0.355

Nov

Final

0.350

Nov

Oct

0.345

Oct

Nov

Sept

Final

Sept

Oct Sept

0.340

Final

0.335

Nov

Oct

0.330

Sept

0.325

27,800

28,000

28,200

28,400

28,600

28,800

29,000

29,200

29,400

29,600

Ears Per Acre

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Implied Ear Weight = Published Yield * 56 / Ears per Acre

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Corn Objective Yield - November

Percent of Samples Processed in the Lab

Year

Dent Stage

Mature

Percent

2015

< 0.5

96

2016

< 0.5

96

2017

< 0.5

96

2018

< 0.5

96

2019

1

94

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

2019 United States Corn Production

Billion Bushels

Industry Expectations vs NASS

14.1

13.9

13.7

13.5

13.3

13.1

12.9

12.7

August

September

October

November

Final

NASS Forecast

Low

Individual Industry Expectation

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Soybeans

Harvested

Mil Ac

75.6

NC

-13.7

Yield

Bu/Ac

46.9

NC

-7.3

Production

Bil Bu

3.55

-<0.1

-19.8

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Soybean Production

Billion Bushels

United States

5.00

4.43

4.50

4.41

4.30

4.00

3.93

3.93

3.55

3.50

3.36

3.33

3.36

3.20

2.89

3.12

3.07

3.10

3.04

2.97

3.00

2.76

2.76

2.65

2.68

2.50

2.45

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Soybean Objective Yield Region

Pods per 18 Square Feet vs. Implied Pod Weight

Note: Implied Pod Weight is only calculated for display purposes. Pods per 18 Square Feet are from survey.

Grams/Pod

0.360

0.350

0.340

0.330

0.320

0.310

0.300

0.290

1,500

Sept

Sept

Nov

Sept

Sept

Oct

Oct

Oct

Nov

Nov

Oct

Sept

Sept

Final

Final

Oct

Nov

Oct

Final

Nov

Final

Nov

Final

1,550

1,600

1,650

1,700

1,750

1,800

1,850

1,900

1,950

2,000

Pods Per 18 Square Feet

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Implied Pod Weight = Published Yield / Pods per 18 Square Feet / 0.0889

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Soybean Objective Yield - November

Percent of Samples Processed in the Lab

Year

Mature

Percent

2015

95

2016

93

2017

93

2018

93

2019

91

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Billion Bushels

2019 United States Soybean Production

Industry Expectations vs NASS

4.00

3.90

3.80

3.70

3.60

3.50

3.40

3.30

August

September

October

November

Final

NASS Forecast

Individual Industry Expectation

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

All Cotton

Harvested

Mil Ac

12.5

NC

+22.6

Yield

Lb/Ac

799

-4.1

-7.5

Production

Mil Bls

20.8

-4.1

+13.3

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

All Cotton Production

Million Bales

30.0

United States

25.0

23.9

23.3

21.6

20.9

20.8

20.3

20.0

19.2

18.3

18.1

18.4

17.2

17.2

17.3

17.2

17.0

16.3

15.0

15.6

12.8

12.9

12.9

12.2

10.0

5.0

0.0

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Rice

Harvested

Mil Ac

2.48

NC

-15.0

Yield

Lbs/Ac

7,587

-0.4

-1.4

Production

Mil Cwt

188

-0.4

-16.2

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Peanuts

Harvested

Mil Ac

1.38

NC

+0.7

Yield

Lbs/Ac

4,080

+2.9

+2.0

Production

Bil Lbs

5.64

+2.9

+2.7

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Sorghum

Harvested

Mil Ac

4.72

NC

-6.8

Yield

Bu/Ac

75.9

+2.7

+5.3

Production

Mil Bu

358

+2.6

-2.0

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Season

Production

Sugarcane

Mil Tons

34.0

-2.2

-1.5

Sugarbeets

Mil Tons

29.5

-12.2

-11.0

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

November 2019 Crop Production

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Forecast

Year

Production

Cottonseed

Mil Tons

6.45

-4.0

+14.6

Potatoes

Mil Cwt

422

NA

-6.1

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Small Grain Annual Summary 2019

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Estimate

Season

Wheat, Spring

Harvested

Mil Ac

11.7

-6.2

-9.6

Yield

Bu/Ac

48.2

-0.2

-0.2

Production

Mil Bu

562

-6.3

-9.8

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Small Grain Annual Summary 2019

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Estimate

Season

Wheat, Durum

Harvested

Mil Ac

1.18

-8.9

-40.5

Yield

Bu/Ac

45.7

+2.0

+15.7

Production

Mil Bu

53.8

-6.9

-31.1

Stocks

Mil Bu

88.4

-4.8

-1.8

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Small Grain Annual Summary 2019

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Estimate

Season

Wheat, All

Harvested

Mil Ac

37.2

-2.3

-6.2

Yield

Bu/Ac

51.7

+0.2

+8.6

Production

Bil Bu

1.92

-2.1

+1.9

Stocks

Bil Bu

2.34

-1.7

-1.9

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Small Grain Annual Summary 2019

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Estimate

Season

Barley

Harvested

Mil Ac

2.18

-1.4

+10.1

Yield

Bu/Ac

77.7

+0.4

+0.3

Production

Mil Bu

170

-1.0

+10.4

Stocks

Mil Bu

190

-0.9

+8.6

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Small Grain Annual Summary 2019

% Change

% Change

From

From

Crop

Unit

November

Previous

Previous

2019

Estimate

Season

Oats

Harvested

Mil Ac

0.826

-1.9

-4.5

Yield

Bu/Ac

64.3

-0.2

-0.9

Production

Mil Bu

53.1

-1.9

-5.3

Stocks

Mil Bu

60.1

-1.8

-19.6

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

Upcoming Reports

Release Date

Report Title

November 13

Census: Irrigation and Water Management

November 21

Farm Labor

November 22

Cattle on Feed

November 25

Cotton Ginnings

November 27

Agricultural Prices

December 2

CAIR: Cotton System, Fats & Oils, and Grain Crushings

December 10

Crop Production

Cotton Ginnings

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

USDA-NASS

11-8-19

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

All Reports Available At

www.nass.usda.gov

For Questions

202-720-2127

800-727-9540

nass@nass.usda.gov

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:59:08 UTC
