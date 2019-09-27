|
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Hogs and Pigs (September 2019)
09/27/2019 | 04:03pm EDT
United States Department of Agriculture
National Agricultural Statistics Service
Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
September 27, 2019
Executive Briefing
Survey Overview
|
|
September Hogs and Pigs
|
|
|
Data Collection Period
|
August 31 - September 14
|
|
|
Sample Size
|
5,167
|
|
|
Collection Methods
|
Mail, Telephone, Internet, Face-to-Face Interview
|
|
|
Primary Data Items
|
Total Inventory: by class, weight group;
|
Sows Farrowing; Pig Crop; and Pigs per Litter
|
|
|
September 27, 2019
U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions
|
|
|
Initial
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Net
|
Current
|
Survey
|
Item
|
Estimate
|
Revision
|
Revision
|
Revision
|
Estimate
|
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2019
|
All Hogs
|
74,296
|
+730
|
+60
|
+790
|
75,086
|
and Pigs
|
+1.0%
|
+0.1%
|
+1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pig Crop
|
32,999
|
+428
|
-100
|
+328
|
33,327
|
|
+1.3
|
-0.3%
|
+1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 1, 2019
|
All Hogs
|
75,520
|
No revision
|
+180
|
+180
|
75,700
|
and Pigs
|
+0.2%
|
+0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Hogs and Pigs September 1
|
Item
|
2018
|
2019
|
% PY
|
|
1,000 head
|
|
All Hogs and Pigs
|
75,136
|
77,678
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breeding Hogs
|
6,330
|
6,431
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Hogs
|
68,806
|
71,248
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
less than 50 lbs
|
22,192
|
22,616
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
50-119 lbs
|
20,357
|
20,849
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
120-179 lbs
|
14,066
|
14,814
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
180 lbs & over
|
12,190
|
12,969
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sows Farrowed
|
3,200
|
3,179
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pig Crop
|
34,320
|
35,306
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Pigs per Litter
|
10.72
|
11.11
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
1,000 head
|
|
September-November Farrowings
|
3,174
|
3,155
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
December-February Farrowings
|
3,114
|
3,110
|
100
|
|
|
|
U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
|
|
|
|
|
2010 - 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.1
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
head
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|