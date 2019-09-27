Log in
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Hogs and Pigs (September 2019)

09/27/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

September 27, 2019

Executive Briefing

Survey Overview

September Hogs and Pigs

Data Collection Period

August 31 - September 14

Sample Size

5,167

Collection Methods

Mail, Telephone, Internet, Face-to-Face Interview

Primary Data Items

Total Inventory: by class, weight group;

Sows Farrowing; Pig Crop; and Pigs per Litter

September 27, 2019

U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions

Initial

Previous

Current

Net

Current

Survey

Item

Estimate

Revision

Revision

Revision

Estimate

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

March 1, 2019

All Hogs

74,296

+730

+60

+790

75,086

and Pigs

+1.0%

+0.1%

+1.1%

Pig Crop

32,999

+428

-100

+328

33,327

+1.3

-0.3%

+1.0%

June 1, 2019

All Hogs

75,520

No revision

+180

+180

75,700

and Pigs

+0.2%

+0.2%

September 27, 2019

U.S. Hogs and Pigs September 1

Item

2018

2019

% PY

1,000 head

All Hogs and Pigs

75,136

77,678

103

Breeding Hogs

6,330

6,431

102

Market Hogs

68,806

71,248

104

less than 50 lbs

22,192

22,616

102

50-119 lbs

20,357

20,849

102

120-179 lbs

14,066

14,814

105

180 lbs & over

12,190

12,969

106

Sows Farrowed

3,200

3,179

99

Pig Crop

34,320

35,306

103

Number

Pigs per Litter

10.72

11.11

104

1,000 head

September-November Farrowings

3,174

3,155

99

December-February Farrowings

3,114

3,110

100

September 27, 2019

U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

2010 - 2019

79

77.7

77

75.7

75.1

75

head

73

71

Million

69

67

65

63

61

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

September 1

June 1

September 27, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 20:02:01 UTC
