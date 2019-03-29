Log in
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Prospective Plantings, Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks(March 2019)

03/29/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

United States Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service

Prospective Plantings

Grain Stocks

Rice Stocks

Executive Summary

Lance Honig, Chief

Crops Branch

March 29, 2019

12:00 P.M.

Program Review

Completed following each Census of Agriculture

Ensure that the NASS annual estimatingprogram targets commodities and states most relevant based on the latest available information

Changes were announced March 12 and posted to website https://www.nass.usda.gov/Surveys/Program_Review/index.php

Contents

Field Crops

Stocks

Principal Crops Planted Acres

Corn

Feed Grain Acres

Soybeans

Food Grain Acres

Sorghum

Oilseed Acres

Sunflower

Other Crop Acres

All Wheat

Barley

Oats

Rice

USDA-NASS

3-29-19

Survey Overview

March Ag Survey

Off-Farm Grain

Stock Survey

Survey Type

Farmer Reported

Reported

Collection Method

Mail, Phone, Internet,

Mail, Phone, Internet,

Personal Interview

Personal Interview

Crops Included

Acreage Intentions,

Grains and Oilseed

On-Farm Stocks

On Hand

States

All Except AK & HI

All Except AK, HI, & NV

Sample Size

82,352

~ 8,500 Facilities

Collection Period

Feb 27 - Mar 19

Feb 28 - Mar 18

USDA-NASS

3-29-19

Acreage Intentions vs. Actual Planted Acres

Usual Planting Progress

Percent 100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

March

June

Survey

Survey

4 weeks

Corn

Soybeans

USDA-NASS

3-29-19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:41:01 UTC
