Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : USDA Forecasts U.S. Corn and Soybean Production Down from 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 06:16pm BST

WASHINGTON, DC - August 12, 2019 - The Crop Production report issued today by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasted soybean and corn production down from 2018. Soybean production is down 19 percent from 2018, forecast at 3.68 billion bushels; corn growers are expected to decrease their production 4 percent from last year, forecast at 13.9 billion bushels.

Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 75.9 million acres with planted area for the nation estimated at 76.7 million acres, down 4 percent from the June estimate, and down 14 percent from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average 48.5 bushels per acre, down 3.1 bushels from last year. If realized, the forecasted yield will be a record high in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Average corn yield is forecast at 169.5 bushels per acre, down 6.9 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts record-high yields in Kentucky and Tennessee. Acres planted to corn, at 90.0 million, are down 2 percent from NASS' June estimate but up 2 percent from 2018. As of August 4, 57 percent of this year's corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 14 percentage points below the same time last year.

Wheat production is forecast at 1.98 billion bushels, up 5 percent from 2018. Growers are expected to produce 1.33 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, up 12 percent from last year. Durum wheat production is forecast at 57.3 million bushels, down 26 percent from last year. All other spring wheat production is forecast at 597 million bushels, down 4 percent from 2018. Based on August 1 conditions, the U.S. all wheat yield is forecast at 51.6 bushels per acre, up 4.0 bushels from last year.
Today's report also included the first production forecast for U.S. cotton. NASS forecasts all cotton production at 22.5 million 480-pound bales, up 23 percent from last year. Yield is expected to average 855 pounds per harvested acre, down 9 pounds from last year.

NASS interviewed approximately 20,800 producers across the country in preparation for this report. NASS is also gearing up to conduct its September Agricultural Survey, which will focus on wheat, barley, oats and rye growers. That survey will take place during the first two weeks of September.


The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 17:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pSCHUMER : Growth of flourishing cny industrial hemp industry being hindered by lack of access to traditional financial services on recently-legalized crop; senator urges feds to issue new guidance to assure financial institutions of hemp legality asap, to better harvest potential of versatile crop for cny farmers
PU
01:37pONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Waste Oil Refinery fined $100,000 for Environmenal Protection Act Violation
PU
01:31pU.S. SECURITY ADVISER BOLTON : 'We want to be helpful on Brexit'
RE
01:31pU.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
RE
01:31pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
01:25pPolitical Star's Promises Raise New Questions for Italian Economy
DJ
01:22pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:21pBEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Foster Fuels Hosts ''Spread the Warmth'' Coat Drive
PU
01:18pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:16pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group