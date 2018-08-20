NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Operating and Financial Highlights

● Successfully completed the business combination with National Petroleum Services (“NPS”) and Gulf Energy Services (“GES”) on June 6, 2018. ● As described below, the reporting is in a Predecessor/Successor format whereby NPS standalone is the Predecessor for periods prior to the completion of the business combination transaction and NESR, including NPS and GES, is the Successor for post-transaction periods. ● Revenue growth particularly strong for Predecessor (NPS) in the second quarter of 2018, represented through sequential growth of 21% over the first quarter of 2018, 36% over the same period in 2017, and 38% for the year to date period ending June 30, 2018 as compared to prior year. ● Awarded new contracts worth $360 million in the second quarter of 2018. ● Year to date Successor and Predecessor period through June 30, 2018 reflects net income of $2.8 million as per U.S. GAAP, inclusive of intangible amortization and transaction costs, and Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation below) of $66 million for the combined entities. ● Integration activities are on track and are anticipated to yield significant incremental revenue synergies across all subsidiaries in the second half of 2018.

“We are excited to report earnings for the first time as a combined, fully operational oil and gas services company,” said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. “We combined two exceptional service companies to form the first and only listed national services provider in the MENA region. I would like to thank our employees for all of their hard work during this transition and for their passion and support as we make NESR a world-class services company.”

Mr. Foda continued, “We are proud to be the largest regionally-focused OFS player, and we believe there are many opportunities to grow over the coming years due to a special set of competitive strengths. We are a comprehensive integrated service provider with unique exposure to the high-growth MENA region. Our customer base is strong and comprised of both national and international players. We have a track record of solid growth, both organically and through acquisitions and we have a motivated and proven management team that is committed to growing our business and creating shareholder value. Post combination, NESR has already signed new contracts moving us toward our vision for significant growth and presence in the region.”

Predecessor/Successor Accounting Treatment

The quarterly information included in the 6-K filed today includes accounting treatment for the combination designating the NPS subsidiary as Predecessor accounting entity and a combined Successor accounting entity beginning June 7th. The one month of successor company results totaled a loss of $4.0 million which was influenced by transaction costs triggered at the time of combination as well as monthly amortization associated with our customer intangible. These two items had an impact on net income of $8.8 million. The NPS predecessor accounting period includes net income of $6.7 million through May of 2018. Due to the unique accounting treatment involved, neither the NESR parent company nor the GES results of operations for April and May 2018 are reflected in the statement of operations.

Production Services Segment Results

Production Services contributed $76.6 million to consolidated revenue for the combined 2018 Successor second quarter period and 2018 Predecessor second quarter period, an increase of $18.1 million from $58.5 million for the 2017 Predecessor second quarter. This increase was due primarily to higher coiled tubing activity in Saudi, Qatar, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates as well as the results of combined company activity in the Successor period. See “Business Combination Accounting and Presentation of Results of Operations” section below for additional information on current reporting conventions.

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) 2018 2018 2017 June 7, 2018 To

June 30, 2018 April 1 To June 6 January 1 To June 6 April 1 To June 30 January 1 To June 30 Revenue $ 28,602 $ 48,032 $ 112,295 $ 58,545 $ 105,329 Segment EBITDA $ 8,770 $ 15,112 $ 36,836 $ 20,864 $ 37,211

Drilling and Evaluation Services Segment Results

Drilling and Evaluation Services contributed $28.5 million to consolidated revenue for the combined 2018 Successor second quarter period and 2018 Predecessor second quarter period, an increase of $18.5 million from $10.0 million for the 2017 Predecessor second quarter. Apart from the impact of the GES acquisition, this increase was primarily driven by increased well testing in Saudi and Iraq, further enhanced by an increase in logging and well testing activity in Saudi Arabia.

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) 2018 2018 2017 June 7, 2018 To

June 30, 2018 April 1 To June 6 January 1 To June 6 April 1 To June 30 January 1 To June 30 Revenue $ 16,384 $ 12,153 $ 24,732 $ 10,044 $ 17,999 Segment EBITDA $ 1,275 $ 1,217 $ 3,267 $ 1,602 $ 1,659

Net Income and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Results

The company had Successor period net income for the month of June totaling a loss of $4.0 million including transaction costs as a result of the combination. Predecessor net income for the first five months of the year was $6.7 million and Predecessor net income was $1.3 million for the periods of April and May pre-business combination. Net income presented includes the effect of transaction and integration costs incurred during those periods. On a combined basis, the Company had adjusted EBITDA of $65.8 million for the 2018 year to date period compared to $62.9 million for the same 2017 period. Adjustments to EBITDA include transaction and integration costs of $23 million for the 2018 year to date period.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.9 million as of June 30, 2018 (Successor), compared to $27.5 million as of December 31, 2017 (Predecessor). The Company had $305.7 million in debt as of June 30, 2018 including a $50 million convertible loan facility with an implied conversion price of 11.244 per share. During July, a refinancing of the bridge loan facility in place on June 30, 2018 was completed and also entered into a new facility for $50 million of which $25 million has been drawn to date and the remaining $25 million is available.



About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

NESR is one of the largest oil and gas services providers in the MENA region. NESR began as a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, focused on investing in global oil & gas services space in May 2017. In November 2017, NESR announced the acquisition of two of the most prominent oilfield services companies in the MENA region: GES and NPS. These transactions and the formation of NESR as an operating entity were completed in June 2018.

Business Combination Accounting and Presentation of Results of Operations

As a result of the Business Combination, NESR was determined to be the accounting acquirer and NPS was determined to be the predecessor for SEC reporting purposes. Pursuant to Accounting Standard Codification (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (“ASC 805”), a preliminary assessment was made as of the acquisition-date fair value of the purchase consideration paid by NESR to effect the Business Combination was allocated to the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed based on their estimated fair values. As a result of the application of the acquisition method of accounting resulting from the Business Combination, the financial statements and certain footnote presentations separate our presentations into two distinct sets of reporting periods, the periods before the consummation of the transaction (“Predecessor Periods”) and the period after that date (“Successor Period”), to indicate the application of the different basis of accounting between the periods presented. The Predecessor Periods reflect the historical financial information of NPS prior to the Business Combination, while the Successor Period reflects our consolidated financial information, including the results of NPS and GES, after the Business Combination. The Successor Period is from June 7, 2018 to June 30, 2018 and the Predecessor Periods are from April 1, 2018 to June 6, 2018, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, January 1, 2018 to June 6, 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Note

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements about the benefits and synergies of the recently completed business combination transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NESR’s views as of any subsequent date, and NESR does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, NESR’s actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include NESR’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of NESR to grow and manage growth profitably following the transaction; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that NESR may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in NESR’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 36,901 27,545 Accounts receivable 86,764 58,174 Unbilled revenue 94,195 24,167 Inventories 63,503 32,313 Other current assets 32,957 19,656 Total current assets 314,320 161,855 Property, plant and equipment 324,379 264,269 Intangible assets 176,474 10 Goodwill 475,663 182,053 Other assets 10,021 11,385 Total assets $ 1,300,857 $ 619,572 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable 75,244 25,132 Accrued expenses 62,922 23,324 Current portion of loans and borrowings 16,368 - Short-term borrowings 118,411 8,773 Other current liabilities 39,909 5,228 Total current liabilities 312,854 62,457 Loans and borrowings 170,890 147,024 Other liabilities 25,095 20,662 Total liabilities 508,839 230,143 Commitments Equity Successor preferred shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Predecessor common stock, par value $1; 370,000,000 shares authorized; 342,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 - 342,250 Successor common stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 85,562,769 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 801,545 - Predecessor convertible redeemable shares - 27,750 Additional paid in capital - 3,345 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (7,362 ) 18,480 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - (436 ) Total shareholders’ equity 794,183 391,389 Non-controlling interests (2,165 ) (1,960 ) Total equity 792,018 389,429 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,300,857 $ 619,572

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) 2018 2018 2017 Period from

June 7 to

June 30, 2018 Period from

April 1 to

June 6 Period from

January 1 to

June 6 Period from

April 1 to

June 30 Period from

January 1 to

June 30 Revenues 44,986 60,185 137,027 68,589 123,328 Cost of product and services (37,055 ) (46,070 ) (104,242 ) (50,418 ) (92,171 ) Gross profit 7,931 14,115 32,785 18,171 31,157 Selling, general and administrative expense (9,021 ) (10,469 ) (19,969 ) (7,642 ) (15,338 ) Amortization (1,536 ) (10 ) (10 ) (73 ) (146 ) Operating income (loss) (2,626 ) 3,636 12,806 10,456 15,673 Interest expense, net (1,900 ) (1,265 ) (4,090 ) (1,700 ) (3,273 ) Other (expense) income, net (468 ) 271 362 (297 ) (188 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,994 ) 2,642 9,078 8,459 12,212 Income taxes 1,029 (1,359 ) (2,342 ) (1,043 ) (1,954 ) Net income (loss) (3,965 ) 1,283 6,736 7,416 10,258 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (219 ) (541 ) (881 ) (640 ) (1,213 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (3,746 ) 1,824 7,617 8,056 11,471 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 85,562,769 348,524,566 348,524,566 342,250,000 342,250,000 Diluted 85,562,769 370,000,000 370,000,000 370,000,000 370,000,000 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic (0.05 ) 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.03 Diluted (0.05 ) 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.03

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) 2018 2018 2017 Period from

June 7 to

June 30, 2018 Period from April 1 to June 6 Period from January 1 to June 6 Period from April 1 to June 30 Period from January 1 to June 30 Net income (loss) (3,965 ) 1,283 6,736 7,416 10,258 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments - (17 ) (16 ) (26 ) (26 ) Other comprehensive earnings (loss) (3,965 ) 1,266 6,720 7,390 10,232 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) (3,965 ) 1,266 6,720 7,390 10,232

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

Predecessor (NPS) Shares Outstanding Common Stock Redeemable Convertible Shares Outstanding Redeemable Convertible Shares Additional Paid In Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total

Company Stockholders’ Equity Non-

controlling Interests Total Stockholders’

Equity Balance at January 1, 2018 342,250,000 $ 342,250 27,750,000 $ 27,750 $ 3,345 $ (436 ) $ 18,480 $ 391,389 $ (1,960 ) $ 389,429 Net income (loss) 7,617 7,617 (881 ) 6,736 Foreign currency translation adjustments (16 ) (16 ) (16 ) Conversion of redeemable shares 6,274,566 6,275 (6,274,566 ) (6,275 ) - - Dividends paid (48,210 ) (48,210 ) (48,210 ) Amount of provision for Zakat (766 ) (766 ) (766 ) Balance at June 6, 2018 348,524,566 $ 348,525 21,475,434 $ 21,475 $ 3,345 $ (452 ) $ (22,879 ) $ 350,014 $ (2,841 ) $ 347,173





Ordinary Shares Redeemable Convertible Shares Additional Paid In Accumulated Other Comprehensive Retained Earnings (Accumulated Total Shareholders’ Non-

controlling Total Successor (NESR) Shares Amount Outstanding Capital Income (Loss) Deficit) Equity Interests Equity Balance at June 7, 2018 11,730,425 $ 56,602 $ (4,611 ) $ 51,991 $ 51,991 Reclassification of shares previously subject to redemption 16,921,700 165,188 165,188 165,188 Redeemed shares (1,916,511 ) (19,380 ) (19,380 ) (19,380 ) Shares issued to acquire NPS 25,077,277 255,537 255,537 255,537 Shares issued to acquire GES 28,346,229 288,848 288,848 288,848 Shares issued to related party for loan fee and transaction costs 266,809 2,719 2,719 2,719 Shares issued to Backstop Investor 4,829,375 48,294 48,294 48,294 Shares issued for IPO underwriting fees 307,465 3,737 3,737 3,737 Non-controlling interest - (951 ) (951 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest during the period 995 995 (995 ) - Net Income (loss) through June 30, 2018 (3,746 ) (3,746 ) (219 ) (3,965 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 85,562,769 $ 801,545 $ - $ - $ - $ (7,362 ) $ 794,183 $ (2,165 ) $ 792,018

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.



NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Successor (NESR) Predecessor

(NPS) Period from

June 7 to

June 30, 2018 Period from January 1 to

June 6, 2018 Period from January 1 to

June 30, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) (3,965 ) 6,736 10,258 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,460 17,284 18,570 Shares issued for transaction costs 2,175 - - Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net (281 ) - (73 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts - 2,402 83 Accrued interest 1,899 3,350 3,273 Other, net 603 1,442 887 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 801 (15 ) (6,430 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (35 ) (2,080 ) (3,268 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses 462 (759 ) (903 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets and unbilled revenue (8,387 ) (16,257 ) 3,590 Increase) decrease in other long term assets 2,039 (544 ) (6,875 ) (Decrease) increase accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,397 7,335 3,748 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (844 ) 1,932 1,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,324 20,826 24,257 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the Company’s Trust account 231,782 - - Capital expenditures (2,157 ) (9,861 ) (20,192 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (282,190 ) (1,098 ) (625 ) Other investing activities 330 - 73 Net cash used in investing activities (52,235 ) (10,959 ) (20,744 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Redemption of ordinary shares (19,380 ) - - Proceeds from issuance of shares 48,294 - - Proceeds from borrowings - 47,063 - Payment of deferred underwriting fees (5,333 ) (164 ) (2,885 ) Proceeds from lines of credit and other debt 50,000 - 923 Dividend paid - (48,210 ) - Other financing activities, net 1,185 (4,429 ) (1,240 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 74,766 (5,740 ) (3,202 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - (16 ) (26 ) Net increase in cash 36,855 4,111 285 Cash, beginning of period 46 27,545 25,534 Cash, end of period 36,901 31,656 25,819 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash payments during the year: Interest 143 3,636 3,090 Income taxes 3,061 345 482





NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The Company uses and presents certain key non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business and trends, measure performance, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. Included in this earnings release are discussions of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”), as well a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations as the Company’s board of directors, management and investors use Adjusted EBITDA to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of changes in capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization and impairment), items that do not impact the ongoing operations (Business Combination transaction expenses and related integration costs) and items outside the control of its management team. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Successor (NESR) Predecessor (NPS) NESR and GES Combined June 7, 2018 to June 30, 2018 January 1 To June 6, 2018 January 1 To June 6, 2018 YTD January 1 To June 30, 2018 Net Income (loss) (3,965 ) 6,736 (2,191 ) 580 Add: - Income Taxes (1,029 ) 2,342 1,363 2,676 Interest Expense, net 1,900 4,090 1,106 7,096 Depreciation and Amortization 6,460 17,284 8,791 32,535 Transaction and Integration Costs 7,832 8,333 6,894 23,059 Total Adjusted EBITDA 11,198 38,785 15,963 65,946

Conference Call Information

NESR will host a conference call on Monday, August 20, 2018, to discuss the second quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

