NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN SEPTEMBER

HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR, Sherif Foda, and Chief Financial Officer of NESR, Melissa Cougle, will attend the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 in New York, NY. Thomas Wood, who serves on the Board of Directors of NESR, will attend the Peters & Co. 2018 Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in Toronto, ON.

Management will provide an overview of the Company’s business during a live presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. The presentation will be webcast live at 9:05 AM ET on September 6, 2018. A live, listen-only webcast link and the accompanying presentation slides will be available in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.nesr.com .

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. Headquartered in Houston, TX with over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of its’ reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

