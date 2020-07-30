Log in
NATIONAL SEATING & MOBILITY PARTNERS WITH TELEHEALTH EXPERTS TO PROVIDE REMOTE EVALUATION SERVICES NATIONWIDE

07/30/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions, is partnering with telehealth experts Blue Sky Therapy, Lightning Mobility Evaluations and Spero Rehab to maximize the company’s complex rehabilitation technology (CRT) services nationwide. Telehealth has recently become an accepted technology supporting seating and wheelchair mobility evaluations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NSM is working to set industry standards for CRT provision via remote evaluation with telehealth partners,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “Partnering with regional telehealth experts helps us ensure our clients across the country have coverage and access to this essential service. These partners also allow us to support our existing referral sources in facilities currently challenged by the impact of COVID-19.”

Remote evaluation helps mitigate exposure to the high-risk community of individuals who rely on complex rehabilitation technology along with other NSM alternative service options such as low to no contact and curbside delivery. While a safety measure, the technology also expedites the evaluation process.

“When considering remote evaluation as a viable option for each client, NSM takes into consideration the complexity of the evaluation or delivery, referral source acceptance and payer rules,” added Mixon. “The quality of care and outcomes are essential to the development of industry remote evaluation standards.”

NSM has emerged as the industry leader in remote evaluation appointments with 20 percent of new equipment evaluations conducted via telehealth. The company and its telehealth partners utilize HIPAA compliant communications products for all telehealth services.

“As our world changed due to the pandemic, our industry has been forced to change with it,” said Mixon. “COVID-19 accelerated telehealth as a viable approach to complex rehab. With the measurable benefits this offers our clients, we believe CRT supported by remote evaluation and telehealth is here to stay long after this Public Health Emergency.”

Remote evaluation is one of many technology-driven services NSM has implemented. The company also recently launched a virtual service support center staffed by certified Remote Service Technicians supporting branches and clients. This team specializes in remote troubleshooting using a variety of technology-based strategies to thoroughly assess service/repair needs.


About National Seating & Mobility
National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation technology to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care.  The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com

Angie VanTassell
Alday Public Relations
615-791-1535
angie@aldaypr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
