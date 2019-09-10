Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important September 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM – ACRS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) from May 8, 2018 through June 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aclaris investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Aclaris class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1637.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aclaris’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) Aclaris was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Aclaris’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1637.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pAIR CANADA : to Launch Dreamliner Service from Ottawa to London-Heathrow
AQ
03:23pCorporate and Investment Management Lawyer Matthew Bromberg joins Dorsey in New York
BU
03:22pMACY'S : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% or more of a class of equity securities by passive investors and certain institutions
PU
03:22pLINCOLN ELECTRIC : New Lincoln Electric High Silicon GTAW Stainless Steel Cut Lengths Offered in Three Alloys
PU
03:22pCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : IIROC Trading Halt - CHE.UN
AQ
03:22pTRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA : Signs Franchise Agreement for a TA Express Branded Travel Center in Salina, Utah
BU
03:21pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Northeastern University, The City of Boston and American Campus Communities Come Together to Open LightView Student Living Community
BU
03:20pApple leans on devices business in global battle against Disney, Netflix
RE
03:20pAPPLE : streaming service to cost $4.99/month; unveils new iPad, updates Watch
RE
03:20pMistango River Resources - Adjournment of Annual General Meeting to October 1, 2019
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group