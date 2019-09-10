Log in
NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM – KPTI

09/10/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) investors who purchased securities: (i) from March 2, 2017 through February 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”); (ii) in or traceable to Karyopharm’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) in or traceable to Karyopharm’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018, of the important September 23, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Karyopharm investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Karyopharm class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1633.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data from the Phase 2 SOPRA trial (“SOPRA”) demonstrated that Karyopharm’s lead drug candidate, selinexor, was associated with significant toxicity, was not well-tolerated among patients with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), and resulted in a higher risk of death; (2) patients experienced serious drug-related side effects, with 80% of the AML patients treated with selinexor trial experiencing a serious adverse event; (3) as a result, nearly half of the AML patients were forced to withdraw from the SOPRA trial because of drug-related toxicity; (4) in addition, the toxicity profile of selinexor for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma in Part 2 of the Phase 2b STORM study was similar to that observed in AML patients treated with selinexor in the SOPRA study; and (5) as a result, Karyopharm’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1633.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
