NATO Chief Defends Value of Military Alliance

By Courtney McBride

WASHINGTON -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization embodies a "vital trans-Atlantic bond," its secretary-general said Friday, arguing the alliance is based on values that must withstand economic and political disputes among its member states.

During a speech at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, Jens Stoltenberg said NATO "guarantees our prosperity, our security, and our freedom."

"Yes, we have our differences, and robust debates," he said. "But two World Wars, a Cold War, and the ongoing fight against terrorism have taught us that we are far stronger together than apart."

Since the Obama administration, the U.S. has been pressing European countries to reverse post-Soviet Union military-spending reductions and increase spending. NATO member states agreed in 2014 to reach a military-spending target equal to 2% of their gross domestic product within 10 years. The U.S. military budget, at about $700 billion, constitutes roughly 3.5% of GDP, although less than one percent of that spending goes to NATO.

President Trump has complained that not enough countries meet the 2% mark and has suggested that the 2% target is too low. Of 29 NATO members, eight spend at or above 2% of their GDP on defense, including the U.S.

Alongside that debate, the U.S. also is enmeshed in trade and tariff disputes with a number of trading partners within the NATO family, including Canada and Germany.

The squabbling spilled into public view at a recent NATO summit, when Mr. Trump voiced support for the alliance along with warnings that the U.S. could go its own way if other member states didn't increase their military contributions.

Despite the differences, Mr. Stoltenberg said, assessments of NATO's value "need to take into account the devastating loss of life and the ruinous economic costs of a major war in Europe."

"While we now see some disagreements over tariffs, it does not change the fact that Europe and North America are each other's biggest trading partners," he said.

Rather than challenging Mr. Trump's criticisms of NATO, Mr. Stoltenberg expressed gratitude for the increased focus that has been placed on burden-sharing among nations. Member countries' military spending has been rising for four consecutive years, he said, after trending downward before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

"The trend was down; now the trend is up," he said." "But we still have a long way to go."

While NATO's value to Europe is well understood, the alliance is also "very important to the United States," Mr. Stoltenberg said, citing the value of stability in Europe, shared values among member states and how allies enhance U.S. military power.

The speech by Mr. Stoltenberg was a public element of a dayslong trip to the U.S. in which he also met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Mr. Stoltenberg emphasized the defensive nature of the alliance, dismissing contentions that the actions of member countries on NATO's eastern flank could draw members into a conflict.

In July, Mr. Trump challenged the notion of collective defense, suggesting that "aggressive" actions by Montenegro, the newest NATO member, could pull the U.S. into a war. In an interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson following the president's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mr. Trump said of Montenegro: "They have very strong people -- they have very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you're in World War III."

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty states that "an armed attack against one or more [members] shall be considered an attack against them all."

To date, NATO has invoked Article 5 only once, with members supporting the U.S. in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Still, "burden sharing is also about money," Mr. Stoltenberg said. "It's also about spending. NATO allies have to invest more in defense."