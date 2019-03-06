NATO Secretary General: Montenegro is a valued Ally building stability in the Western Balkans

Mr. Stoltenberg welcomed that Montenegro is increasing defence spending, with a clear plan to invest 2% of GDP in defence by 2024. He noted that Montenegro can count on NATO: 'our Trust Fund in Montenegro is helping to destroy more than 400 tonnes of surplus ammunition, and our air policing mission ensures the safety of your skies, with jets from Italy and Greece.'

The Secretary General also thanked President Djukanović for championing NATO's Open Door policy. All 29 Allies have signed the Accession Protocol for the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO, and the ratification process continues in Allied capitals. 'I want to thank Montenegro for promoting stability in the Western Balkans, and demonstrating that NATO's door remains open,' he said.