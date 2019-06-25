NATO Secretary General: Slovakia makes many contributions to our shared security

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Zuzana Čaputová of Slovakia at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday (25 June 2019) for talks about the security situation in Europe, and the Alliance's adaptation ahead of the NATO Summit in London in December.

Mr Stoltenberg praised Slovakia's strong contributions to NATO, including troops as part of a multinational battlegroup in Latvia, deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Slovakia's financial support for Ukraine. He also welcomed Slovakia's efforts to increase defence spending and invest in key capabilities. He said: 'All this demonstrates and illustrates how Slovakia is contributing to NATO in many different ways.'

The Secretary General stressed that NATO Allies stand united as they face today's security challenges, saying: 'As long as we are united, we are all safe, and that is the success of NATO, that we protect each other.'