NAV Alliance : To Sponsor Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich

What: NAV Alliance will be a sponsor of the Automotive Ethernet
Congress in Munich. During the Congress NAV Alliance representatives
from member companies will be available to discuss the Alliance mission
and its technical working groups:
-
Protocol Encapsulation for Ethernet
-
System Controls and Management
-
25G and 50G Automotive Ethernet PHY Specifications
-
Physical Layer System & Component Integration
-
EMC Requirements and Limits
Why: Autonomous driving is creating a need for powerful
in-vehicle networking solutions that can transmit data between the
increasing number of high-resolution sensors, cameras and processing
engines at blazing-fast speeds. Multi-Gigabit Ethernet provides the
necessary levels of safety and reliability.
When: The Automotive Ethernet Congress takes place at the Westin
Grand Munich from February 13-14. NAV Alliance members will be available
at booth 50 during expo hours, 9:00-17:00.
Who: New NAV Alliance members, Huawei, Molex, Sumitomo and
Tektronix will join the founding promoters in supporting the Congress.
Alliance membership is made up of leaders in their respective segments
as auto manufacturers and technology providers. To arrange a time to
speak to a NAV Alliance representative email pr@nav-alliance.org.
About NAV Alliance
NAV Alliance was created to provide a platform for the automotive
industry to develop the next generation of in-vehicle Network
infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of
networking technologies and products. The Alliance was founded by
leading vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers and networking
players in the automotive market, sharing the goal of developing the
ecosystem that is required for next-generation Multi-Gig Automotive
Ethernet networks in the vehicle.
NAV ALLIANCE and NAV are trademarks and certification marks of NAV
Alliance, Inc. (or its licensor) in the United States and other
countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.
