Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAV Alliance : To Sponsor Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 12:01am EST

Huawei, Molex, Sumitomo & Tektronix Join to Promote Next-Generation In-Vehicle Networks

NAV Alliance:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005818/en/

NAV-Alliance to Exhibit at the 2019 Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich (Photo: Business Wire)

NAV-Alliance to Exhibit at the 2019 Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich (Photo: Business Wire)

What: NAV Alliance will be a sponsor of the Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich. During the Congress NAV Alliance representatives from member companies will be available to discuss the Alliance mission and its technical working groups:

  • Protocol Encapsulation for Ethernet
  • System Controls and Management
  • 25G and 50G Automotive Ethernet PHY Specifications
  • Physical Layer System & Component Integration
  • EMC Requirements and Limits

Why: Autonomous driving is creating a need for powerful in-vehicle networking solutions that can transmit data between the increasing number of high-resolution sensors, cameras and processing engines at blazing-fast speeds. Multi-Gigabit Ethernet provides the necessary levels of safety and reliability.

When: The Automotive Ethernet Congress takes place at the Westin Grand Munich from February 13-14. NAV Alliance members will be available at booth 50 during expo hours, 9:00-17:00.

Who: New NAV Alliance members, Huawei, Molex, Sumitomo and Tektronix will join the founding promoters in supporting the Congress. Alliance membership is made up of leaders in their respective segments as auto manufacturers and technology providers. To arrange a time to speak to a NAV Alliance representative email pr@nav-alliance.org.

About NAV Alliance

NAV Alliance was created to provide a platform for the automotive industry to develop the next generation of in-vehicle Network infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. The Alliance was founded by leading vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers and networking players in the automotive market, sharing the goal of developing the ecosystem that is required for next-generation Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet networks in the vehicle.

NAV ALLIANCE and NAV are trademarks and certification marks of NAV Alliance, Inc. (or its licensor) in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

(AQ-INV)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:10aSOCIETE GENERALE : 07.02.2019 4th quarter and full-year 2018 results (PDF 313Ko)
PU
01:10aLEONTEQ : Announces 2018 results
PU
01:10aLEONTEQ : Gibt ergebnisse für 2018 bekannt
PU
01:10aANA : to Celebrate Valentine's Day with Complimentary Chocolates for All Passengers
PU
01:10aCATENA MEDIA : Year-end report 2018
PU
01:10aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Notice regarding the revision of dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending march 31, 2019
PU
01:10aGRENKE AG : GRENKE continues to grow profitably - strong new business is key factor for success
EQ
01:08aZURICH INSURANCE : boosts net profit 24 percent, hikes dividend
RE
01:07aLong, strange trip - How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free
RE
01:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4BANK OF AMERICA : BANK BRANCHES LOSE INFLUENCE IN BATTLE FOR U.S. MARKET SHARE: study
5FSD PHARMA INC : FSD PHARMA : Announces Strategic Business Developments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.