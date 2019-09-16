Log in
NAVEX Global : Appoints Tech Marketing Executive Susan Beermann as Chief Marketing Officer

09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Beermann brings extensive global SaaS marketing expertise to drive acceleration of the company’s international expansion.

Leading risk and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global® today named Susan Beermann as its Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Beermann will lead NAVEX Global’s marketing strategy and execution worldwide as the company expands its footprint in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS solution marketplace.

Beermann is a seasoned technology and enterprise software marketing executive who has a proven and consistent track record for driving rapid growth of software platform solutions in complex, highly regulated industries. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Ellie Mae, a SaaS platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. During her time at Ellie Mae, Beermann established the company as the recognized leader in mortgage finance software and was instrumental in driving 25% compound annual revenue growth rate over a six-year period. Prior to Ellie Mae, she held positions at Jigsaw, Taleo, and, early in her career, Microsoft and IBM.

“Susan has demonstrated experience in building strong technology brands while executing innovative go-to-market strategies that accelerate sales within a growing market,” said Bob Conlin, President & CEO of NAVEX Global. “Her enterprise software experience, understanding of customers’ challenges and cross-functional approach to marketing are a perfect fit for our team.”

“I am thrilled to join the NAVEX Global executive team and contribute to the delivery of a risk and compliance platform that helps protect our customers’ people, reputation and bottom line,” said Beermann. “This is a pivotal time in the GRC industry and I look forward to helping shape the vision and strategy for our next phase of growth.”

Beermann is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a degree in business economics, and of Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Management Program.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global’s comprehensive suite of risk and compliance software, content and services helps organizations protect their people, reputation and bottom line. Trusted by more than 14,000 customers, our solutions are informed by the largest ethics and compliance community in the world. For more information, visit www.navexglobal.com.

Learn more about NAVEX Global (navexglobal.com) online: Ethics & Compliance Matters™ Blog (navexglobal.com/blog), @NAVEXGlobal (twitter.com/navexglobal), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/navex-global), Facebook (facebook.com/NAVEXGlobal)


© Business Wire 2019
