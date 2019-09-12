NAVEX Global : CEO Bob Conlin to Lead Panel at 18th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute on the ROI of Reporting Hotlines

Panel will discuss recent George Washington University research on the impact of internal reporting on business performance

Leading risk and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global® today announced that CEO Bob Conlin will lead a panel at the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics annual conference on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The panel, “Strength in Numbers: Hotline is the C-Suite and Board’s Strongest Tool,” will focus on findings from George Washington University (GWU) that quantify the association between increased use of internal hotline reporting systems and improved business performance. Findings from the GWU research indicate that firms with greater use of internal reporting systems achieve greater productivity (as measured by ROA), are the target of fewer material lawsuits and regulatory investigations and receive significantly less negative press coverage. The panel will discuss these findings and their implications for executive-level and board reporting.

In addition to Conlin – who will act as moderator – the panel consists of Professor Kyle Welch of GWU, lead researcher for the study, along with two senior compliance practitioners.

“The implications of this research are important for any organization that takes risk mitigation seriously,” Conlin said. “This is the first rigorous, independent study that quantifies the positive impact an internal reporting system has on a business. It also provides significant evidence that there is predictive analytical value in hotline data when reports are properly investigated and managed.”

NAVEX Global has prepared two companion whitepapers summarizing the GWU research:

The panel is scheduled for Monday, September 16, at 11:30 a.m., at the 18th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute 2019 at the Gaylord National Conference Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

