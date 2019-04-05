Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAVEX Global : Recognized as Leader Among GRC Platform Software Providers by G2 Crowd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Peer review ratings reflect preference for comprehensive solutions

Leading ethics and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global® today announced that it has been recognized by G2 Crowd as a Leader in the Best GRC Platforms Software category. G2 Crowd is a leading marketplace and peer-to-peer product evaluation portal for business software and services. In its recently published G2 Crowd Grid® for GRC Platforms, NAVEX Global is prominent as the only GRC platform provider to land in the “Leader” quadrant of the grid.

“The user reviews of our compliance program automation platform on G2 Crowd reflect a maturing view of our industry,” said Bob Conlin, NAVEX Global President and CEO. “Customers are taking an increasingly holistic approach to compliance program management and appreciate working with a partner that offers a comprehensive solution.”

According to G2 Crowd, their grids help technology buyers visualize the marketplace to make informed software purchasing decisions. Placement is based on verified user reviews and online metrics such as social followers, employees on LinkedIn, and web traffic trends. To qualify for inclusion in the GRC Platform grid, a solution provider must meet specific criteria designated by G2 Crowd, including:

  • Catalogue and assess business-specific risks;
  • Provide administrators with tools to communicate risks to employees and ensure operations comply with company, industry, and federal policies;
  • Help users structure audit and risk mitigation projects.

"This is no subjective list decided by a few people giving their opinions," said Godard Abel, CEO of G2 Crowd. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than four million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential."

G2 Crowd’s dataset includes more than 270,000 authentic customer reviews of thousands of enterprise software products and solutions. All G2 Crowd reviews are vetted by the company to ensure legitimacy and accuracy.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global’s comprehensive suite of ethics and compliance software, content and services helps organizations protect their people, reputation and bottom line. Trusted by more than 13,000 customers, our solutions are informed by the largest ethics and compliance community in the world. For more information, visit www.navexglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aDOMINO PIZZA : Crowns record year of sales with 1100th uk store
PU
06:27aXPEDIATOR : Bob Shayler completes 30 years continuous service with Import Services
PU
06:27aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:27aRPCG PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
06:24aGROUP FIVE : collapse may lead to closure of hundreds of subcontractors
AQ
06:23aCOMMERZBANK : Bank mergers key to stronger euro zone - French finance minister
RE
06:22aLANDI RENZO : 2019 Landi Renzo PR - Filing of the slates for the appointment of Directors and Statutory Auditors 2019
PU
06:22aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Second quarter 2019 report to shareholders
PU
06:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019
PU
06:22aBANCA FARMAFACTORING : Publication of the updated Corporate Bylaws and the extraordinary part's Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of March 28th, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About