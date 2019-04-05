NAVEX Global : Recognized as Leader Among GRC Platform Software Providers by G2 Crowd

Peer review ratings reflect preference for comprehensive solutions

Leading ethics and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global® today announced that it has been recognized by G2 Crowd as a Leader in the Best GRC Platforms Software category. G2 Crowd is a leading marketplace and peer-to-peer product evaluation portal for business software and services. In its recently published G2 Crowd Grid® for GRC Platforms, NAVEX Global is prominent as the only GRC platform provider to land in the “Leader” quadrant of the grid.

“The user reviews of our compliance program automation platform on G2 Crowd reflect a maturing view of our industry,” said Bob Conlin, NAVEX Global President and CEO. “Customers are taking an increasingly holistic approach to compliance program management and appreciate working with a partner that offers a comprehensive solution.”

According to G2 Crowd, their grids help technology buyers visualize the marketplace to make informed software purchasing decisions. Placement is based on verified user reviews and online metrics such as social followers, employees on LinkedIn, and web traffic trends. To qualify for inclusion in the GRC Platform grid, a solution provider must meet specific criteria designated by G2 Crowd, including:

Catalogue and assess business-specific risks;

Provide administrators with tools to communicate risks to employees and ensure operations comply with company, industry, and federal policies;

Help users structure audit and risk mitigation projects.

"This is no subjective list decided by a few people giving their opinions," said Godard Abel, CEO of G2 Crowd. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than four million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential."

G2 Crowd’s dataset includes more than 270,000 authentic customer reviews of thousands of enterprise software products and solutions. All G2 Crowd reviews are vetted by the company to ensure legitimacy and accuracy.

