NAVEX Global Updates Flagship Training Course: Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition

Leading ethics and compliance software and services company NAVEX
Global® today announced the launch of its flagship ethics and compliance
training course, Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition. This
course provides updated training designed specifically to address
concerns of organizations and their employees in the #MeToo era.
“If there ever was a year for organizations to focus energy and
resources on workplace harassment training, 2019 is it,” said Ingrid
Fredeen, Vice President of NAVEXEngage and Senior Product Manager.
“Given the events since late 2017, the #MeToo movement, and the current
backlash against this movement, we must re-examine our collective
approach to sexual harassment prevention and sensitivity – if for no
other reason than because employees now expect their employers to step
up in this area and take a stand.”
In response to extensive customer input, as well as evolving applicable
laws in several states, NAVEX Global updated its harassment courseware
to focus on empathy-building, contemporary issues and creating cultures
of understanding. This all-new course covers a range of topics including
employees’ individual roles in harassment prevention; how to respond to
harassment; abusive conduct and bullying; gender identity, expression
and sexual orientation; and a culture of respect and prevention.
Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition specifically addresses new
legislation and/or regulations about harassment training passed in New
York, California, Maine, Connecticut and Delaware, all states that now
mandate harassment training.
“Some of the behavioural responses to recent scandals have actually been
counterintuitive – i.e., men simply choosing to avoid women to ‘protect’
themselves,” Fredeen said. “Our new training emphasizes the right
lessons at this important moment that promote cultures of understanding,
with responses that are appropriate and rehabilitating – not
exacerbating.”
Guidance in the course includes practical and applicable tips such as:
-
How to assess your own behaviour
-
How to respond if you offend others
-
How to advocate for change upon witnessing harassment
For a preview of NAVEX Global’s new Workplace Harassment course, click
here.
