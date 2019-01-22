Log in
NAVEX Global Updates Flagship Training Course: Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition

01/22/2019 | 12:02pm EST

In the #MeToo era, training must emphasize practical guidance, empathy and creating cultures of understanding.

Leading ethics and compliance software and services company NAVEX Global® today announced the launch of its flagship ethics and compliance training course, Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition. This course provides updated training designed specifically to address concerns of organizations and their employees in the #MeToo era.

“If there ever was a year for organizations to focus energy and resources on workplace harassment training, 2019 is it,” said Ingrid Fredeen, Vice President of NAVEXEngage and Senior Product Manager. “Given the events since late 2017, the #MeToo movement, and the current backlash against this movement, we must re-examine our collective approach to sexual harassment prevention and sensitivity – if for no other reason than because employees now expect their employers to step up in this area and take a stand.”

In response to extensive customer input, as well as evolving applicable laws in several states, NAVEX Global updated its harassment courseware to focus on empathy-building, contemporary issues and creating cultures of understanding. This all-new course covers a range of topics including employees’ individual roles in harassment prevention; how to respond to harassment; abusive conduct and bullying; gender identity, expression and sexual orientation; and a culture of respect and prevention.

Workplace Harassment, 8th Edition specifically addresses new legislation and/or regulations about harassment training passed in New York, California, Maine, Connecticut and Delaware, all states that now mandate harassment training.

“Some of the behavioural responses to recent scandals have actually been counterintuitive – i.e., men simply choosing to avoid women to ‘protect’ themselves,” Fredeen said. “Our new training emphasizes the right lessons at this important moment that promote cultures of understanding, with responses that are appropriate and rehabilitating – not exacerbating.”

Guidance in the course includes practical and applicable tips such as:

  • How to assess your own behaviour
  • How to respond if you offend others
  • How to advocate for change upon witnessing harassment

For a preview of NAVEX Global’s new Workplace Harassment course, click here.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global's comprehensive suite of ethics and compliance software, content and services helps organizations protect their people, reputation and bottom line. Trusted by 95 of the FORTUNE 100 and more than 13,000 clients, our solutions are informed by the largest ethics and compliance community in the world. For more information, visit www.navexglobal.com.

Learn more about NAVEX Global (www.navexglobal.com) online: Ethics & Compliance Matters™ Blog (www.navexglobal.com/blog), @NAVEXGlobal (twitter.com/navexglobal), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/navex-global), Facebook (www.facebook.com/NAVEXGlobal).


© Business Wire 2019
