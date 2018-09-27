NAVYA: A Good First Half Bolstering the Group’s Ambitions

Regulatory News:
NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in the
autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions,
announces its results for the first half of 2018.
Christophe Sapet, CEO of NAVYA, says: “The first half of 2018
illustrates the growing interest in autonomous vehicles. Indeed, NAVYA
has already sold as many vehicles over the first half of this year as it
did over the entire 2017 financial year. Our R&D investments have
substantially increased, and we will continue to invest in order to
strengthen our technological leadership. The improvement in the gross
margin validates our strategy, with the rapid implementation of a
profitable business model associated with the growth in sales. The
success of our Initial Public Offering and substantial funding from the
EIB have given NAVYA the means to develop its current solid bases and
become a global leader in autonomous vehicles”.
Revenues of €9 million and substantial improvement in the gross
margin to over 19%
In the first half of 2018, NAVYA recorded revenues of €9 million,
primarily from the sale of 36 vehicles, notably including the first sale
in the United Kingdom. At June 30, 2018, AUTONOM SHUTTLE’s installed
base thus consisted of 89 vehicles.
The improvement in the gross margin from 13.0% in 2017 to 19.3% in the
first half of 2018 is the result of the increase in volumes sold and the
improvement in the Services activity’s performance. This improvement
validates the profitable growth strategy followed by NAVYA.
R&D investments substantially increased and reached, at end-June 2018, a
similar level to that of 2017 as a whole. There was also an important
increase in Sales & Marketing expenses. In these two departments, the
increase in the workforce of close to +30% compared to the end of 2017
is in line with NAVYA’s strategy of strengthening its technological
leadership and its commercial presence.
The increase in General & Administrative expenses is related to the
increase in the workforce in support functions and IT services, in line
with NAVYA’s growth.
The recurring operating loss was €5.6 million and the operating loss €7
million once, with, in particular, €1.2 million in free share
allocations and performance-based shares being taken into account.
Free cash flow was -€8.7 million, after €4.5 million of investments and
the +€1 million increase in working capital requirements. After the
capital increases of +€10.9 million, NAVYA had a net cash position of
€6.2 million at end-June 2018, up +€1.9 million on the figure at
end-2017.
Solid financial structure: almost €80 million raised in 2018
As of 30th of June 2018, NAVYA had a net cash position of €6.2
million. This does not take into account the amount raised in
July, via its IPO on the Euronext market in Paris, for
approximately €37.6 million through the issuance of new shares.
In August 2018, NAVYA signed a €30 million financing agreement
with the EIB (European Investment Bank).
All the additional financial funds raised (capital plus debt) in 2018
take total financing to almost €80 million. NAVYA thus has considerable
means to strengthen its technological leadership, develop its Sales &
Marketing teams and invest in strategic related markets while pursuing
its international expansion.
NAVYA intends to continue investing in R&D and in Sales & Marketing
support in order to strengthen its technological leadership and rapidly
transform market opportunities, and is reaffirming its target of
recording revenue of €30 million in FY 2018.
First half accounts are available on: https://www.navya-corp.com/en/investor-relations/regulated-information/documentation
First half results have been approved by the Board of Directors and
reviewed, on September 26, 2018, by the Supervisory Board.
Disclaimer
This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates,
forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information.
By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions
and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to
events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The
known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, “Risk
Factors” of Navya’s registration document which is available on the
company’s website (http://navya.tech).
The actual results and developments could differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance
that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of
Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with
caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management
be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such
statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya’s view
as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this
document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy
shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other
investment activities.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions.
With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the
United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and
commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that
combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.
Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service
autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of
two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in
September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been produced as of
today and 89 sold in 17 countries as of June 30, 2018, notably in the
United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and
the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first
road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by
360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders
also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région
Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and
Keolis groups.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013018041- NAVYA).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
