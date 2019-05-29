NAVYA : Announces That All Preparatory Documents for Its Annual General Meeting, Taking Place on June 19, 2019, Have Been Made Available

Regulatory News:
NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle
market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces that all
preparatory documents for its Annual General Meeting have been made
available today. The Annual General Meeting will take place on June 19,
2019 at 2:00 pm CEST in Racine lawyer’s offices, located 40 rue de
Courcelles, 75008 Paris (France).
The preparatory documents relating to the AGM have been posted and are
available on NAVYA’s company’s website and can be found at: https://www.navya-corp.com/index.php/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings.
Please note that these documents are only made available in French. They
are also available (in French) on simple request at the company’s
headquarters: NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury-Papillon, 69100
VILLEURBANNE (France).
Next financial press release
July 25, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST: H1 2019 revenues
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 270 employees in France
(Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops,
manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric
vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the
highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put
into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two
autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development
axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold
as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany,
Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB,
unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund
managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s
shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture
Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as
Valeo and Keolis groups.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013018041- NAVYA).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
