Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAVYA : Announces That All Preparatory Documents for Its Annual General Meeting, Taking Place on June 19, 2019, Have Been Made Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces that all preparatory documents for its Annual General Meeting have been made available today. The Annual General Meeting will take place on June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm CEST in Racine lawyer’s offices, located 40 rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris (France).

The preparatory documents relating to the AGM have been posted and are available on NAVYA’s company’s website and can be found at: https://www.navya-corp.com/index.php/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings. Please note that these documents are only made available in French. They are also available (in French) on simple request at the company’s headquarters: NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury-Papillon, 69100 VILLEURBANNE (France).

Next financial press release

July 25, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST: H1 2019 revenues

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 270 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates, forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information. By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors” of Navya’s registration document which is available on the company’s website (http://navya.tech). The actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya’s view as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aLac des Iles Underground Exploration Announces Expansion of Newly Discovered C Zone
GL
11:58aNORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM : Lac des Iles Underground Exploration Announces Expansion of Newly Discovered C Zone
AQ
11:58aWith Huawei on Defensive, Ericsson and Nokia Fight Each Other for Edge -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:57aQUANTUM COMPUTING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:56aLocai Partners with L&R Distributors to Bring to Market a Health & Beauty and Cosmetics Endless Aisles Offering
PR
11:55aSQUIRE MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - SQR
AQ
11:55aEVN AG : EVN plans to release treasury shares to employees
EQ
11:54aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Statement re US cigarette volume trends
PU
11:54aSAGE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
11:54aPROTECTED AGAINST WATER, DUST & HUMIDITY : ultra-small barometric pressure sensor DPS368 from Infineon
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About