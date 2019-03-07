NAVYA : Announces the Appointment of Étienne Hermite as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:
NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the
autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions,
announces today the appointment of Étienne Hermite as Chief Executive
Officer. His mandate will take effect on March 18.
After graduating from HEC in 1999, Étienne Hermite, 42, started his
career as Business Development Manager for Vivendi Universal’s digital
branch before joining Boston Consulting Group in 2004, where he worked
on several Strategy and Organization assignments, notably for industrial
clients. From 2006 onwards, he joined the Strategy Department of FNAC
Group, with the challenge of developing new digital Business Models.
In 2008, he was appointed Strategy and Development Director division for
France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg at Avis Europe.
Following the company’s acquisition by Avis Budget Group in 2011,
Étienne Hermite ensured, in 2014, the launch and development of Zipcar
(digital car-sharing services company for rental cars acquired by Avis
Budget Group in 2013) in France, Belgium and Austria. From 2017 onwards,
he provided its expertise in the mobility sector to several European in
international startups. He notably operated the launch of Mobike
(Chinese startup providing self-service bicycle offerings) in France
before being appointed Managing Director France.
Étienne Hermite, NAVYA’s new Chief Executive Officer, states: “I
am honored and thrilled to be joining NAVYA, a reference autonomous
mobility player. Positioned across the entire mobility solutions value
chain, NAVYA stands out by its technological lead in a rapidly-changing
market. Today, the company has the keys to achieve new milestones in
terms of technology, products and services and activity development”.
“We are delighted to welcome Étienne Hermite as NAVYA’s new Chief
Executive Officer. His appointment recognizes a professional career and
success in line with NAVYA’s DNA. His leadership, dynamism,
entrepreneurial culture and in-depth experience of the digital and
shared mobility sectors are essential assets for NAVYA’s development. We
are very much looking forward to working closely with Étienne Hermite to
expand NAVYA’s leadership in France and abroad”, adds Charles
Beigbeder, Chairman of NAVYA’s Supervisory Board.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France
(Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops,
manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric
vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the
highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put
into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two
autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development
axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold
as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany,
Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB,
unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund
managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s
shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture
Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as
Valeo and Keolis groups.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013018041- NAVYA).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
Disclaimer
This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates,
forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information.
By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions
and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to
events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The
known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, “Risk
Factors” of Navya’s registration document which is available on the
company’s website (http://navya.tech).
The actual results and developments could differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance
that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of
Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with
caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management
be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such
statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya’s view
as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this
document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy
shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other
investment activities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005836/en/