NAVYA : Announces the Appointment of Étienne Hermite as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces today the appointment of Étienne Hermite as Chief Executive Officer. His mandate will take effect on March 18.

After graduating from HEC in 1999, Étienne Hermite, 42, started his career as Business Development Manager for Vivendi Universal’s digital branch before joining Boston Consulting Group in 2004, where he worked on several Strategy and Organization assignments, notably for industrial clients. From 2006 onwards, he joined the Strategy Department of FNAC Group, with the challenge of developing new digital Business Models.

In 2008, he was appointed Strategy and Development Director division for France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg at Avis Europe. Following the company’s acquisition by Avis Budget Group in 2011, Étienne Hermite ensured, in 2014, the launch and development of Zipcar (digital car-sharing services company for rental cars acquired by Avis Budget Group in 2013) in France, Belgium and Austria. From 2017 onwards, he provided its expertise in the mobility sector to several European in international startups. He notably operated the launch of Mobike (Chinese startup providing self-service bicycle offerings) in France before being appointed Managing Director France.

Étienne Hermite, NAVYA’s new Chief Executive Officer, states: “I am honored and thrilled to be joining NAVYA, a reference autonomous mobility player. Positioned across the entire mobility solutions value chain, NAVYA stands out by its technological lead in a rapidly-changing market. Today, the company has the keys to achieve new milestones in terms of technology, products and services and activity development”.

“We are delighted to welcome Étienne Hermite as NAVYA’s new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment recognizes a professional career and success in line with NAVYA’s DNA. His leadership, dynamism, entrepreneurial culture and in-depth experience of the digital and shared mobility sectors are essential assets for NAVYA’s development. We are very much looking forward to working closely with Étienne Hermite to expand NAVYA’s leadership in France and abroad”, adds Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of NAVYA’s Supervisory Board.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates, forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information. By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors” of Navya’s registration document which is available on the company’s website (http://navya.tech). The actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya’s view as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005836/en/