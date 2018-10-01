NAVYA : and Charlatte Manutention Joining Forces to Develop and Market Autonomous Industrial Vehicles

Regulatory News:
NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in
autonomous vehicles and in smart and shared mobility solutions, and
Charlatte Manutention, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of
electric and combustion-based vehicles for industrial and airport
applications, announce the creation of a subsidiary to develop
autonomous tractor solutions, particularly for transporting baggage in
airports.
The subsidiary will combine the acknowledged quality and performance of
Charlatte Manutention’s T135 baggage tractor – the best-selling vehicle
in its category, with more than 12,000 vehicles in operation worldwide –
and NAVYA’s expertise in autonomous vehicles, to develop an autonomous
and efficient solution for transporting baggage and freight from the
airport building to the aircraft ramp.
The subsidiary, in which NAVYA owns a 51% stake, will manage the
development, construction and maintenance of the vehicles. The prototype
of the first tractor jointly developed by NAVYA and Charlatte
Manutention – the AUTONOM TRACT AT135 – will be presented at the
International Airport GSE Expo, an international trade fair dedicated to
airport ground support equipment taking place in Las Vegas between 2 and
4 October 2018.
Jean Claude Fayat, President of the Fayat group, made the following
comments: “Through this partnership with NAVYA, Charlatte
Manutention is building the future of the electric baggage tractors
segment, in which it is the world leader. We are excited by the prospect
of developing solutions at the leading edge of technology with a partner
whose products and services are so innovative. The partnership fits
perfectly with the Fayat group’s culture and strategy of innovation,
with the aim of creating value with and for our customers and providing
them with unique benefits.”
Christophe Sapet, CEO of NAVYA, added: “We are delighted to be
working with Charlatte Manutention, one of the world’s leading players
in electric and combustion-based vehicles for industrial and airport
applications, to develop a dedicated autonomous tractor offering and to
capture the potential of this important market. This development is
fully in line with our strategy of becoming a world leader in autonomous
vehicles.”
About Charlatte Manutention
Charlatte Manutention is part of the Fayat group and the world leader in
electric baggage tractors. With 140 employees in France and the United
States, the company generated revenue of €61 million in 2017/18.
The Fayat group was founded in France in 1957, and operates in 170
countries via 160 companies. With its 19,100 employees, it supports its
customers all around the world with innovative and sustainable solutions
for the construction market and in its seven core business areas: Public
Works, Foundations, Building, Energy Services, Steel and Lifting
Equipment, Pressure Vessels and Road Equipment. In 2017, the Group
generated revenue of €3.7 billion.
Fayat is a world-leading specialist in road equipment, offering a
comprehensive and high-performance range of products addressing each
stage of the road life cycle.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions.
With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the
United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and
commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that
combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.
Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service
autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of
two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in
September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been produced as of
today and 89 sold in 17 countries as of June 30, 2018, notably in the
United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and
the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first
road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by
360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders
also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région
Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and
Keolis groups.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013018041- NAVYA).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
