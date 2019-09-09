NAVYA: approval of the 20 million private offering in the form of bonds repayable in cash or into new or existing shares (ORNANE) strengthening the Group's cash position

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041 - (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the results of the votes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting held on September 6, 2019 in the company’s offices in Paris.

The Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting of NAVYA adopted all the resolutions related to the transaction with ESMO Corporation, the Company wishes to thank all the shareholders present, represented or voting by post for their commitment and support.

The vote of the Shareholders' Meeting responds favorably to the first condition precedent to the issuance of ORNANE for an amount of €20 million to ESMO Corporation with the appointment of Mr. Kim to the Supervisory Board. As regards the second condition precedent, the European Investment Bank (EIB) gave its approval to the operation, which was conditional on the finalization of the legal documentation, which should take place in the coming days. NAVYA should thus receive the funds, corresponding to the bonds that will be issued, in the coming weeks.

In the event of conversion of the Bonds, ESMO Corporation would become the second largest shareholder of NAVYA, holding approximately 20% of the Company's share capital.

Additional resources for NAVYA's future development

As mentioned in the June 28 press release, the proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds will mainly be used to strengthen R&D activities in the aim of improving the autonomous driving systems developed by NAVYA. It will also contribute to the Company's commercial deployment.

On this occasion, Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA stated: « I am pleased with the completion of this private placement, which will enable us to support NAVYA's future development and thank our new partner ESMO Corporation for its trust ».

Shareholding structure of NAVYA Pre-conversion of Bonds Post-conversion of Bonds Shareholders Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Robolution Capital 10,892,410 37.6% 10,892,410 30.1% ESMO Corporation - - 7,272,727 20.1% Valeo 3,888,645 13.4% 3,888,645 10.7% Keomotion 3,274,360 11.3% 3,274,360 9.0% Others 10,906,868 37.7% 10,906,868 30.1% TOTAL 28,962,283 100.0% 36,235,010 100.0%

Next financial press release: September 26, 2019 (5:45 pm CEST): H1 2019 results.

About ESMO Corporation

ESMO Corporation has been specializing and producing wiring harnesses for internal combustion engine since its establishment in 1994. In recent years, ESMO Corporation is focusing on diversifying its business, producing wiring harnesses for Electric Vehicles and lithium battery technology to add value to the business. ESMO Corporation is a South Korean company listed on the regulated market in Seoul (market capitalization of c. €360m, ISIN code: 073070:KS, KOSDAQ).

For more information, visit: http://esmo.co.kr/

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With more than 290 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 130 units have been sold as of 30 June 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM® TRACT, whose first road tests will start shortly, is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

