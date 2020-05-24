NAWBO National Association of Women Business Own : Lessons from the Great Recession

The year that the real estate market fell apart, 80% of my clients were real estate - related and I lost them all. But I was able to reduce staff while I diversified my client mix and I was able to eventually recover.
This is a different world altogether.
The only advice I can give is this: reduce expenses and look for ways to offer new services (services that may have not existed before) to those clients who are still operating.
For example, I noticed that Lettuce Entertain You is offering family meals of three courses three times per week for $150. Each meal from a different restaurant. I also saw that Potbelly is now selling cold cuts in addition to their premade sandwiches.
The crisis may shut down existing lines of business , but it has opened new ones that we hadn't thought of before.
Judi Schindler
Schindler Communications
Disclaimer
NAWBO - National Association of Women Business Owners published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 05:12:05 UTC