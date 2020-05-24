NAWBO National Association of Women Business Own : Lessons from the Great Recession

The year that the real estate market fell apart, 80% of my clients were real estate - related and I lost them all. But I was able to reduce staff while I diversified my client mix and I was able to eventually recover.

This is a different world altogether.

The only advice I can give is this: reduce expenses and look for ways to offer new services (services that may have not existed before) to those clients who are still operating.

For example, I noticed that Lettuce Entertain You is offering family meals of three courses three times per week for $150. Each meal from a different restaurant. I also saw that Potbelly is now selling cold cuts in addition to their premade sandwiches.

The crisis may shut down existing lines of business , but it has opened new ones that we hadn't thought of before.

Judi Schindler