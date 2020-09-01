NAWBO National NextGen Conference Track Connects, Motivates And Inspires Enterprising Young Women

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, ahead of its virtual National Women's Business Conference , the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) is hosting an innovative NextGen Conference Track. Held on Tuesday, September 15-Thursday, September 17, the track is designed to develop curiosity, confidence and mindset in enterprising young women who are college or post-college age or high school age with an established business.



"As the fastest growing sector in the U.S. economy prior to COVID-19, it's critical for us as women business owners to continue this momentum by building up the next generation of young female entrepreneurs," says 2020-2021 NAWBO National Board Chair Cristina Morales Heaney. "This is the second consecutive year we've held this track because we believe so deeply in the amazingly talented young women who are our future."



To ensure more enterprising young women can benefit from the NextGen Conference Track, there is $3,000 in available scholarship funding. NAWBO member and 2020 Woman Business Owner of the Year Finalist Ranee Cress Wright created the scholarship through her Lydia's Legacy Foundation in honor of her daughter Lydia, a young entrepreneur who recently left this world at the age of 23. Click here to learn about the scholarship. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 11.



"I had a truly amazing and awe-inspiring experience at the NextGen Track last year," says Anna Welsh, CEO and founder of little bags.BIG IMPACT, who is speaking during the 2020 NextGen Track. "Connecting with fellow young, female entrepreneurs was incredible, showing me that there are other young women who are putting their ideas into action and who are rooting for me on my entrepreneurial journey. The spirit of NAWBO has paved the path for the next generation of female entrepreneurs. The NAWBO National community has been very welcoming, providing a place for the next generation to thrive, collaborate and connect." Click here to learn about Anna and other speakers. Also, click here to view the agenda.

Attendee registration ranges from $25 for one day to $100 for all three days plus a NAWBO membership. These fees will be waived for those who apply and are selected to receive a scholarship. If a scholarship recipient is already registered for the track, they can choose to apply their registration fee to another NAWBO event, including Leadership Academy. Click here to learn more and register!



About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners