NAWBO National and 50+ Chapters Urge Congress to Include Organizational Non-Profits

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and all its chapters across the country continue to urge Congress to include organizational non-profits in the next stimulus package. Non-profit member organizations, 501(c)(6) organizations, are left out of the most recent legislation, meaning numerous organizations like NAWBO will not receive any relief during this time of crisis.
"If the lawmakers don't include organizations like ours in the stimulus, it will set back women business owners decades," said Chair of the NAWBO National Board Jeanette Armbrust. "Women business owners rely on resources provided by groups like NAWBO to receive continuing education, tools to scale their businesses, and networking opportunities. Without any relief, these organizations will close, and our economy will suffer."
NAWBO started back in 1975 as a women's advocacy organization because women could not join chambers of commerce. Today, we represent the fastest growing economic sector in the country, employing 9.4 million and generating $1.6 trillion in revenue. We want to continue to be a resource to our communities," expressed the 50-plus Chapter presidents from:
Atlanta
Houston
Oregon
Bakersfield
Indianapolis
Orlando
Buffalo Niagara
Inland Empire
Philadelphia
Central Coast CA
Inland Northwest/Spokane
Phoenix
Central Illinois
Iowa
Richmond
Central Jersey
Kansas City
Sacramento Valley
Charlotte
Kentucky
Salt Lake City
Chicago
Lakeland Metro
San Antonio
Cleveland
Los Angeles
San Diego
Columbus Ohio
Memphis
San Francisco Bay Area
Dallas
Minnesota
Santa Barbara
Delaware
Nashville
Sedona-Verde Valley
Ft. Lauderdale/Palm Beach
NAWBO
Silicon Valley
Greater DC
New Mexico
South Jersey
Greater Detroit
New Orleans
Southern Nevada
Greater Raleigh
New York City
Tucson
Greater Tucson
Orange County
Ventura
During this pandemic, even while we face our own challenges, NAWBO National and our chapters have stepped up our efforts to connect and support women businesses owners around the nation through:
- Virtual programming to provide ideas and inspiration (webinars, video chats and more).
- Resource center to give women entrepreneurs the most up-to-date information and resources.
- Advocacy page with updates on how NAWBO is the voice of women and small business owners during this time.
We have also opened up these normally member exclusive opportunities to the public at no cost to ensure the fastest growing economic sector we represent continues to thrive.
About NAWBO
Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth.
To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.
