News : Companies
NAWBO National and 50+ Chapters Urge Congress to Include Organizational Non-Profits

03/24/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and all its chapters across the country continue to urge Congress to include organizational non-profits in the next stimulus package. Non-profit member organizations, 501(c)(6) organizations, are left out of the most recent legislation, meaning numerous organizations like NAWBO will not receive any relief during this time of crisis.

"If the lawmakers don't include organizations like ours in the stimulus, it will set back women business owners decades," said Chair of the NAWBO National Board Jeanette Armbrust. "Women business owners rely on resources provided by groups like NAWBO to receive continuing education, tools to scale their businesses, and networking opportunities. Without any relief, these organizations will close, and our economy will suffer."

NAWBO started back in 1975 as a women's advocacy organization because women could not join chambers of commerce. Today, we represent the fastest growing economic sector in the country, employing 9.4 million and generating $1.6 trillion in revenue. We want to continue to be a resource to our communities," expressed the 50-plus Chapter presidents from:

Atlanta

Houston

Oregon

Bakersfield

Indianapolis

Orlando

Buffalo Niagara

Inland Empire

Philadelphia

Central Coast CA

Inland Northwest/Spokane

Phoenix

Central Illinois

Iowa

Richmond

Central Jersey

Kansas City

Sacramento Valley

Charlotte

Kentucky

Salt Lake City

Chicago

Lakeland Metro

San Antonio

Cleveland

Los Angeles

San Diego

Columbus Ohio

Memphis

San Francisco Bay Area

Dallas

Minnesota

Santa Barbara

Delaware

Nashville

Sedona-Verde Valley

Ft. Lauderdale/Palm Beach

NAWBO

Silicon Valley

Greater DC

New Mexico

South Jersey

Greater Detroit

New Orleans

Southern Nevada

Greater Raleigh

New York City

Tucson

Greater Tucson

Orange County

Ventura

During this pandemic, even while we face our own challenges, NAWBO National and our chapters have stepped up our efforts to connect and support women businesses owners around the nation through:

  • Virtual programming to provide ideas and inspiration (webinars, video chats and more).
  • Resource center to give women entrepreneurs the most up-to-date information and resources.
  • Advocacy page with updates on how NAWBO is the voice of women and small business owners during this time.

We have also opened up these normally member exclusive opportunities to the public at no cost to ensure the fastest growing economic sector we represent continues to thrive.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries.   NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth.

To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nawbo-national-and-50-chapters-urge-congress-to-include-organizational-non-profits-301029289.html

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners


© PRNewswire 2020
