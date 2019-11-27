Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : MINISTER CREED CANNOT ALLOW LARRY GOODMAN TO HOLD THE BEEF SECTOR TO RANSOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:18pm EST

27 Nov 2019

MINISTER CREED CANNOT ALLOW LARRY GOODMAN TO HOLD THE BEEF SECTOR TO RANSOM

Cattle

IFA President Joe Healy said that the petty behaviour of Larry Goodman's ABP group and the unwillingness of the Minister to take charge of the situation has resulted in farmer frustration boiling over.

'The Government assist ABP in many ways through various Government Departments and State agencies. The Minister has to make it clear that he will not allow the Goodman Group to hold the beef sector to ransom,' he said.

If the Minister can't get movement on these issues, then the Taoiseach needs to get involved.

'We need the legal threats lifted and Taskforce to meet urgently. The Minister needs to be there himself to ensure that progress is made,' he said.

It's clear that the new Beef Price Index shows that Irish prices are 17c/kg behind prices in our main export markets, and this is being pocketed by the factories. The real issue for all farmers on the ground is that beef prices are increasing in every other country except Ireland and farmers feel exploited.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pSAFEHOLD : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
01:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Energy Transfer LP of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ET
GL
01:39pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc.– GRUB
GL
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pBOEING : US stock indexes move higher, on track for more record highs
AQ
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lipocine Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LPCN
GL
01:33pAMENDMENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SUPER-SENIOR NOTES (ISIN : It0005359267)
PU
01:33pASTALDI : Works underway to build the new hospital in linares, chile
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group