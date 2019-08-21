Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Co-Sponsors Iowa Biofuels Science & Sustainability Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Paul Winters
Director Public Affairs and Federal Communications at the National Biodiesel Board

The 11th Annual Biofuels Science and Sustainability Tour (August 12-15) set a new record for attendance, with 41 participants from House and Senate legislative offices and committees as well as federal regulatory agencies.

Participants fully engaged with hosts throughout the tour, both during the presentations and while on the bus. The tour attendees' questions and interests covered all aspects of what they were seeing and hearing. And tour hosts made the most of the opportunity to share their knowledge, experience and views. Overall, the tour provided everyone opportunities to make contacts, have in-depth conversations, and share ideas.

The three-day trip provided insights into the entire economic value chain of biofuel production, from sustainable agriculture to fuel production and blending, and further to engine manufacturing and research on production efficiency. The tour included stops at Iowa State University, the Couser Cattle Company, Magellan Midstream pipeline terminal, John Deere Waterloo Engine Works, Kwik Trip, Big River United, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, and DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences. Participants got to see for themselves how biodiesel is made, how diesel engines are manufactured, and how biodiesel is marketed to consumers.

Discussion of soy and biodiesel were a bigger part of the tour than ever before. Tour participants left with a solid understanding of the unique market and policy challenges facing the biodiesel industry. And they shared genuine interest in finding additional ways to learn about and support the industry.

Disclaimer

NBF - The National Biodiesel Foundation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:33pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : FAILURE TO GRANT DEROGATION FOR ‘REDIGO DETER' ANOTHER BLOW FOR IRISH TILLAGE FARMERS
PU
01:32pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:30pStocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:29pFitbit wins deal for 1 million new users in Singapore health plan
RE
01:23pCanada's Trans Mountain restarts construction on contentious pipeline expansion
RE
01:18pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to brief Parliament on the economy and land reform
PU
01:17pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EXCLUSIVE: Checks to be ordered after 2017 Airbus A380 engine explosion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group