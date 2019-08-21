NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Co-Sponsors Iowa Biofuels Science & Sustainability Tour

Paul Winters

Director Public Affairs and Federal Communications at the National Biodiesel Board



The 11th Annual Biofuels Science and Sustainability Tour (August 12-15) set a new record for attendance, with 41 participants from House and Senate legislative offices and committees as well as federal regulatory agencies.



Participants fully engaged with hosts throughout the tour, both during the presentations and while on the bus. The tour attendees' questions and interests covered all aspects of what they were seeing and hearing. And tour hosts made the most of the opportunity to share their knowledge, experience and views. Overall, the tour provided everyone opportunities to make contacts, have in-depth conversations, and share ideas.



The three-day trip provided insights into the entire economic value chain of biofuel production, from sustainable agriculture to fuel production and blending, and further to engine manufacturing and research on production efficiency. The tour included stops at Iowa State University, the Couser Cattle Company, Magellan Midstream pipeline terminal, John Deere Waterloo Engine Works, Kwik Trip, Big River United, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, and DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences. Participants got to see for themselves how biodiesel is made, how diesel engines are manufactured, and how biodiesel is marketed to consumers.



Discussion of soy and biodiesel were a bigger part of the tour than ever before. Tour participants left with a solid understanding of the unique market and policy challenges facing the biodiesel industry. And they shared genuine interest in finding additional ways to learn about and support the industry.



