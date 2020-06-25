Log in
NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Foundation Directors Plan Fall Events

06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

The National Biodiesel Foundation held their quarterly meeting on June 22. Topics discussed included NBF's 5-year strategy, NYC Covid-19 meal fundraiser results, rescheduled Congressional tours, IRFA 2020/21 tours, sustainability research, and the virtual sustainability workshop in November 2020. Summary of the meeting will be posted soon.

Disclaimer

NBF - The National Biodiesel Foundation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:00 UTC
