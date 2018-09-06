NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Sustainability and ILUC Workshop

Sep 06, 2018

The Foundation and the National Biodiesel Board, with a generous donation from Monsanto, are preparing for the September 27-28, 2018 workshop on Sustainability and Land Use Change in St. Louis, MO. Don Scott, NBB's Sustainability Director, NBF directors, potential funders and indirect land use change (ILUC) experts will gather to discuss the latest ILUC and sustainability issues. The goal of this invitation-only workshop is to determine the work (projects) and priorities needed for the biodiesel industry to keep up with the changes. This workshop has been held biennially since 2014 and is integral to determining foundation funding and research priorities.