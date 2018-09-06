Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Sustainability and ILUC Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

Sep 06, 2018

The Foundation and the National Biodiesel Board, with a generous donation from Monsanto, are preparing for the September 27-28, 2018 workshop on Sustainability and Land Use Change in St. Louis, MO. Don Scott, NBB's Sustainability Director, NBF directors, potential funders and indirect land use change (ILUC) experts will gather to discuss the latest ILUC and sustainability issues. The goal of this invitation-only workshop is to determine the work (projects) and priorities needed for the biodiesel industry to keep up with the changes. This workshop has been held biennially since 2014 and is integral to determining foundation funding and research priorities.

Disclaimer

NBF - The National Biodiesel Foundation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 17:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pDEMOFF : Rams made 'aggressive' offer for Mack
RE
08:22p06/09/2018 : Rothschild Asset Management: Monthly Letter – September 2018
PU
08:19pNovartis unloads U.S. assets at loss to bargain-hunting Aurobindo
RE
08:17pACC AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL : New ACC Report Projecting Potential Job and Economic Losses Caused By Chinese Retaliatory Tariffs Brings New Urgency to Ending U.S.-China Trade War
PU
08:17pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Countdown begins to industry legal conference
PU
08:16pOnly half-joking - Turkish satirical magazine shrinks as paper prices rise
RE
08:12pDEP ANNUAL OIL AND GAS REPORT : No evidence fracking having direct impacts to water supplies
PU
08:12pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : BASF Accepting Applications for Scholarships to Build Ag’s Future
PU
08:09pQatar calls for increased investment in oil and gas markets
RE
08:07pUK, U.S. urge EU not to lock out foreign banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5APPLE : APPLE'S THIRD ACT : The Wearables Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.