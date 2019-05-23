NBMBAA® Invites Early Stage Entrepreneurs to Compete for $50,000 in Annual Scale-Up Pitch Challenge

#SCALEUPPITCHCHALLENGE #NBMBAA

The National Black MBA Association® announced this year’s regional dates for its 2019 Scale-Up Pitch Challenge, in partnership with Google and Georgia Tech. Registration is now open with regional competitions dates in Chicago, August 9, 2019; Atlanta, August 16, 2019; and Los Angeles, August 23, 2019. The annual competition connects early stage entrepreneurs with investors and venture capitalists ready to invest in their big idea, with a $50,000 grand prize winner announced on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the 41st Annual National Black MBA Conference® in Houston, TX.

“We’re excited to bring back our Scale-Up Pitch Challenge,” said Jesse Tyson, President and CEO of NBMBAA®. “The startup landscape is competitive and we want to provide participants with exposure, mentoring and capital from the best minds in the business. We are especially excited to partner with the SBA’s SCORE program to provide direction and resources for every Scale-Up Pitch Challenge registrant. The NBMBAA® is proud to support startups that will bring new innovations to the marketplace to help grow the economy for the African American community.”

Contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of reputable judges in one of the three cities, with hopes of advancing to the finals at the NBMBAA® 41st Annual Conference Exposition. The grand prize winner will receive $50,000, second place winner $10,000 accompanied by a third-place winner of $1,500 and a $1,000 People’s Choice awardee.

Launched in 2017, the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge works to satisfy the mission of the Association to help create and support wealth building opportunities for its members, with previous winners experiencing great success with investors due to exposure and funding provided through this challenge. Kwame Boler (Neu, Inc.) was 2018’s Scale-Up Pitch Challenge winner, with Ibraheem Basir (A Dozen Cousins) finishing second and CJ Mitchell (Instrumental.ly) coming in third.

Deadline for all regional submissions is Monday, July 15, 2019 by 11:59 PM EDT. For more information on the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge entry and the 41st Annual National Black MBA® Conference and Exposition, please visit www.nbmbaa.org.

About National Black MBA Association®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational and career opportunities for black professionals. Representing more than 14,000 members within 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and 300 corporate and university partners, the organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle.

