NBMBAA® Invites Early Stage Entrepreneurs to Compete for $50,000 in Annual Scale-Up Pitch Challenge

The National Black MBA Association® announced
this year’s regional dates for its 2019 Scale-Up Pitch Challenge,
in partnership with Google and Georgia Tech. Registration is now open
with regional competitions dates in Chicago, August 9, 2019; Atlanta,
August 16, 2019; and Los Angeles, August 23, 2019. The annual
competition connects early stage entrepreneurs with investors and
venture capitalists ready to invest in their big idea, with a $50,000
grand prize winner announced on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the 41st
Annual National Black MBA Conference® in Houston, TX.
“We’re excited to bring back our Scale-Up Pitch Challenge,” said Jesse
Tyson, President and CEO of NBMBAA®. “The startup
landscape is competitive and we want to provide participants with
exposure, mentoring and capital from the best minds in the business. We
are especially excited to partner with the SBA’s SCORE program to
provide direction and resources for every Scale-Up Pitch Challenge
registrant. The NBMBAA® is proud to support startups
that will bring new innovations to the marketplace to help grow the
economy for the African American community.”
Contestants will pitch their ideas to a panel of reputable judges in one
of the three cities, with hopes of advancing to the finals at the NBMBAA® 41st Annual
Conference Exposition. The grand prize winner will receive $50,000,
second place winner $10,000 accompanied by a third-place winner of
$1,500 and a $1,000 People’s Choice awardee.
Launched in 2017, the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge works to satisfy the
mission of the Association to help create and support wealth building
opportunities for its members, with previous winners experiencing great
success with investors due to exposure and funding provided through this
challenge. Kwame Boler (Neu, Inc.) was 2018’s Scale-Up Pitch Challenge
winner, with Ibraheem Basir (A Dozen Cousins) finishing second and CJ
Mitchell (Instrumental.ly) coming in third.
Deadline for all regional submissions is Monday, July 15, 2019 by 11:59
PM EDT. For more information on the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge entry and
the 41st Annual National Black MBA® Conference
and Exposition, please visit www.nbmbaa.org.
About National Black MBA Association®
NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based
organization which leads in the creation of educational and career
opportunities for black professionals. Representing more than 14,000
members within 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow®
chapters and 300 corporate and university partners, the organization is
dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and
economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of
engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and
lifestyle.
Visit us @ NBMBAA.org | Follow us on Social @theblackmba
